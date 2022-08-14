It’s no secret that kids love a good ball pit. Next to running through a sprinkler on a hot day and jumping for hours on a trampoline, kids get a similar feeling of fun and freedom playing in a ball pit. Maybe it’s the pool of colorful balls that evokes joy or the sensation of swimming. Now, as a parent, you may be thinking how absolutely germy a public ball pit can be. Luckily, setting up one of the best ball pits for toddlers right in the comfort of your own home is easy.

There are actually lots of options for at-home ball pits, including some that easily stow away in smaller spaces or have bonus features, like slides. Either way, you and your toddler will be glad for the hours of entertainment. You just have to pick the right one for you, so we’ve broken down what you need to know before adding to cart.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Ball Pits For Toddlers

Specs: Ball pits with multiple pieces can be sprawling while others are compact and maybe even foldable, so be sure to check out the dimensions — which we’ve conveniently listed below for easy shopping. We’ve also listed the recommended age for each ball pit. Quick tip: Smaller pits tend to be suitable for younger toddlers while larger ones grow with an older toddler into the preschool years.

Ball pits with multiple pieces can be sprawling while others are compact and maybe even foldable, so be sure to check out the dimensions — which we’ve conveniently listed below for easy shopping. We’ve also listed the recommended age for each ball pit. Quick tip: Smaller pits tend to be suitable for younger toddlers while larger ones grow with an older toddler into the preschool years. Features : Depending on your space and whether they’ll be playing mostly on their own or with a sibling or friend, consider pits with extra features, like slides, hoops, or tunnels for added fun. Though they may take up more room, they can hold your little one’s attention for even longer. And if you appreciate kid toys that look as good as they work, ball pits even come in neutral or high-end looking designs that fit in more seamlessly with your home decor, which you may find worth paying more for.

: Depending on your space and whether they’ll be playing mostly on their own or with a sibling or friend, consider pits with extra features, like slides, hoops, or tunnels for added fun. Though they may take up more room, they can hold your little one’s attention for even longer. And if you appreciate kid toys that look as good as they work, ball pits even come in neutral or high-end looking designs that fit in more seamlessly with your home decor, which you may find worth paying more for. Set-Up: Many ball pits are easy to pop open or inflate, as mentioned above, but some require a bit more assembly. It’s also worth noting that polyester pop-up styles are lightweight and more affordable while memory foam pits are softer and sturdier. If you will be moving the ball pit outdoors often, look for one made with more durable materials, like polyester or even plywood in the walls. Decide how much time and effort you want to put into your toddler’s ball pit, and be mindful that some also need you to purchase the balls separately. For your convenience, we’ve also noted this per pick.

With all this in mind, these are the best ball pits for toddlers for a reliable source of fun.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best ball pits for toddlers.

1. The Splurge-Worthy, Birthday-Ready Ball Pit: MEOWBABY Foam Ball Pit

2. The Best Pop-Up Ball Pit Tent: Kiddey Ball Pit Play Tent

3. The Best Ball Pit With Tunnels: Hide N Side Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels

4. The Best Ball Pit On A Budget: EocuSun Kids Ball Pit

01 The Best Ball Pit Tent Amazon Kiddey Ball Pit Play Tent $23 SEE ON AMAZON The Kiddey ball pit tent can be folded flat between uses and simply popped open when your toddler is ready to play; plus, it’s lightweight and compact enough to move around your home easily. It has high walls, so you can load the tent up with plastic balls without worrying that they will constantly fall out. The tent folds down and comes with a carry bag for storage and travel, and the polyester pop-up pit also comes with stakes to hold it in place if you decide to use it in the grass. The manufacturer recommends 300 balls for the tent, which is a consistent favorite with a 4.7-star rating from shoppers after over 3,000 reviews. Helpful review: “This is great! I love the fun colors and the ease with which it just pops up. Even better is how easily it can be taken down after a play session. I have limited space in the living room and this is a fast and easy thing to set-up. When play time is over it folds up nicely and stores back in its case - into the closet and taking up next to nothing in terms of space. The slightly older kids can even use it as a fort without the balls. [...]” Dimensions: 37 x 39 x 37 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 3 years old & up | Balls Included: No

