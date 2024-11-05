10 Charismatic Baby Names Inspired By First Families

Do you dream of a life in the White House? It’s hard not to think about what it would be like to be a member of the First Family. Not only would you be the leader of the free world, but you would also have your own movie theatre, bowling alley, and on-call chef.

Since George Washington became the first president of the United States in 1789, scores of First Families have inspired baby names. Some project strength and power. Others recall a simpler time. While no politician is perfect, you can draw inspiration for your baby’s name from these First Family favorites.

01 Carter Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer who rose to be president of the United States. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to advance peace and democracy around the world. In retirement, Carter volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and helped build homes for more than 4,000 families. Naming a baby Carter is a wonderful way to honor his legacy and let your baby that, no matter how humble their beginnings, they can go on to accomplish great things.

02 Rose Arguably, no president is more iconic than John F. Kennedy. Kennedy, known for his charm and optimism, spearheaded the space program that took the United States to the Moon. He inspired Americans to go into public service by challenging them to “Ask not what your country can do to you — ask what you can do for your country.” While Kennedy itself makes for a lovely legacy-honoring option, the flower name Rose pays tribute to two important members of JFK’s family: his mother, Rose Elizabeth Fitzgerald, and one of his sisters, Rosemary Kennedy.

03 Letitia Letitia Christian Tyler served as First Lady for less than a year. Letitia became a First Lady after her husband, Vice President John Tyler, ascended to the presidency after the untimely death of President William Henry Harrison. Letitia died shortly after her husband became president and didn’t leave much of a mark. However, her pretty name — which means “joy, gladness” — lives on and is a beautiful, unusual choice for a baby. Lettie is a cute nickname.

04 Tad In the United States, the name Lincoln (which means “from the village by the lake”) is most often associated with the 16th President, Abraham Lincoln. But if you want a less obvious name that pays homage to one of the most influential presidents in American history, look further into his household. Lincoln’s youngest child, Tad, was described as the “most wild and mischievous” of the Lincoln children, and, well, that’s kind of fun. Tad — often short for Thaddeus or Theodore — means “heart” or “praise.”

05 Dolley The United States wouldn’t look the same without our fourth president, James Madison. Madison is known as the “Father of the Consitution” because he was instrumental in assuring the ratification of the document. Madison was also instrumental in drafting the Bill of Rights and founded the University of Virginia. He is also known for being the only U.S. president who led troops in battle while in office. And while Madison is a lovely name in and of itself, the name Dolley has so much charm and personality — which its inspiration, Madison’s wife, reportedly had in spades, too.

06 Eleanor Eleanor Roosevelt is one of the most famous First Ladies to ever grace the White House. She served as First Lady longer than anyone else, standing by her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt, during his four terms as president. As First Lady, Eleanor served as a delegate to the United Nations, where she championed human rights around the world. She also advocated for the rights of women, African Americans, and Asian Americans in the United States. Elanor is credited for reshaping the role of the First Lady and was considered one of the most influential women in the world during her time in the White House. Eleanor means “shining light” (how apropos!) and comes with cute nicknames like Elle, Ellie, Leonora, and Nora.

07 Quincy Before becoming president, John Quincy Adams traveled the world and served as Secretary of State. He proved his skill in diplomacy and was later elected as the sixth president of the United States. As president, Quincy Adams fought against the expansion of slavery. He also connected the country by supporting the building of highways and canals which helped America prosper. Quincy is an adorable name that may inspire a child to travel and stand up for what’s right, even when it’s hard.

08 Nelly Nelly Curtis was Martha Washington’s granddaughter and George Washington’s step-grandaughter. After Nelly’s parents passed away when she was just three years old, Nelly moved to the Washingtons’ home in Mount Vernon and was raised by George and Martha. When George Washington became president, Nelly played an active role in entertaining while her step-grandfather was president. Nelly is a great throwback name when you want to go all the back to the first-ever First Family.

09 Luci Luci Baines Johnson lived in the White House with her parents, President Lyndon B. Johnson and former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson. Luci is a successful businesswoman who also does a lot of charity work. The unusual spelling of her name is a cute choice for a baby that brings presidential vibes.

10 Grant Ulysses S. Grant was a war hero who led Union troops to victory over the Confederacy during the Civil War. As president, he was a staunch supporter of Civil Rights. He signed the 15th Amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote, and worked hard to remove vestiges of slavery. He was also a supporter of conservation and designated Yellowstone as a National Park. So, Grant is a great name for a baby who may go on to be successful in many different areas. (Much like Grant’s own children — Frederick, “Buck,” Ellen, and Jesse — were.)

Whether you go full presidential with a name that nods directly to a POTUS or pick something that subtly pays tribute, names inspired by First Families can give your kid a headstart on becoming a future leader.