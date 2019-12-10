Natural baby wipes are probably among the many baby care products that you insist must be “clean” (pun intended). Yes, babies are cute, but let’s be honest, they’re kind of terrible houseguests — if you don’t have a pack of baby wipes stashed in every corner and bag you own, call us impressed. That’s because little ones are always either making or about to make a mess (we can usually sense–uh, smell– it coming while they’re on the baby bouncer), and you spend most of your time cleaning up after them; hence, your excessive wet wipe use, but hey, at least they’re all natural.

With the amount of face, hand, and bottom wiping that you’ll be doing on a daily basis, it’s important to know what you are (and are not) putting on your BB’s delicate skin (or yours, for that matter). In the early days, it seems like they are sensitive to everything, so carefully choosing all-natural or organic baby wipes can help keep their skin as healthy as possible. As if trying to find organic and biodegradable baby wipes weren’t hard enough. But don’t worry mama, we’ve got you covered.

From Water Wipes to Honest baby wipes, below are the 12 best natural baby wipes that are free of alcohol, fragrance, and harsh chemicals, so you can be tough on blowouts but gentle on baby bums.

All Natural & Sensitive Baby Wipes

Go ahead and stock up for the long winter ahead by adding this bulk purchase to your cart immediately. Not only are these fragrance-free baby wipes from Mama Bear dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic, but each thick, quilted wipe will provide soothing benefits. In place of harmful ingredients, you’ll find chamomile, aloe, vitamin E, and triple-filtered water. Anything to soothe BB’s sensitive AF skin, amirite?!?

One Reviewer Says: “The wipes are soft, not much of a scent which I prefer. My baby has sensitive skin and this works well for her hands and face.”

Aveeno Baby FTW! While natural oat extract works to soothe and calm your baby’s sensitive skin, Aloe Barbadensis leaf juice will provide an instant surge of moisture. The wipes themselves are unscented and made for easy cleanup when on the go. Visiting grandma’s house? Bring these along for the adventure to keep baby’s bottom, hands, face, you name it, clean at all times.

One Reviewer Says: “Cannot say enough about these wipes. So soft, great on his delicate skin, and does an excellent job. Perfect for baby. Better than any other wipes I've ever tried with my other children. Will only use these from now on.”

BRB, don’t mind us at all. Just singing our praise for these Amazon Elements baby wipes that are free of fragrances, dyes, parabens, phthalates, alcohol, and phenoxyethanol. In its place, naturally derived ingredients are combined with purified water. Gentle, yet durable, these bad boys will get the job done. And, the over 32,000 five-star reviews on Amazon prove it.

One Reviewer Says: “Let me tell you why these are the best baby wipes I’ve EVER used. My son has fair skin and eczema so I typically am hesitant to try new brands of anything on him. After two years and countless expensive, big brand wipes later, I decided to give these a try. And boy am I sorry I didn’t try them sooner! First of all, they are TEXTURED! Textured! Now don’t think texture means they’re not soft. They are soft!! They clean up blowouts and messes like you wouldn’t believe.”

With 37,000 ratings and counting, Huggies is a fan favorite. Besides name recognition, these sensitive baby wipes really do live up to the hype. On top of being hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested, they’re infused with aloe and vitamin E for 24/7 relief.

One Reviewer Says: “My favorite wipes for the whole household. Scent-free, gentle on baby’s skin, and [a] good amount of wetness. We keep one in the car, diaper bag, bathroom and baby’s room.”

The Honest Company baby wipes are extra thick because sometimes messes are extra messy. But the wipes are also gentle, plant-based, alcohol and paraben-free, and made with over 99 percent water.

One Reviewer Says: “ I always test wipes on my face before using on my little since I also have sensitive skin and this is the only one that doesn’t burn or feel rough. They’re super soft yet durable and stretchy. They don’t tear easily like the other brands. They’re not going to tug at his skin and cause any skin peeling like the other brands have done and they don’t make him red and sensitive. I highly recommend and will continue buying.”

These wipes are gentle on baby skin and free of fragrance and alcohol. They’re formulated with plant-based moisturizers like aloe vera, and safe whether you’re wiping faces, hands, or bottoms.

