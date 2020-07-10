The 9 Best Baby Bottles For Breastfed & Formula-Fed Babies Have Genius Features To Make Life Easier

If you’re new to the world of baby bottles, you’re in for a ride. There’s a lot to learn and even more to choose from. It’s up there with choosing the right crib mattress, foldable crib, baby glider, and even diaper brand!

The best bottles of 2020 don’t just feed; they store, stack, reduce colic, and in some cases, are breast pump compatible. All these (helpful!) features mean there’s a lot to consider and to add to the confusion, you may be concerned about your baby’s transition from breast to bottle (and possibly back again). Be reassured in that there are bottle sets and bottle types to suit your lifestyle and your tiny human’s preferences; unfortunately, it’s tricky for us parents to know exactly what will work until we try it (sometimes leaving trails of useless bottles in our wake).

To make sure you don’t end up with a pantry drawer stuffed with bottles that don’t work, we did our homework (as mamas do!) and bring you the lessons we’ve learned by at-home testing (yep, we’ve got a few between us). From formula-friendly and glass bottles to big names like Comotomo, Avent, Dr. Brown’s, and PopYum, we’ve rounded up the top bottles and brands trusted by moms and dads everywhere.

Best Baby Bottle for Formula Feeding On-The-Go

The PopYum bottle was designed especially for parents who feed their babies formula, and it’s so ingeniously simple, you’ll wonder why no one’s thought of it before. Here’s how it works: You load the top compartment with formula powder, then fill the bottle with the appropriate amount of water or breastmilk. When baby’s ready for a meal, press the buttons on the sides (*pop*) give it a little shake, and voilà — freshly-mixed formula that’s ready to drink. Thanks to its one-handed, sanitary prep, PopYum is essential for formula feeders who are on-the-go.

One Reviewer Says: “Very easy to clean and put back together. I use mine only when I’m home for bedtime or riding somewhere with my baby. All I have to do is pop when my baby is hungry and give it to him and I absolutely love that. It’s not one those complicated bottles neither with a lot of extra pieces just one small one to keep the milk and water separated.”

Most Touchable Baby Bottle Texture

Ranked as an Amazon Best Seller (the larger size has over 9,000 ratings!), this Comotomo bottle set is a smart option for parents and their littles. For Baby, the texture of the bottle and nipple is soft and squishy, making it easy to grip and transition from breast to bottle. Moms and dads love that the silicone body is hygienic, safe for boiling, warming, and cleaning in the dishwasher, plus assembly and hand-washing is also a cinch. The nipples also contain two anti-colic vents to reduce gas, and although it’s not a top priority, these bottles are also pretty darn cute. You can snag packs in 5 and 8-ounce sizes, or invest in a bottle bundle that has two of each.

One Reviewer Says: “Love these bottles. The wide mouth makes them super easy to clean. The bottle is silicone so it won't crack over time like plastic will nor do I have to worry about [them] breaking like the glass bottles can. Their shape also gives them a higher surface area compared to the typical bottle shape and so they absorb heat faster and heat up more quickly.”

Most Versatile Bottle

The Hegen baby bottles are special for plenty of reasons. For one, it’ll make sure that nothing you serve your baby will be too hot. For temperatures over 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the bottle will use air pressure to help force fluid out from the sides. Parents also love the fact that they can be transformed from a bottle into a jar once your baby is old enough to eat solids.

One Reviewer Says: “Everything about this bottle is fantastic. From the quality of materials to the shape, it is the best bottle on the market. We've tried Philips Avent and Dr. Brown, but Hegen is way better. Firstly, the square shape and the way the teat is constructed allows for minimal wastage when your baby drinks. No milk will be stuck on the edges inside the bottle. The air vent is at a very optimal position and it prevents air bubbles so helps with colic and gassy baby.”

Best Baby Bottle for Self-Feeding

Holding your baby and their bottle renders you useless during mealtimes. But once your LO can hold the bottle on their own? Game changer. Imagine the possibilities: You can brush your teeth, load the dishwasher, or even get dressed during those precious few minutes when your BB is occupied. (That said, don’t ever let your baby eat unattended.) Thanks to the nanobébé’s instinctual design, your tiny human can quickly learn to grab the bottle on their own, possibly as young as a few months old. That’s because its short length, wide base, and curved bottom are made for easy, intuitive grasping, as opposed to traditional bottles that are tricky for little hands to hold. Further, its shape mimics the “real thing,” making the transition for breastfed babies even easier. P.S. If you’re pumping, consider getting the feeding set so you can pump right into the bottles.

