Banana Boat Recalls Spray Sunscreen With Traces Of Carcinogen Benzene

The popular sunscreen brand Banana Boat has recalled several of its spray sunscreen products after finding trace levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, in select aerosol products during an internal review.

“We know that you love our products, and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution,” Edgewell Personal Care Company, the company behind the brand, said in an official statement that issued a voluntary recall of three production batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

“Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.”

The lot code of the product can be found printed on the bottom of the can. The three lot codes (or batches) included in this recall are 20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF. All of the affected batches are 6 oz containers. To date, the company has not received any reports of any adverse affects following use of the recalled batches.

According to the press release, Banana Boat does not use benzene, a known human carcinogen in its products regularly. “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening,” the statement reads. The trace elements of benzene were caused by the propellant that sprays out the aerosol sunscreen.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. Retailers have been informed of the recall and any products included in the recall are being pulled off the shelves. Any customers who would like a refund can fill out a form here. Anyone who has experienced adverse reactions from the recalled batches can file a voluntary report with the FDA.