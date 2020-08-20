Here Are Our Favorite Talc-Free & Organic Baby Powders — No Butts About It

Image courtesy of brands

They say newborns go through a whopping 11 diapers a day on average! No wonder in those first few weeks of parenthood we all quickly become diapering pros. Most parents quickly find their go-to diapers, wipes, and baby balms, but baby powder gets more complicated. By now you’ve probably heard from your mom squad or pediatrician that you should steer clear of talc-based baby powders. (The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees with them too.) But why?

The Talcum Powder Controversy

In its natural form, talcum is composed of hydrated magnesium silicate which can contain asbestos — and it is highly carcinogenic. Yes, the powder we put on ourselves and our babies could cause cancer. Very scary stuff! Plus, the itty bitty talcum particles in baby powder float through the air and are easily inhaled causing possible lung damage in addition to the cancer concerns.

In February 2020, Johnson & Johnson, one of the largest baby powder manufacturers, was ordered by a jury to pay out a total of $750 million to four plaintiffs alleging talcum powder cancer from their baby powder. The lawsuit came just after the company issued a massive recall in October 2020 when trace amounts of asbestos was found in their talcum baby powder. Johnson & Johnson still stands behind their talcum baby powder as safe and asbestos free, although it will no longer be available for purchase in North America.

A Safer Option: Talc-Free Baby Powders

Want to play it safe but still keep your babies behind soft and rash free? Check out talc-free powders. They don’t carry the asbestos or inhalation risks since the alternative ingredients have larger, heavier particles (so they don’t float like talc). Protect those adorable jelly rolls from chafing just as easily as your baby’s buns with our favorite all natural talc-free powders.

All Natural Talc-Free Baby Powder

Ora’s Amazing Herbal Unscented Baby Powder Diaper rash is real! And sometimes those creams and ointments just don’t stack up to the drying action and friction barrier baby powder creates. But with many talc-free baby powders containing cornstarch, a yeast diaper rash just gets worse. Not anymore! Say hello to Ora’s Amazing Herbal Unscented Baby Powder that is totally talc-free and corn-free. “This is great for babies with yeast diaper rash,” reviewed one Amazon customer. “I’d been looking for a powder to keep my baby dry and this one is perfect. Cornstarch isn’t appropriate for yeast rashes but I couldn’t find a powder that was talc and cornstarch free, until now. This one is perfect! Keeps him dry which keeps the yeast at bay.” This women- owned and operated business makes all of their chemical free baby products right here in the USA. So your baby can have a soft and comfy bum, while Mom can feel good knowing that the best ingredients have been used with the utmost care to create a safe and effective baby powder. $12.97 AT AMAZON

Burt’s Bees Talc-Free Baby Dusting Powder Burt’s Bees is everywhere…at the grocery store, the pharmacy, even online. As one of the first nationally available natural skin care lines (it’s been around since the 1980s) Burt’s Bees has become a household name. The all-natural Burt’s Bees product line is cruelty free, sustainably sourced and free of all the scary stuff (phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate [SLS] and other chemicals of concern). The cornstarch based Burt’s Bee Talc-Free Baby Dusting Powder is no different, except it is also hypoallergenic and pediatrician approved. One Amazon customer reviewed, “I purchased this online and had no idea how it would smell. I chose it because it was talc-free. When it arrived and I smelled it, I was so pleased. It has a mild, pleasant, citrusy scent. Like sweet orange. I love it so much that this is the powder I will be using from now on.” Keep baby safe, dry, and smelling sweet with Burt’s Bees. $8 AT WALMART

Noodle & Boo Talc-Free Delicate Baby Powder What is it about that new baby smell that gives all of us moms and soon-to-be moms a baby high? It’s like we just can’t get enough! Wait until you smell the Noodle & Boo Talc-Free Delicate Baby Powder, it smells just like the best- smelling newborn of your dreams! The talc-free baby powder is oatmeal and cornstarch based and infused with aloe vera to soothe delicate skin while preventing against chaffing. One parent reviewed on Amazon, “this powder smells heavenly…that baby scent! The scent isn’t too strong but enough that you can smell it. I love that this is a cornstarch based powder but not medicated. It’s easy on baby’s skin and keeps skin nice and dry in between diaper changes to prevent diaper rashes. If you are on the fence, get it, you won’t be sorry!” $16.00 AT AMAZON