02 The Best Ball Pit With Tunnels Amazon Hide N Side Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels (5 Pieces) $65 SEE ON AMAZON This huge five-piece ball pit includes two tents, two tunnels, and a large open ring ball pit area. The Hide N Side ball pit tents and tunnel set provides so many ways to play and can hold up to 600 balls. We love that despite being so big, this polyester pit kit is incredibly lightweight and easy to break down and store. This best-selling ball pit, which comes with a convenient storage bag, also includes a hoop and a toddler-safe dart pad on the side for more ways to play. And you can reconfigure the pieces in different ways to change it up or use it in smaller spaces, too. Helpful review: “Fantastic! I bought this for a holiday party to keep the kids entertained (mostly toddlers) and it did just that! (Plus even some of the older kids - they were playing with the darts and playing competitive games with trying to throw the balls in certain parts of the tunnels.I brought this home after the party and my super clingy almost 3 year old entertained himself in it the last few nights at home! I was able to actually get some stuff done as he played! Quality is great! [...]” Dimensions: Ball pit: 48 x 17 x 32 inches; Triangle tent: 41 x 41 x 53 inches; Square tent: 28 x 28 x 28 inches; Crawl tunnels: 43 x 18 x 18 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 1 to 6 years old | Balls Included: No

03 A Splurge-Worthy Ball Pit That’s Perfect For Birthdays Amazon MEOWBABY Foam Ball Pit $175 SEE ON AMAZON The MEOWBABY foam ball pit is loved for its thick, soft foam walls and soft hues. We love that this ball pit isn’t an eyesore and will match well in any nursery or play room, and it comes with 200 plastic balls. The ball pit can fit one or two toddlers comfortably, and the removable cotton-blend cover is conveniently machine-washable. Choose from 12 solid-colored variations, including gray and pink with different sets of ball varieties. With an impressive 4.8-star rating, shoppers rave about its quality and size. Helpful review: “After spending a silly amount of time researching baby ball pits, we finally went ahead with this one and are so thrilled we did! I never take the time to write reviews, but this definitely surpassed my expectations. Totally agree with the other comments, the material is soft and thick and very good quality. There are more than enough balls included too so you don’t have to worry about getting more.” Dimensions: ‎35.43 x 35.43 x 11.81 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: N/A | Balls Included: Yes

04 The Most Budget-Friendly Ball Pit for Toddlers Amazon EocuSun Kids Ball Pit $14 SEE ON AMAZON This simple, pop-up ball pit provides a great place for kids to play — and it’s under $15. The EocuSun kids ball pit is easy to use and set up, and it can hold up to 400 balls (though you’ll have to pick those up separately). Reviewers report two toddlers fit in this polyester pit comfortably. A storage bag is included, and it comes in red or blue with a dotted pattern. Helpful review: “This is the best ball pit ever. Our kids are under 4 and this is perfect for even the littlest ones. Since the sides collapse, little ones can basically roll in and out if they want. No tripping, no falling. Big enough for two to play comfortably and not get in each other's way. We have even put a small outdoor slide into it that they love to jump from or slide down or roll balls on.” Dimensions: 39.4 x 39.4 x 14.5 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 1 to 4 years old | Balls Included: No

05 This Ball Pit That Comes In Kid-Friendly Themes Amazon PigPigPen Kids Play Tent (3 Pieces) $44 SEE ON AMAZON Here’s another large-scale ball pit with a play tent and tunnel, but this is the one to grab if your kid loves a theme. The PigPigPen kids play tent comes in this beautiful space motif as well as several others, including dinosaurs, mermaid, ocean, and princess. Use the polyester tent, ball pit with hoop, and tunnel together or separately, and you can take it inside or outside. Helpful review: “Playtime fun castle, hoop and ball pit! My son loves to play in his castle. It’s pretty much like a fort! Love it!” Dimensions: ‎Ball pit: 46.5 x 24 x 28 inches; Tent: 40.2 x 40.2 x 57.5 inches; Tunnel: 45.2 x 18 x 18 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 3 to 6 years old| Balls Included: No

