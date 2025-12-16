I was absolutely thrilled to become a mother and I loved taking care of my baby. At the same time, though, some of those late nights breastfeeding her during those first six months were some of the loneliest and most desperate hours of my life. I had never been so tired. In the dark of my daughter’s nursery, it sometimes felt like I was the only awake adult on the planet.

Now, the new Beacon Postpartum Support app lets moms know that they aren’t alone.

The concept is simple but powerful: moms can get on the app, “light their beacon” and see all the moms in the country who are also awake with their babies on a map. You can zoom in and out, seeing moms in your town or state or even moms in other countries (although, don’t worry, your location is randomized within 10 miles, so strangers can’t track you down!).

In addition to the map of beacons, moms can also access a group discussion forum as well as resources for new parents like feeding schedules and infant care info.

A video about the app recently went viral on TikTok as moms related to the simple tool that shows women that they aren’t alone in the world of baby care.

“I just downloaded and there are 189 moms up with me at 2 a.m.,” one mom wrote.

“This would have been game-changing for my mental health with my first baby,” said another mom.

“This just made me cry,” said another.

“I love love love love it,” said another.

While we don’t know much about this brand-new app, we do know it was developed by a “mom newbie” — someone who knows what it’s like to be alone with babies at night.

The app is available on Apple iOS and is forthcoming on Android.