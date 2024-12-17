I come from a long line of hoarders. Like, you could barely move in my great aunt’s home because you’d run into a giant pile of Time magazines from the 70s. My parents are slightly the same way (mostly my dad) who saved his lunchbox from childhood and every single baseball hat he’s ever procured.

I, on the other hand, want to get rid of everything all the time. I am constantly throwing away my daughter’s knick-knacks (that she doesn’t play with) or selling things on Facebook Marketplace. Clutter overwhelms me. I’m sure my therapist could sort all this out, but in the meantime, one mom on TikTok wants everyone to take a page from this book and get that annual house purge done pronto!

It can be a lot of work at first, but once everything is gone, you’ll feel so free!

“It’s that time of year again. And by that, I mean it's time for me to go into an absolute spiral and purge everything in my house while nobody's looking,” Mallory Sholar joked in her TikTok.

“Because every single year, right before Christmas, I get sent into a complete anxiety-induced tailspin at the thought of all of the stuff that my kids are about to receive and the things that are about to be brought into my house.” Relatable!

She then shows footage of herself loading up her car with all sorts of fun things that are either going to the dump or to a resale shop. She also kills two birds with one stone because, in order to fit all the purged goods in her car, she has to clean it first.

“In order to make room for all of these donations, I gotta take all the junk out of my car that's been living there rent-free,” she notes before getting into her rules for the purge.

“If it has not been worn, if it has not been played with, if it has been sitting around waiting for me to find a place for it and I still have not found a place for it, it is all gone,” she says.

“I don't care if you think that you were gonna wear that jacket that you've had for 12 years, if I haven't seen you wear it in the last year, it's gone. If we have a new and better version of whatever it is, it's also gone.”

One important thing to note about Mallory’s purge: she does most of this behind her family’s back — for good reason! Have you ever tried to purge toys or clothes with kids? Forget about it! That doll or truck or game that they haven’t played with in months is now suddenly their favorite toy once they see it in the donation basket.

“If anybody in my house asks me where anything is, I'm gonna play dumb. So weird you can't find that one thing that you've had zero interest in,” she sarcastically jokes.

“Meanwhile, I feel like I lost 50 pounds.”

TikTok users loved Sholar’s DGAF attitude.

“Yes girl! I’ve already taken 4 bags full and I feel like it doesn’t even look different. Gotta do some more this weekend 😅” one user said.

The OP replied, “I took SO MUCH and immediately got home and thought okay well guess the whole house’s gotta go too 😅😂”

