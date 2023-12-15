15 Whimsical Baby Names Inspired By Roald Dahl

Barbenheimer may have dominated theaters throughout the summer, but this holiday season belongs to Wonka. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the adaptation serves as an origin story for everyone’s favorite fictional candyman, Willy Wonka. Long before he met Charlie Bucket and started passing out golden tickets, this sweets inventor had much humbler beginnings before ultimately becoming the successful factory owner he is in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Yet chocolate and candy don’t necessarily have to be the only creations to come out of this iconic Roald Dahl novel. The story also proves to be a source for some really great ideas for potential baby names.

And it doesn’t just stop at one book, either. In fact, if you look closely enough, you’ll discover that baby name inspiration can be found within many of Dahl’s classic works of fiction. From Matilda and James and the Giant Peach to works as fantastical as The BFG, Dahl has created some of the most beloved, unique characters out there — many of whom have been given very special names.

So, if you’re embarking on the ever-challenging baby name journey and are looking for a bit of guidance or inspiration, let Dahl’s extraordinary worlds of whimsy and wonder be of some help.

1. Charlie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

This gender-neutral name is German in origin and means “free man” or “warrior.” Don’t let that definition fool you, though! Charlie is an excellent name for both boys and girls, though it often serves as a nickname for Charles, Charlene, or Charlotte. However, it also works as a full name and can serve as a nice homage to a beloved children’s story.

2. Matilda (Matilda)

Derived from the German female name Mahthildis, it’s no wonder why Dahl chose the name for his young and brilliant heroine — it translates to mean “mighty in battle.” Given how fiercely Matilda faced off against the villainous Agatha Trunchbull, she definitely proved worthy of the title. Any kiddo bestowed with such a name should wear it with pride.

3. James (James and the Giant Peach)

If you’re more of a traditionalist and prefer something a bit more commonly used, James makes for a worthy option. It means “supplanter” and comes from the Hebrew name Jacob. While typically considered more of a boy’s name, it can certainly work as a girl’s name as well and would give the traditional name a fun, modern-day twist. Case in point? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds chose it for their eldest daughter.

4. William (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

One can only assume that Willy Wonka’s first name was short for William. And while that name may seem a bit too traditional for such an eccentric man, it’s actually very fitting for his character. Derived from the German word Wilhelm — “wil” meaning “desire” and “helm” meaning “protection” — the end result translates to “resolute protector.”

Sure, Willy Wonka was quirky and appeared almost indifferent to the safety of his guests, but at the end of the day, he cared very deeply about the things in his life and fought hard to protect them from fellow chocolate rivals like Slugworth. Such a noble name is more than worth carrying on into the next generation.

5. Violet (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

The Willy Wonka character was loud, obnoxious, and chewed gum way too much. However, don’t let those completely fictional traits fool you into passing this memorable name by. Not only is it the name of a beautiful color, but it’s also the name of an equally beautiful type of flower. As a bonus, it’d also work as a great theme for the nursery!

6. Magnus (Matilda)

Though he isn’t a central figure in the story, Magnus Honey proves to be a looming presence throughout Matilda’s journey. And while his untimely death is somewhat morbid for a children’s book, the name itself deserves some consideration. It is Latin in origin and translates to mean “greatest.” So, while all parents tend to think their kid is the greatest, yours would have literal proof of that fact on their birth certificate.

7. Lavender (Matilda)

Matilda’s best friend turns out to be a helpful sidekick and source of support. Plus, she showcases a pretty girl name that, much like Violet, serves as both a beautiful flower and color. In addition, it makes a great candle scent. Talk about a win-win-win!

8. Bruno (The Witches)

German in origin, Bruno stands for “armor” and “brown.” And while this particular film didn’t appear to inspire a massive increase in the name’s popularity, Encanto clearly did well bringing it back into the spotlight as a desirable possibility. But we aren’t supposed to talk about that, are we?

9. Sophie (The BFG)

The name, tied to both French and Greek origins, translates to “wisdom” — a fact that I would’ve totally reminded my parents/teachers/classmates about constantly while growing up had it been my name. It works well as a nickname for Sophia, though it can stand alone by itself. Either way, it has all the potential to be the perfect name for your little bundle of joy.

10. Alfie (Esio Trot)

Dahl’s last book to be published in his lifetime, Esio Trot (an anadrome of “tortoise”) tells the story of a lonely older man named Mr. Hoppy who longs to make a connection with his widowed neighbor, Ms. Silver. How does he do it? Well, I won’t spoil it for you — but a tortoise named Alfie plays a crucial role. Derived from the Old English Aelfraed, it translates to “wise.”

11. Felicity (Fantastic Mr. Fox)

If you haven’t read Dahl’s 1970 children’s novel Fantastic Mr. Fox, you likely saw the 2009 stop-motion animated film version of the same name. In it, the titular character is voiced by none other than George Clooney. But for moms, the real star of both the book and film is Mr. Fox’s multitasking, voice-of-reason wife Felicity. This name is also a winner because (a) it means “happiness” and (b) it’s given ‘90s vibes thanks to the nostalgic series starring Keri Russell.

12. Truly (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

Fun fact: Dahl wrote the screenplay for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the beloved 1968 musical fantasy film based loosely on Ian Fleming’s 1964 book Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang: The Magical Car. In the adaptation, the character Truly Scrumptious is introduced — the daughter of a candy factory owner (a little Willy Wonka-ish, no?). A unique moniker, Truly means “in all sincerity.”

13. Daisy (Dirty Beasts)

In 1983, Dahl released a collection of poems about unsuspecting animals aptly dubbed Dirty Beasts. One of those poems, “The Cow,” centers on a bovine named Miss Milky Daisy who suddenly sprouts a pair of gold and silver wings. Aside from this fantastical inspiration, the floral name means “day’s eye.”

14. Trotter (James and the Giant Peach)

Maybe the name James is just too vanilla for you. Well, why not try the last name of James Henry on for size? Not surprisingly, Trotter is most often seen as a surname. However, that just makes it an all the more unique option for a first name! From the Middle English trotten, this gender-neutral name means “one that trots” or “to ride at a fast pace.”

15. Roald

The man, the myth, the legend himself! Although traditionally masculine, Roald would make an interesting pick for any gender. The Norse-originating name means “famous ruler” and comes with the effortlessly cool nickname of Ro.