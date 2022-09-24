For parents of littles, the sleep struggle is real. Just when you think you’ve got a baby that can sleep through the night, your dreams come crashing down — at midnight, 2 a.m., and/or 4 a.m. While there can be many reasons behind your baby’s disrupted sleep patterns, including growth spurts and overstimulation before bedtime, some have a simpler solution than you may think. For example, the right temperature for sleep and a pair of comfy pajamas can go a long way. The best baby pajamas are cuddly warm — without being too warm — and are easy to undo for those late-night diaper changes (because there will be many).
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Baby Pajamas
For something as seemingly simple as pajamas, there are actually a lot of things to consider. Does your baby even need footie pajamas? And if so, how long should they wear them? What about material? Here’s what you need to know.
Footie pajamas: These keep little feet warm at night, since they can’t slip off (or be pulled off) like socks can. Keep in mind that if you have a taller baby, they might out grow footie pajamas faster, so you may want to consider some footless pj’s paired with baby socks that won’t slip off easily. And as cute as footies are, your baby will most likely stop wearing them the age of 2, although it’s really a personal choice.
Material: Some babies run hot, others cold, and some change it up on the regular, so having a few different types of baby pajamas on hand is a good rule of thumb. Whether that’s long sleeve, short sleeve, footed or not, you’ll want to make sure they’re made from a material that will keep baby at the right temperature; keep it lightweight during warmer months (think: cotton or muslin) and more warming during winters (think: cozy fleece).
Fold-over sleeves/mittens: Newborns have surprisingly sharp nails (no matter how careful you are about trimming) and sleeves that fold over into built-in mittens are really helpful for protecting their faces overnight. As your baby starts to roll over, they may prefer to have unfettered access to their hands again, so it’s less important for older babies. You’ll likely only find these on smaller pajamas, but if you’re looking for complete coverage, a few brands will offer fold-over cuffs in all the carried sizes.
Which Baby Pajama Closure Style Is Best?
During those midnight changes, the way your baby’s pj’s close is going to matter — trust us. And you may find it’s worth trying a few types and seeing what works best for you and your baby.
Zipper closures: Easy and convenient, these are a perennial parent favorite. Look for a double zipper if you want the added convenience of opening up only the bottom for quick in-the-night diaper changes. Most zippered pj’s have a cover over the tab, so it won’t bother baby. But, for all the ease of use, it’s worth noting that some parents worry about pinching their little one’s skin if zipping up too quickly, and some say getting legs in isn’t as easy as with other closure styles.
Button/snap closures: These pj’s feature buttons or snap buttons from the top to the bottom. You may find it easier to get baby’s legs into the pajama since buttons allow it to fully open up; just keep in mind you’ll need to close up all those buttons, too. During diaper changes, it’s convenient to only open the necessary buttons at the bottom. For Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies, these may be the only types of pajamas allowed or preferred in the hospital.
Magnetic closures: A newer option that combines the accessibility of button closures and quick convenience of zippers, this pj uses hidden magnetic fasteners that are a breeze to open and close. These also tend to be the most expensive option — but at 2 a.m., you may be saying some things are so worth paying for.
Elasticized/Tie closures: Because newborns can require 10 to 12 diaper changes a day, long sleep gowns with open, elasticized ends can be convenient because you simply need to push it up to change that diaper. Variations of these gowns can also be tied and untied.
Now, let’s get to those cozy, adorable pj’s for your little one. Keep reading for the best baby pajamas to add to your collection, plus a couple of accessories that might just help everyone get a bit more sleep. (Please, baby?)