One Reviewer Says: “My daughter is 4 months old and I been solely breastfeeding her. She will be going to daycare and needed a bottle. I brought this bottle along with a few others for her to try. Hands down she loves this bottle and this is the only bottle she will drink from. We love this bottle.”

Best Bang for Your Buck Bottle Set

If you’re thinking, “I just need to get the damn job done without spending a small fortune,” this Avent gift set will get you started and then some. It includes two 4-ounce bottles with newborn nipples, two 9-ounce bottles with slow-flow nipples, two Soothie pacifiers, and a bottle brush for cleaning. You’ll still get must-have features like easy-latch nipples and anti-colic vents, and with bottle designs like seahorses and starfish, these no-nonsense bottles still manage to be cute. Even more impressively, Avent bottles have a nearly perfect rating out of over 2,800 Amazon reviews — and you can have it all for one heckuva price.

One Reviewer Says: “Already using the product for three months and I consider it to have been the best purchase because the bottles have really prevented my baby from colic and are very easy to clean and their shape is very ergonomic and fits very well in my baby's mouth.”

Best Anti-Colic Baby Bottle

Dr. Brown’s is known as one of the leading brands in anti-colic baby bottles, thanks to its specialized vent system that’s clinically proven to reduce gas. The updated Options+ design offers the colic-relieving benefits that Dr. B is known for, but once Baby can better tolerate milk, the bottles can be used without the vent system, too. A few things to note: The nipples have a narrow base, which is especially great for small mouths (but a matter of preference), and they offer size 0m+ with a flow speed that’s gentle enough for preemies. Be prepared to spend a few extra minutes cleaning the additional vent parts, but parents say it’s worth it to keep Baby comfortable.

One Reviewer Says: “I absolutely love and recommend anything Dr. Browns brand for a baby. Yes there are more pieces to clean but I never had an issue with a gassy or colic baby. Also a nice brand because you can buy sippy spouts and y-cut nipples for the same bottles when your baby gets bigger. Saves a little money without having to buy all new bottles.”

Best Glass Baby Bottle Set

Once again, Avent makes the list! Although most big-brand plastic and silicone baby bottles are BPA free, some parents still prefer good ol’ fashioned glass. Luckily, many brands take a modern approach to the old-school bottle material. Take, for instance, these Avent bottles: They’re made of durable, thermal shock-resistant glass, come in multiple sizes, and have compatible nipples with anti-colic symptoms in different flows. In addition to containing three 4-ounce bottles and two 9-ounce bottles, this set also comes with two Soothie pacifiers and a protective, insulating bottle sleeve (you can order sleeves for the larger bottles, too).

One Reviewer Says: “I love these bottles because they are sturdy thick glass bottles and are very aesthetic. The silicone covers that come with the bottles are also very beautiful blue shade and I feel like these bottles were made very well. I also like that I don't have to worry about heating liquids in these bottles because they are glass and not plastic. I can steam them or boil them and not worry about the material leaking into my baby's milk.”

Best Baby Bottle for Daycare

If you’re currently or planning on taking your kiddo to daycare, consider getting a set of bottles that stands out. The NUK bottles come in a variety of adorable patterns — so there’s never a question as to which bottle is whose. They’re all equipped with smooth-flow, anti-colic nipples that are designed for easy transitioning and feeding, and at this price point, you can stock up (and losing one won’t mean the end of the world). Many reviewers mention that their picky babies easily latched to the Nuk’s unique nipple shape.

One Reviewer Says: “I’ve literally tried maybe 10 different bottles for my exclusively breastfed baby this is the only one she’s taken consistently... I have 3 weeks left on my maternity leave and was getting massive anxiety because she has rejected so many bottles... this was the only one that worked... if you’re dealing with bottle rejection you should give this a try”

Best New Baby Bottle Design

Parents who are fans of Tommee Tippee’s line of bottles are guaranteed to love the brand’s new silicone design. It’s soft and squishy, easy to clean, and made with odor- and static-resistant material (in other words, dust and gunk won’t stick to its surface). The larger set holds a full 9 ounces of liquid for especially hungry babies, or you can snag the 5-ounce set if you’ve got a newborn. Bonus: If you have other Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature styles, the nipples are interchangeable.

One Reviewer Says: “Absolutely amazing. Better than the plastic bottles from the same brand. My baby drinks on her own and she loves the feel of the bottles. Super soft and worth every penny. Will be buying more of these for sure.”

