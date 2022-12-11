During my first pregnancy in 2009, I switched from buying whatever deodorant, shampoo, sunscreen, or face wash was on sale to more natural brands that — to be honest — didn’t work well. Luckily companies have stepped up to make natural deodorants that actually work. The best deodorants for pregnancy avoid using nasty chemicals you don’t want or need and keep you smelling fresh despite raging hormones. We spoke with board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Megan Gray to find out more about pregnancy-safe deodorants.

The Expert

Dr. Megan Gray is an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Physician Associates. She is an expert on postpartum care for moms and the "fourth trimester," as the author of The Forgotten Trimester: Navigating Self-Care After Birth. She is an expert on women’s health topics ranging from labor and delivery to birth control and breastfeeding. She is also a mother of two.

Are Pregnant People’s Deodorant Needs Different?

It seems like everything is different during pregnancy, from your cravings, to your sense of smell, to how well your hygiene products work. Dr. Gray said the hormonal changes your body is going through can also change your deodorant needs because “a rise in estrogen/progesterone can affect the apocrine glands [that] create scent in the underarms and groin.”

Another possible difference during pregnancy is new skin sensitivities and allergies that may crop up. Dr. Gray explains, “The immune system and inflammatory response are altered during pregnancy which can affect how the body responds to substances [and] chemicals.” That can mean a sudden rash or irritation to chemicals and fragrances in a deodorant you’ve used for years.

What Deodorant Ingredients Should You Avoid During Pregnancy?

Many beauty and hygiene products can contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals. According to Dr. Gray these chemicals can “disrupt hormone production and metabolism,” and she says substances absorbed through the skin can pass through the placenta to the baby. While more research still needs to be done and protocols put in place, for now Dr. