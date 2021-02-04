Planning On Piercing Your Baby's Ears? Here Are Some Gorgeous & Hypoallergenic Earring Options

Looking for the perfect earrings for your baby? You obviously want something cute and sweet, but you have to take more into consideration than just aesthetics. The best baby girl earrings (or baby boy earrings) should be small enough for their tiny ears (and something that they can also grow into a bit is ideal), and also safe enough to ensure they don’t become a safety hazard. There are lots of different options out there for toddler earrings and baby earrings—so many that you might find yourself with more than you ever bargained for!

What type of earrings are best for babies?

There are tons of things to consider when shopping for baby earrings including qualities like hypoallergenic material and secure backings. Maressa Tosto Merwarth, a jewelry designer and co-founder of Rockin’ Tots Jewelry, spoke with Scary Mommy to give parents her expert advice when shopping for their LO’s first pair after the initial piercing.

“Once you get past the earrings used for the actual piercing, you want something that is easy to get on, hard for them to get off, looks unique to show off their personality and does not turn their ears puffy and red,” Merwarth says. “Basically the unicorn of earrings.”

Backs

There are a few different options of earring backs, but only a few work well for babies. A screw back earring is a safe and popular option for infant earrings as it’s one of the most secure options. Once you twist them to close on the ear, they are secure—they don’t endlessly twist like some adult earrings. The back likely will not fall off, so you don’t need to stress over it as a potential choking hazard.

Safety stud earrings click in for a secure fit that isn’t going to fall off easily and is another great choice. Specifically for children under the age of 5, Merwarth likes Protektor or Guardian Lock backs. “They are easy to put on, stay in place when the inevitable fidgeting happens, and super easy to take off,” she explains.

For infants and young toddlers, avoid butterfly backs, which can more easily fall off or be taken off.

Material

You also have to think about what the earrings are made of. Many parents want hypoallergenic earrings for kids because little ones tend to have super sensitive skin. High-quality materials include sterling silver, gold, or surgical steel, which are often non-toxic and safe. Avoid plastic or cheaper materials that seem questionable. You can also look for nickel-free options in case of a nickel allergy—they will be labeled as such.

Style

Having a child pull on a tiny dangle or hoop can lead to infection or tearing it out altogether. Merwarth usually recommends starting with a stud until your child gets used to the feeling of the earring. (This may take a couple of years for some kiddos, so don’t rush it, mama!)

“Once they are past that initial phase, I think a little dangle or hoop is completely a viable option,” she explains. “Close-fitting hoops (also called huggies) will hold up to all the playing and jumping you can throw at it and it won’t get caught on things. Dangles are good too, but if you have a kid who plays hard, probably not the best option for every day, so save it for special occasions.”

What metal is safe for baby earrings?

Merwarth finds precious metal posts (compared to base metal posts) are less likely to cause an allergic reaction. If you’re aware your LO has a metal sensitivity or allergy, she advises opting for palladium or platinum posts over steel.

“We find the pure metals are the best for those extra sensitive kiddos, avoiding more discomfort all around…nothing is worse than the itching, puffy, redness that comes from a metal sensitivity and trying to pry the earrings out of our little’s ears is a nightmare,” Merwarth adds.

What age is best to pierce a baby’s ears?

Between 2 and 4 months old is the best age to pierce a baby’s ears, as they’ve likely received two tetanus shots. Many physicians recommend waiting until then. The older the child, the more likely they are able to localize pain, to be afraid, and to tug at their ears (which can cause infection).

***

That said, here’s a look at some of the best earrings for babies available right now.

Best Earrings for Babies

Made of high-quality AAA+ cubic zirconia, these stud earrings are a classic that can be worn every day. They’re also made of high-quality stainless steel, making them safe enough for little ears. This set comes with five pairs of earrings in varying sizes, so they’ll grow with your child as they age.

These small stud earrings are made of sterling silver, with a rhodium plating and a cubic zirconia stone. They feature a secure screw-back that keeps them in place no matter what, and they comply with applicable Children’s Product Safety regulations (that means they’ve been tested and approved for use by little ones).

Personalized heart earrings are pretty dang adorable. But these from Turandoss are hypoallergenic too! You’ve got your choice between rose gold, gold, and silver for every letter of the alphabet. They’re also lightweight, comfortable, and nickel and lead-free!

These pearl stud earrings are available in white gold as featured, and yellow gold as well. They have screw-back closures that make them perfect for kids and are available at a decent price point. You can even customize the size of the pearl itself. Parents have noted that their kids seem comfortable in the earrings, with one saying “when I put these earrings on her she didn't even notice! They were small and went through her hole smoothly. She's had them in for 4 days now and has not touched them AT ALL. She's even able to sleep comfortably in them.”

Birthstones are a special way to honor a child. Regetta Jewelry Store has an incredible set that’d be perfect for their small ears. They’re made of surgical stainless steel, which is hypoallergenic, and have a safety cap on the back to prevent poking. While they’re good for all ages, they’re recommended most for children over the age of eight. They even come with their own pouch, making them easy to store.

Lovearing is a company worth checking out when you’re in the market for children’s jewelry. These butterflies would make a great first pair after your child’s starter earrings, since they’re screw back earrings made from 14k gold. As an added bonus, they’ve also been tested — and successfully pass — regulations set by the commission for Children's Product Safety. Even though they’re for kids, adults can wear them too if they’re looking for smaller jewelry.

These hypoallergenic, nickel-free earrings are great for kids who want to wear a pair of hoops. Much smaller than the size of a quarter, these shouldn’t cause too many snags in small ears. “My daughter is 2 1/2 and these earrings are so cute on her. I like that they click and lock in place when closed. She’s always losing her earrings so hopefully these last longer than regular earrings,” one Amazon reviewer said.

Looking for birthstones at an excellent price? Then, Suplight may have the earrings for you. Available in stones representing January through December, these 6mm AAA+ cubic zirconia birthstone stud earrings have platinum plating. They’re lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. Plus, they look adorable on your kids. It’s a win all around.

These super affordable earrings are made of sterling silver with sensitive skin in mind and have a secure screw-back post. The butterflies feature colorful Swarovski crystal elements that make them both playful and delicate.

If cubic zirconia isn’t what you wanted, try these dainty flower earrings. They were made for the small ears of babies and toddlers, and are made of 14K gold with a secure screw-back post for safety. The colorful little earrings are great for a spirited girl.

There’s a good chance that fake diamonds aren’t your thing. And, that could be a tricky situation when it comes to toddler jewelry. Luckily, Amazon has you covered. They have a 14k white gold earring with a round cut diamond accent that’ll be impossible to lose when it’s in your ear. Not only does it have a screw back setting, but the four prongs will ensure that these are going nowhere. They might cost more than the rest, but they’re real — and, they’re a keepsake your child can hold onto forever.

Keep things more simple with these shiny ball post studs, which can be worn every day with anything, and will never go out of style. They come in rose gold, yellow gold, or white gold, and they’re nickel-free and safe for sensitive skin. They are small enough to look dainty on tiny ears and the flat-covered screw-back posts make them comfortable.

Disney-Themed Baby Earrings

Disney fans will definitely appreciate these classic Disney mouse-shaped earrings. They’re made of sterling silver and have a screw-back post for safety, and the cubic zirconia studs along them give them a little extra sparkle. These are sweet and playful for the little Disney princess in your life.

These Minnie Mouse earrings are officially licensed by Disney, and perfect for the little Disney lover in your life. Whether you choose to gift them right before a surprise trip to Disney World is up to you. These aren’t screw backs, but reviewers say they’ve had no issue with the earrings staying on. “These Minnie Mouse ‘Disney’ earrings came in style with a satin Disney pouch [and] box with gold embellishments,” said one customer. “There was no doubt these blue crystal stud earrings were the real deal [and] my six-year-old granddaughter is learning about quality!”

Who doesn’t love Anna and Elsa? If Frozen is a big part of your child’s life, they’ll love these silver-plated licensed earrings. Since they arrive in their own Frozen 2 gift box, you might want to save these as a special birthday or holiday gift. These have a post and nut back, so you might feel better gifting them to a child who’s officially out of the toddler stage. Just know there’s a good chance that your little one won’t want to ever change these out.

Editor’s note: AAP states earrings are safe for all ages, as long as the earrings and area is properly cleaned. However, they do recommend to wait until your child is old enough to take care of the piercings themselves. With that said, as the parent, you get to use your best judgment! Please read up on the risks associated with getting a piercing, and ask your pediatrician if you’re unsure about anything.