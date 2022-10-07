Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.

In Hocus Pocus 2, teens Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem 29 years after Max last lit the Black Flame Candle. The sisters immediately start causing chaos, as they're known to do, leaving the trio of friends to stop them before they curse the entire town.

Given the excitement surrounding the sequel — not to mention the original Hocus Pocus' status as a must-see Halloween film — turning the franchise into a trilogy feels like a no-brainer. For now, Hocus Pocus 3 is far from a guarantee, but here's what the movie's stars have said about returning for another spin on their brooms.

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

We have to talk about the clues toward the end of Hocus Pocus 2, right? (Small spoiler alert!) There are two big ones. First, after Winifred has been reunited with her sisters, Becca, Izzy, and Cassie walk down the street — and Mother Witch in bird form flies behind them. Then, in the end credits, we see the black cat Cobweb perched next to a box in Gilbert's Olde Salem Magic Shoppe. What does the box say? "B.F. CANDLE #2." In other words, there's another candle right there in the shop that could bring the Sanderson sisters back.

Bette Midler, who plays the crafty Winifred, would love to keep playing the eldest Sanderson sister for a little while longer. "I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that," Midler said to E.W. "After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing."

She went on to add that she would absolutely "sign on" for a third film if Disney decides to make one. However, she's not sure where the Sanderson sisters' story would go next. "I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

What would a Hocus Pocus 3 be about?

Now that the Sanderson sisters have wreaked havoc on Salem twice, having them do the same thing again might start to feel redundant. That's why a third Hocus Pocus would need to take the witches somewhere they've never gone before. Sarah Jessica Parker revealed Najimy already has an idea of how a third movie could tweak the formula and up the zany factor at the same time.

"Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated," Parker explained to E.W. "That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]. Of course, I'd be happy to have a conversation [for a third film]; it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

There’s also the possibility that a third film could finally bring back more original stars, like Thora Birch. Speaking with ET Canada ahead of Hocus Pocus 2’s premiere, Birch explained of her character, “There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by.” However, “By the time they got around to filming, I was already on something else.”

Then, Hocus Pocus 2’s new witchy trio revealed to Entertainment Weekly what one of those options was. “We almost had her. She was going to be our schoolteacher,” said Escobedo. “I remember talking to Anne [Fletcher, the director] about it being a thing where she was our teacher, and we went to her for help.” Explained Peak, “I think it would’ve been a bigger role if it was played by her.” At which point Buckingham added, “We had to have a mentor figure.”

So, hey, it certainly doesn’t seem too late for Dani Dennison to move back to Salem, take up residence as a teacher, and become a mentor to this new little “coven.”

Ultimately, Parker told People that if Midler signs on for a third movie, then she'll be happy to pick Sarah's broom one more time. "Bette is already starting rumors," she said. "I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one… No one says no to the Divine Miss M."

Even though there are no plans in place just yet, Midler, Najimy, and Parker all seem to be leaving the door open for another return to Salem in the future.