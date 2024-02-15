This Mom Of Boys Wants To Know If Her Bathroom Will Forever Smell Like Pee

One mom on TikTok has called upon all experienced boy moms to help give her hope for a perpetual problem occurring in her home. In a now-viral TikTok, Kayla Mittelstaedt vents to the camera, begging for other moms to assure her that her bathroom won’t always have a nasty stench.

“Very serious question for all of my experienced boy moms,” she begins.

“Boy moms who have boys who are grown and out of the house or teenagers or even like kids, my oldest is five and a half. I have a three year old and a 10-month-old. And I'm wondering, when does my bathroom stop smelling like pee? Is this just my life now?”

She continues: “Do I just live in pee smell? No matter how much I clean. We got new floors recently, and I wiped down the toilet. I wiped down everything. I take apart the toilet. Everything just smells like pee. When does this go away?”

Instead of receiving words of wisdom and encouragement, the mom of three boys was inundated with even more “just you wait” type comments, hoping to prepare the newer boy mom for all the fun that’s yet to come when raising boys.

“Dear Lord, no one tell her about the crunchy socks!!! 🤣😂🤣” one user joked.

“or the bottles of missing lotion 🧴,” another replied.

Another user replied, “when they move out,” suggesting that the pee smell won’t simmer until those boys are making their own bathrooms smell like urine.

“That’s what i’m afraid of 😏😅,” the OP replied.

“When you get a separate bathroom 🤭 Just wait until they hit puberty. Boy funk goes to another level then 😵‍💫,” another wrote.

One user advised, “Never had that problem. Taught my boy if you sprinkle when you tinkle, you scrub the bathroom. He learned to aim real quick.”

Other moms insisted that the OP try to make the men in her house sit down to pee to avoid missing the bowl.

“When you make them ALL sit down. Everyone sits down in your house. Period,” they said.

Another echoed, “Make them sit 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Some commenters offered cleaning advice, saying that the pee is seeping into the walls around the toilet, suggesting Mittelstaedt wipe down and scrub her walls to try and get the smell out.

“Use shaving cream on the floor and around the toilet it takes the smell away!” another suggested.

“Whatever you do don’t take a black light in the bathroom. You’ll never want to go in there again,” another said. Point taken!

Apparently that “bathroom boy stink” is an actual thing! A quick Google search will bring up hundreds of articles about stinky boy bathrooms and how to handle that stench. While most advice centers around certain cleaning cocktails and wipe-down strategies, that will only be a temporary solution to smelly boy woes.

Teaching sons to aim, clean up after themselves, or pee sitting down are all more lasting solutions to this smelly situation.