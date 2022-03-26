For many people, becoming a parent proves to be the most rewarding job on the planet — but, by the same token, it can also be one of the hardest. Your needs are no longer the top priority. And not only are you responsible for keeping this tiny human regularly clothed and fed, but your actions will help shape the person they grow up to become. No pressure or anything, though, right? It's a massive — and completely selfless — undertaking that is grossly underpaid. (Just kidding, you don't get paid at all!) But while it's important to see to your child's physical needs, it's just as essential to focus on your child's mental health. A big part of that job means providing them with constant encouragement, which can be accomplished in part through positive affirmations for kids.

As most of you already know, positive affirmations are basically uplifting statements or mantras that help promote confidence and general wellness for oneself. It's a great way to help boost your internal morale, but how do your kids factor into the equation? Believe it or not, adults aren't the only ones in need of a mental pick-me-up from time to time. In fact, given how impressionable children are, words of encouragement can go a long way in how they come to view themselves in the world long into adulthood.

"Affirmations become mantras for children when they are repeated over and over to oneself, out loud or silently," according to Your Therapy Source. "They change how we feel by aligning and attuning body, mind, and heart around a life-enhancing aspiration. In other words, affirmations are another technique for kids to use to set themselves up for doing their best and feeling good about their efforts."

Sounds pretty great, right? After all, parents instinctively want the best for their kids, but the first step in accomplishing that is getting your kids to want that for themselves. So, the more positivity you can throw their way, the better. And if you're looking for a few ideas, here's a great place to start.

Easy & Empowering Affirmations for Kids