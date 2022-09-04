For decades, baby bottles were pretty much all the same: hard plastic or glass cylinders with one-size-fits-all nipples. Considering both babies and breasts are anything but one-size-fits-all, it’s puzzling that the baby bottle industry didn’t evolve sooner. Flash forward to the present, and the baby bottle options are endless — and so are the bottle warmers! If you’re on the hunt for the best bottle warmers for Comotomo bottles specifically, you’ll want to look for a model that can handle the brand’s uniquely shaped bottles, as well as that signature squishy, soft material.

Comotomo launched their wide-necked, breast-mimicking, pliable silicone baby bottles around 2008, quickly becoming a favorite among parents. Why? The soft, “skin-like” bottles feature more anatomically correct nipples to help prevent nipple confusion and bottle rejection, and the anti-colic vents help prevent gas, which means happier babies, of course. And we all know that happy babies means happy parents.

The only downside is that not all bottle warmers are sized to fit Comotomo’s signature wider-bottle style. Comotomo bottles measure 2.56 inches across, so a bottle warmer needs at least a 3-inch wide reservoir. Luckily, there are now many bottle warmers up for the job.

In fact, Comotomo specifically lists which bottle warmers are compatible with their bottles on their website. That said, new models get released all the time and specifications change. To make your life easier, we did all the cross-referencing for you — looking at specs and user reviews — to make sure that every warmer here has been vetted for being compatible with Comotomo bottles.

Got a chubby bottle that needs warming? Check out this list of the best baby bottle warmers for Comotomo bottles.

01 An Affordable Bottle Warmer With A Cult Following Amazon The First Years 2-in-1 Simple Serve Bottle Warmer $18 See On Amazon The First Years bottle warmer is not only compatible with a range of bottles (including Comotomos) and baby food jars, it also has an under-$20 price tag that has parents raving — just take a look at the nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews. Another feature to love? It sterilizers several pacifiers at once, thanks to the included basket with lid. Reviewers like that it’s quick, quiet, and relatively small. Helpful Review: “Easiest bottle warmer ever. Little bit of water, one button, and wait! I use about a minute of warming time for every ounce of a bottle from the fridge. It works with a lot of different sized bottles, even wide ones (I use the comotomo bottles). The bottle does get a lot hotter so you need to use a towel to touch it at first but it cools down quickly. I’ve been using mine every day for 4 months and have had no problems. It’s such a great value for the price - I don’t know why anyone would pay more for a bottle warmer. I just ordered another one to keep at my parents because it’s so affordable.” Dimensions: 6.00 x 6.00 x 6.50 inches (L x W x H) | Auto Shutoff: Yes | Beep When Finished Warming: No

02 This Thoughtfully Designed Bottle Warmer From A Trusted Brand Amazon Philips AVENT Fast Baby Bottle Warmer $49 See On Amazon With more than 5,800 positive reviews on Amazon, Philips AVENT bottle warmer has fans calling it the “Best. Warmer. Ever” and that it’s a “Must have for bottle feeding.” It’s compatible with Comotomo bottles, as well as AVENT and other bottle brands, and it evenly warms up baby food jars once baby starts taking solids. You use a dial to select your desired temperature and there’s an internal sensor to make sure the milk reaches that exact temp every time — and it will keep it warm for up to an hour. A light indicates when the bottle is ready. There’s also an auto-shutoff feature for safety. Helpful Review: “I love this warmer - and I’m a high maintenance mom haha. It’s very straight forward and easy to use. Make sure you read the directions on the different bottles on how long to warm the milk. I have the comotomo bottles and this works perfect for both sizes to warm thawed milk. I’ve also used it to thaw frozen milk in the bag. Works great. [...] I’d recommend this any day.” Dimensions: 6.3 x 6.89 x 7.29 inches (L x W x H) | Auto Shutoff: Yes | Beep When Finished Warming: No (but there is a light)

