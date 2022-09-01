As a new parent, diaper duty is going to take up a lot of time in the first few years. (Seriously, more than you think.) To make it a bit easier, you can turn to products like diaper pails, diaper caddies, and other diaper-changing accessories to help with this not-so-fun task. Of course, many parents don’t feel their baby’s nursery is complete without a changing table, and once you have that installed, you’ll need one of the best changing table pads to give baby a soft, safe place during changes. And changing table pads have come a long way — there are now designs with scales to help you keep track of your baby’s weight and ones with mobiles to keep your baby distracted. (Trust us — getting a diaper on a curious infant is no small feat, so anything that holds their attention helps.)

What To Look For In The Best Changing Table Pads

Care & Safety

The best diaper changing table pads are waterproof or have removable sheets that can go directly in a washing machine — because the less of this messy work there is, the better. Those removable sheets are another item to add to the laundry basket, but they also provide some cozy warmth on the changing table. Changing pads without covers simply need to be wiped down. Either way, changing table pads also have to be secure and provide a comfortable place for your baby to lie down, so look for cushioning or soft fabrics, nonslip bottoms, and safety straps.

Fit & Features

Many of the diaper changing pads on this list work in conjunction with a changing table, just be sure to measure and make sure your top pick is compatible. To make it easy, we’ve included dimensions below for each changing table pad. But it’s worth noting many work well independently and can be placed on the floor or another surface if you prefer. If you have a small space or need a changing pad for traveling, you’ll find what you’re looking for on this list, too.

When the inevitable blowouts hit, (sorry, they are coming) you’ll be glad you picked out the right changing table pad. Keep reading for the best ones below.

1. The Overall Best Changing Table Pad

The Munchkin diaper changing pad checks all the boxes. It’s waterproof, durable, has a secure strap for your baby, a nonslip bottom, and fits different surfaces. Wipe it clean as needed or add a changing pad cover, and because the pad is so lightweight, you can move it around the house to make a convenient spot to change your baby whenever you need to. This pad features soft, contoured cushioning that keeps baby comfortable and aligned in the center. It’s also a fan favorite with a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon after 14,000 reviews.

Helpful review: “This changing pad is incredibly light, but doesn't compromise for durability or comfortability! The pad is just soft enough to provide a comfortable place to change your baby, and the waterproof covering is incredibly easy to clean and sanitize.”

Dimensions: 31.5 x 16.2 x 4.3 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: Yes | Safety Straps: Yes

2. The Easiest-to Clean Changing Table Pad

Shoppers love the Bumbo changing pad because it does not require a cover; it’s made of a thick, durable foam that simply needs to be wiped down, and the rounded edges of this ergonomic design make it even easier to clean than others. The rubber-like pad also slopes downward, so any mess that happens while your baby is on the pad will flow away from them. You can use a damp cloth and some mild soap to wipe down any mess. It also has a contoured shape and added safety belt to keep babies secure.

Helpful review: “It is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted nothing to do with those foam changing pads and their covers. This pad is easy [to] clean up. There is even a slight slope so any pee flows toward the feet. Though I add a cloth on top to soak anything up in case that does happen.”

Dimensions: 27.17 x 17.13 x 3.74 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: No | Safety Straps: Yes

3. A Changing Table Pad With An Extra-Wide Safety Strap

Parents love the swaddle-like strap on the PooPoose baby changing pad that keeps their baby cozy and secure during diaper changes. Plus, the contoured shape of the changing pad prevents your baby from rolling over (though you should always be within arm’s distance). It’s made from waterproof fabric, so you can wipe away the inevitable mess, and the hook-and-loop adjustable strap can come off and be thrown in the washing machine, which is so convenient.

Helpful review: “My wife and I are first-time parents, so I don't have much basis for comparison, but we did order this changing pad after a lot of research and comparison to other pads. [...] Once we got it, diapering our son immediately got MUCH easier. He's a wiggly little critter (we had had lots of drive-by-peeing incidents because he would always wiggle off whatever we put over him for cover) but the soft, wide cloth strap keeps him comfortable, secured with Velcro, and about as still as you could hope for. [...]”

Dimensions: 32 x 16 x 4.5 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: No | Safety Straps: Yes

4. The Best Smart Changing Table Pad

We love a two-in-one product, and the Hatch Baby Grow Smart changing pad and scale is just that. Not only is this foam changing pad soft, easy to wipe clean, and comfortable for babies, but it also weighs them with a built-in wireless scale. If you’d like to track how much weight your baby is gaining, this product is a game-changer between doctor’s visits. Sync it to the corresponding smartphone app to store data and even share with multiple users or monitor intake from feedings.

Helpful review: “My little guy was born early and small. This Hatch diaper changing pad was a frazzled parent's best friend. Having a scale at home that can weigh a baby is a really neat tool. Having a scale that can weigh a small baby that was born with potential for stomach and absorption issues is a really important tool to have.”

Dimensions: 29 x 16 x 3.5 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: Yes | Safety Straps: Yes

5. The Most Entertaining Changing Table Pad

Some babies just can’t stand being placed on a changing pad for diaper changes. While it’s a mystery as to why (we’re guessing general discomfort), having something to distract your baby during those changes can help. The Skip Hop changing pad has a mobile attached to it that includes an adorable sun toy and a cloud-shaped mirror, so your little one can pass the time looking at themselves. The mobile is removable if needed for a deeper clean, and the rest of the pad can be wiped. Shoppers also noted this changing pad is a bit wider than some others.

Helpful review: “One of the best items I purchased for my baby. I love that it has an across body buckle and a mobile for baby to look at during diaper changes. The slight incline is nice too for when baby pees so it doesn’t come back on them as much.”

Dimensions: 31.5 x 18.25 x 2.6 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: Yes | Safety Straps: Yes

6. The Best Portable Changing Pad

When on the go with your baby, a portable changing pad is a must. The Kopi baby portable changing pad comes with tons of pockets to keep diapers, wipes, toys, and more easily accessible. In addition to the padded surface, there is also a pillow to keep your baby’s head extra comfortable. When done, the changing pad folds up and has a convenient carry strap that you can place on a stroller.

Helpful review: “I ordered several portable diaper changers and returned them all EXCEPT this one. [...] My favorite thing about it is that the wipes portion can be placed on either the inside or outside. I like to keep it on the outside so that I can easily access wipes when I reach inside the diaper bag, even if I do not need to change a diaper. My second favorite thing is that there are small straps that allow you to attach this to the back headrests in your car. So, again, I always have wipes that are easy to reach, and if I am taking a short trip to CVS or the playground, I do not even pack a diaperbag because I always have one of these portable diaper changers strapped in EVERY car, with 1-2 diapers in both of my kids sizes (2 month old and 2 year old.)”

Dimensions: 11.81 x 7.8 x 1.89 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: No | Safety Straps: No

Nice To Have: A Highly Rated Set Of Changing Pad Covers

Get this pair of universal changing pad covers for back-ups or to add one to a changing pad that doesn’t come with a cover. These soft, velvety covers fit most changing pads and conveniently machine-washable. Each one has holes for sliding safety straps through, and the elastic bands allow for a secure fit around the changing pad. These are a consistent shopper favorite with an impressive 4.8-star rating and more than 7,000 reviews.

Helpful review: “Love these changing pad covers! They’re soft and fit perfectly. They hold up really well- I’ve washed them a bunch of times already and have had no issues with the durability. Highly recommend!”

Dimensions: 32 x 16 x 5 inches (L x W x H) | Anti-Slip Bottom: No | Safety Straps: No