Organic Talc-Free Baby Powder

California Baby Organic Calming Talc-Free Baby Powder Nothing gets baby (and mama) ready for bed like a warm bath and the soft scent of lavender. Add the California Baby Organic Calming Baby Powder, with its light lavender scent, to baby’s after bath bedtime routine for a gentle step towards sleep. California Baby utilizes moisture absorbing cornstarch, bentonite clay and kaolin clay with the added calming and antimicrobial benefits of lavender and tea tree essential oils. Dry, clean, and sleepy – it’s every newborn parent’s dream. One grandparent reviewed on Amazon: “My granddaughter has had a diaper rash for months that seemed to get worse with zinc based ointments. She is happy to have this powder applied and the diaper rash got much better after just 3 days. It’s a little pricey, but it’s worth the extra $$.” The California Baby Organic Calming Baby Powder is cruelty free, allergen free and is made (as the name suggests) in sunny California. $20.00 AT AMAZON

Era-Organics Talc-Free Organic Baby Powder Create a natural barrier for your baby’s bottom with organic arrowroot powder, cornstarch, kaolin clay, calendula extract and rosemary extract. The USDA certified organic Talc-Free Baby Powder from Era-Organics is gentle and nutrient rich, perfect for the most delicate skin. “I would never use anything else other than this product on my granddaughters buns,” reviews a grandmother on Amazon. “Talc-free baby powder is the only way to go, and one of the best things to use on your princess’s or prince’s bottom. And this product gets extra credit for being organic!” Era-Organics is a family owned and operated business, so you know each product is made with love (plus they have fantastic customer service). $9.87 AT AMAZON

Bee All Natural Organic Talc-Free Baby Powder Handcrafted in Michigan of certified organic food grade ingredients, there is no better skin food for you baby’s behind than the Bee All Natural Organic Talc-Free Baby Powder. Formulated without preservatives, added perfumes, mineral oil, or petroleum, the Bee All Natural Baby Powder’s ingredients are hand selected for their healing and soothing properties to best care for a baby’s delicate skin. “Best powder I’ve ever used! This stuff works amazingly! After two days, using it at every diaper change, all redness is gone and has stayed gone for weeks! Worth every penny,” reviews one mom on Amazon. Prefer cloth diapers over disposable? Bee All Natural Organic Talc-Free Baby Powder is designed specifically with cloth diapers in mind but still works wonders with disposables. Feel good about nurturing that little bum you love with Bee All Natural. $11.47 AT AMAZON

Made Of Talc-Free Organic Calming Baby Powder Made Of is made with nothing to hide. And as one of many transparent companies popping up across all industries, they can prove it. Being completely transparent means that all of the Made Of factories and product formulas are available to consumers to easily review. No secret ingredients, no hidden sourcing, no undisclosed factories — all of it is available for your eyes. The Made Of Talc-Free Organic Calming Baby Powder is no different. Dermatologist and Pediatrician approved, this talc-free organic baby powder is third party verified to be cruelty free, totally vegan, NSF certified organic, and most importantly it is effective. One parent reviewed on Amazon.com: “our daughter uses this after her bath, but It’s not just for babies. My husband uses it too. You’ll love the ingredient panel because it is easy to read and understand! Wow! Made Of thought of everything that we are seeking in products for our family and they use NSF to certify their organic ingredients!.” Let the other companies guard their secrets; we are going to use products from transparent companies (a trend we love by the way). $12.99 AT AMAZON

Farmstead Apothecary Organic Talc-Free Baby Powder You don’t have to be an earth mama to appreciate an all natural, totally plant based, cruelty free, organic baby powder. You can just appreciate the simple clean ingredients in the Farmstead Apothecary Organic Talc-Free Baby Powder which are all taken from our earth that help you safely care for your family. With four simple ingredients (organic tapioca starch, organic lavender, organic chamomile, and organic calendula), the Farmstead Apothecary powder is also completely cornstarch and allergen free. One mom wrote on Amazon, “I love the simplicity of this powder. I have been using it for a couple days now and all of my son’s redness has cleared up! This is a product I will be keeping in my changing station and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a non-toxic powder for their babies!” The socially conscious Farmstead Apothecary supports the environment with exclusively using biodegradable packaging, recycled plastic (when plastic is needed), and always ethically sourced ingredients. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Ok yes, being a new parent is overwhelming. Who knew baby powder could be so controversial and complicated! But it doesn’t stop here. There are so many products to sort through, rules to remember, and unsolicited advice to consider. But we’ve got your back! Get trusted advice from parents who’ve seen it all.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.