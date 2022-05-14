The Best Bubble Machines For Kids — So Your Backyard Achieves Magic Status
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
There’s just something about bubbles that enthrall children, especially toddlers. As parents, we can relish in the sheer joy bubbles bring our kids while also relishing in the fact that they keep our little ones busy, and, you know, not climbing on literally everything. And bubbles have come a long way. Automatic bubble machines are now a thing and they are glorious! From portable options that fit in your hand to pro-grade models that create thousands of bubbles per minute, the best bubble machines for kids made any yard feel like a party (whether you’re hosting one or not).
And the great thing about modern-day bubbles is that now they are relatively mess-free, and won’t cause parents to pass out from exhaling ad nauseam. In fact, bubble machines come in several iterations including bubble guns, handheld bubble blowers, rechargeable bubble machines, and ones shaped like adorable animals. There’s a bubble machine for every kind of activity you have in mind — from low-key summer days in the yard to blowout birthdays that are sure to achieve legendary status.
Get ready for all the Instagram likes because bubble machines add whimsy and magic to any situation with the touch of a button. And here’s the best news: All of the bubble machines below are conveniently on Amazon so the fun starts now.