The star has three kids — Frankie, Molly, and Henry — with husband David Benioff.
Amanda Peet has spoken publicly on motherhood a time or 10, and what she’s got to say is pure gold. Since becoming a mom in 2007, she hasn’t shied away from the tough stuff — life as a working mom and postpartum depression are both topics she’s openly discussed. Keep reading for some of her refreshingly honest takes on parenting.
I want to be honest about it because I think there’s still so much shame when you have mixed feelings about being a mom instead of feeling this sort of ‘bliss.’ I think a lot of people still really struggle with that, but it’s hard to find other people who are willing to talk about it.
