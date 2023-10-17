Let’s be honest for a minute: The Sanderson sisters aren’t exactly known for their love of children. (It probably has something to do with the fact that they spend the majority of their time trying to steal their youth every chance they get, but hey, that’s just one person’s opinion.) Yet despite their distaste for all the little youngsters of the world, there are some surprisingly great options for baby names in Hocus Pocus that are guaranteed to put a spell on you and leave your imaginations running amok, amok, amok!