75 Affirmations That Could Benefit Your Kids Well Into Adulthood
Words can be such a powerful confidence booster.
For many people, becoming a parent proves to be the most rewarding job on the planet — but, by the same token, it can also be one of the hardest. Your needs are no longer the top priority. And not only are you responsible for keeping this tiny human regularly clothed and fed, but your actions will help shape the person they grow up to become. No pressure or anything, though, right? It's a massive — and completely selfless — undertaking that is grossly underpaid. (Just kidding, you don't get paid at all!) But while it's important to see to your child's physical needs, it's just as essential to focus on your child's mental health. A big part of that job means providing them with constant encouragement, which can be accomplished in part through positive affirmations for kids.
As most of you already know, positive affirmations are basically uplifting statements or mantras that help promote confidence and general wellness for oneself. It's a great way to help boost your internal morale, but how do your kids factor into the equation? Believe it or not, adults aren't the only ones in need of a mental pick-me-up from time to time. In fact, given how impressionable children are, words of encouragement can go a long way in how they come to view themselves in the world long into adulthood.
"Affirmations become mantras for children when they are repeated over and over to oneself, out loud or silently," according to Your Therapy Source. "They change how we feel by aligning and attuning body, mind, and heart around a life-enhancing aspiration. In other words, affirmations are another technique for kids to use to set themselves up for doing their best and feeling good about their efforts."
Sounds pretty great, right? After all, parents instinctively want the best for their kids, but the first step in accomplishing that is getting your kids to want that for themselves. So, the more positivity you can throw their way, the better. And if you're looking for a few ideas, here's a great place to start.
Easy & Empowering Affirmations for Kids
- Everything will work out.
- I am free to be me.
- Today is a new day.
- I feel stronger with every breath.
- I forgive myself for my mistakes.
- I have so much potential.
- Every day is a gift.
- I'm the boss of my body.
- It's cool to be kind.
- I can achieve anything I set my mind to.
- I am smart.
- I deserve to be loved.
- I have a lot of different talents.
- I should be proud of myself.
- I have a lot to offer the world.
- I believe in myself.
- I love myself.
- I am beautiful, inside and out.
- There is no one better to be than myself.
- I am a good person.
- I have the ability to change the world.
- I can make a difference in the world.
- It's OK to be different.
- My family loves me unconditionally.
- My thoughts and opinions are valuable.
- It's OK to cry when I feel sad.
- It's OK to make mistakes.
- Today is going to be a great day.
- I am kind.
- I am likable.
- I am a good listener.
- It's OK to ask for help.
- I am a hard worker.
- I am special.
- I am unique.
- I am enough.
- I am a good friend.
- I deserve good friends.
- My feelings are important.
- As long as I try my best, that's all that matters.
- I don't have to be happy all the time.
- I am a leader, not a follower.
- I have a big heart.
- I have a good life.
- I love my body.
- I matter.
- I am important.
- I am perfect just the way I am.
- My family believes in me unconditionally.
- I am strong.
- I am capable of more than I realize.
- I can do hard things.
- I can overcome any obstacle.
- I respect myself.
- I choose to have an amazing day.
- I am incredible.
- I am a fast learner.
- My future is bright.
- I am safe and deeply cared for.
- Making mistakes helps me grow.
- I should only compare myself to myself.
- I accept who I am.
- I am confident.
- I am free to make my own choices.
- I have the power to create my own future.
- Challenges help me to grow.
- I am becoming better every day.
- I am blessed.
- I am thankful.
- I am creative.
- It pays to be positive.
- I choose joy.
- If I fall down, I'll get back up.
- I'm on this planet for a purpose.
- Today will be awesome!