03 The Best Bottle Warmer For Breastmilk Amazon Kiinde Kozii Baby Bottle Warmer $47 See On Amazon Kiinde is a well-known brand for all-things breastfeeding and the Kiinde Kozii baby bottle warmer has a lot of features to love, especially if you’ll be thawing breastmilk. For starters, it doesn’t steam milk but instead uses a circulating warm-water bath to thaw breastmilk and heat bottles (including Comotomos) according to Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The timer lets you know when the bottle is ready. It can also warm baby food safely, so while it’s a pricier model, you’ll be able to use it as you transition baby to pureed foods. Helpful Review: “This bottle warmer is perfect for our silicon and plastic bottles. It’s the perfect temp every time. Careful with not overfilling the water reservoir. Otherwise you’ll have water all over the place. Easy to use, we love it! We’ve had it for 4.5 months so far so good! Fits ComoTomo bottles nicely.” Dimensions: ‎5.19 x 7.4 x 7.4 inches (L x W x H) | Auto Shutoff: Yes | Beep When Finished Warming: Yes

04 The Most Stylish Bottle Warmer amazon Boon Orb Baby Bottle Warmer $27 See on Amazon With its sleek round shape, Boon’s Orb baby bottle warmer looks like something straight out of the future. But it’s not all style over substance. The Comotomo-compatible unit has thoughtful design features, like the removable basket, that let you warm up baby food jars and a range of bottles quickly and evenly. With an auto shutoff and easy one-touch button, it’s a great pick to have in the nursery. Helpful Review: “Great bottle warmer. We went thru 3 bottle warmers and this one is the best. We use comotomo bottles and it’s perfect. I love the fact that it has an auto turn off button.” Dimensions: ‎6.2 x 6.2 x 5.5 inches (L x W x H) | Auto Shutoff: Yes | Beep When Finished Warming: No

05 This Easy-To-Use Tommee Tippee Bottle Warmer amazon Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle Warmer $30 See on Amazon One dial and you’re done! This popular Tommee Tippee’s Easi-Warm bottle warmer has three easy temperature settings: warm from fridge, warm from room temperature, and a keep-warm function. It gently warms everything from breastmilk and formula to food jars and can do so in as little as 4 minutes. It is compatible with Comotomo bottles, according to the brand. Helpful Review: “After spending hours reading reviews and product information on many different bottle warmers, this is the one we chose. We are not disappointed. It’s very easy to use. Pour 9 oz. of water in the warmer (unlike some other warmers, it’s always 9 oz.), put the bottle in, select the three different settings. 1) plastic, glass, bag 2) room temperature, refrigerator, freezer 3) 2-3 oz, 4-6 oz, 6+ oz. And push the start button. The warmer will beep when it is ready. Your previous setting will remain for the next use, unless adjusted. It’s very easy to use.” Dimensions: ‎5 x 5.75 x 6.69 inches (L x W x H) | Auto Shutoff: No| Beep When Finished Warming: No

06 A 5-In-1 Warmer That Keeps Bottles Warm For Up To 24 Hours amazon HEY VALUE 5-in-1 Bottle Warmer $30 See on Amazon This 5-in-1 bottle warmer goes above simply warming up bottles. It can also keep bottles warm for up to 24 hours with its constant warming feature, in addition to sterilize bottles and pacifiers, and warming and thawing food. And the illuminated, easy-to-read digital panel with temperature read is a must for those midnight feedings. Similar to the Kiinde pick above, this model uses warm flowing water instead of steam to thaw breastmilk without destroying nutrients. And, in terms of bottle compatibility, one reviewer assured: “We use the Comotomo bottles and they fit with room to spare.” Helpful Review: “[...]The part that I love is that it automatically heats the milk to a specific temperature and then turns it on warm. It gives me peace of mind when I have someone babysitting to guarantee the milk is at the correct temperature. I didn't even realize until I got it that it can also sterilize bottles and pacifiers, which is a great bonus! I used it to sterilize my kid's pacifiers, and it worked great! It is so easy to use. You add the appropriate amount of water for the feature you are using, and you click the button whether it is for warming, thawing, sterilizing, etc. You can keep milk or food warmed in there for up to 24 hours. [...]” Dimensions: ‎‎5.31 x 5.31 x 9.6 inches (L x W x H) | Auto Shutoff: Yes | Beep When Finished Warming: Yes