One Reviewer Says: “There are no comparable wipes out there. We have twins and a toddler. More poop than anyone should have to deal with. We have literally tried every brand of wipes available from the cheapest to the most organic and premium brands. The thickness and strength of these wipes is at least twice that of anything else out there.”

WaterWipes claim they make the world’s purest baby wipes and it’s easy to see why. The wipes contain 99.9 percent purified water and a drop of fruit extract as a skin conditioner, making them gentle enough for even newborns.

One Reviewer Says: “I started buying these when they came out several years ago and it’s pretty much the only wipes we use and we use them for everything. We take them hiking and to the beach. If you put them in the cooler and keep them cold, they’re super refreshing to wipe off with after. When you’re driving and tired, shove a couple in the AC slats, let them get nice and cold then use on your face. Really helps when you don’t have coffee handy.”

You’re already familiar with Pampers for diapers; while you’re ordering those in bulk, pick up these cotton-enhanced baby wipes as well. Alcohol and fragrance-free, these wipes are hypoallergenic and 99 percent water.

One Reviewer Says: “You can not beat these wipes. They are great for sensitive skin and the moisture that these wipes hold is unlike any other wipe. You can put them in a warmer and don't have to add any water. These are the only ones I've ever used since my son was born.”

With over 5,500 five-star Amazon reviews and an average 4.5-star rating, it’s safe to say that this pick is trusted by parents everywhere. These non-allergenic wipes are made without the bad stuff — parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial dyes, fragrances — and contain water and plant-based ingredients, instead. In fact, they’re formulated for more than just bums; you can safely use these on Baby’s hands and face, too.

One Reviewer Says: “Not too wet, nor too dry. Never have irritated baby skin. No scent, no weird texture or residue. These wipes are by far my favorite”

Pipette’s baby wipes have nothing but clean ingredients — like moisturizing plant-derived glycerin and squalene — for sensitive baby skin. They’re non-toxic, fragrance-free, and EWG-certified (free of harmful chemicals according to the strictest standards) to boot. All that, for less than the cost of your morning coffee.

One Reviewer Says: “Natural is the way to go, I am all in for natural organic plant-based materials. These wipes are thick and soft, I love the fact that I’m putting a natural fiber against my granddaughter's skin. Great buy and I do recommend it for everyone who believes in unscented and all-natural baby wipes.”

Organic Baby Wipes

You’re likely going through loads of wipes at any given hour, and this eco-friendly option will make you feel less guilty about grabbing more. The Caboo wipes are made from organically grown bamboo, a more sustainable alternative to tree-based wipes, and they’re compostable in as fast as four weeks. The wipes have 99.7 percent naturally-derived ingredients, including vitamin E and aloe.

One Reviewer Says: “I love these wipes! They aren't flimsy at all so I don't have to worry about my fingers going through them. They're wet but not soaked and not too dry. I love that they have texture so they pick up stuff and don't just spread it around. I also feel good about using them because of how eco-friendly they are! They do have a slight smell to them, but so do a lot of other baby wipes I've used in the past, so it doesn't bother me. Their job is to literally wipe poop, so in comparison, they don't smell bad at all!”

You’ll want to use these 100 percent organic cotton wipes on yourself; they’re infused with chamomile, apricot, and sweet almond oil. The wipes are also biodegradable and compostable, while the packaging is made of recyclable BPA-free plastic.

One Reviewer Says: “LOVE these wipes. They are strong, not strong scented, delicate enougn for bum and face. just perfect. I love that they use organic cotton. Some Other brands don't use organic cotton so they take pesticide laden cotton then use organic ingredients which seems pointless to me. The package states they use 100 percent organic cotton and 82 percent organic ingredients.”

It’s hard to find a pick that’s actually organic, but according to reviewers, Doctor Butler’s is a great choice. These hypoallergenic bamboo wipes are soft and extra thick so less is more. They’re also made with natural ingredients like soothing essential oils like chamomile extract, calendula, and Avena sativa. Further, they’re made right here in the USA!

One Reviewer Says: “The wipes work well, compared to most other wipes. They don't tear, or my fingers don't poke a hole in them! Grabbing just one at a time sometimes doesn't happen, but it is usually 2 wipes and not a whole glob of them. Using them is a breeze... These are the only wipes I use, and I get them every month.”