06 The Best Ball Pit With A Slide Amazon Eezy Peezy Active Play 3-in-1 Jungle Gym PlaySet $143 SEE ON AMAZON Active toddlers will love discovering all the different ways to play with this ball pit. The Eezy Peezy 3-in-1 jungle gym features a plastic slide, target toss, net, and nylon ball bit. It comes with 50 balls (you’ll definitely want to get more, though) and gives toddlers ample opportunities to play and learn. This would definitely be a lifesaver on those days when you can’t get outside to play. Helpful review: “My son absolutely loves this. He just turned one (his bigger birthday gift) and he is climbing up and going down the slide like a pro (we just had to show him how). It's great because it tires him out and keeps him busy. We ordered extra balls. We have a total of 450 balls and it looks great. 50 balls come with the set. He has so much fun in it.” Dimensions: ‎56 x 62 x 29 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 1 to 3 years old. | Balls Included: Yes

07 The Best Portable Ball Pit Amazon Melissa & Doug Kids Turtle Ball Pit $71 SEE ON AMAZON The adorable Melissa & Doug turtle ball pit is soft, compact, and portable, making it perfect for packing on vacation or weekend trips to see grandparents. Toddlers sit right in the turtle to play and when they are done, the turtle zips up with all 60 balls inside. Mess-free and fun, this toy with a skid-proof bottom is a no-brainer for guaranteed entertainment on the go. Helpful review: “Got this for my 8-month old nephew but his 2-year old brother loves it, too! My sister appreciates that it's its own storage so she can keep all those balls corralled. It is exactly what you hope it is: soft, squishy, full of balls, with great texture features for exploring little hands. This was a great find!” Dimensions: ‎39 x 29 x 8.5 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 9 months to 2 years old | Balls Included: Yes

08 The Best Outdoor Ball Pit For Toddlers Amazon WWS Ball Pit for Kids $40 SEE ON AMAZON This larger ball bit can hold at least 600 balls (and up to 1,000) and multiple kids, and the sturdy construction of the WWS ball pit for kids makes it a great choice if you want to use the ball pit outside most of the time. The sturdy walls are reinforced with plywood and covered in durable Oxford fabric. It also folds down accordion style and fits in the small carry bag that’s provided. You can choose from pink, light blue, or dark blue options. Helpful review: “I can’t recommend this ball pit enough! We have had it for 3 months now and it is used everyday and still looks new. It’s wipeable which is a must with a baby that spits up. The best part is that it folds up! When not in use, we store the pit and balls in a large storage tote. It’s also the perfect size. My 6, 3 and 2 year olds can all play together in the pit and still have room to move around.” Dimensions: 48 x 48 x 15 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 3 years old & up | Balls Included: No

09 The Most Stylish Ball Pit Amazon Little Big Playroom Memory Foam Ball Pit $255 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sturdy yet soft ball pit that also makes a statement in your toddler’s play area, invest in this marbled memory foam ball pit. It’s decidedly chic, so it won’t look out of place with your home decor. The removable cover is machine-washable, and the pit comes with 200 balls. Also, the 1-inch base on this one is a bit thicker than other foam pits, so it’s extra plush and comfortable to sit in for up to three kids. It’s also available in other neutral shades and gentle patterns that fit right in with a modern home. Helpful review: “If you like to keep a nice house and have a baby this is perfect it blends in nice with the decor and keeps the kids entertained for hours! Love it” Dimensions: 38 x 38 x 16 inches (L x W x H) | Recommended Age: 6 months to 5 years old | Balls Included: Yes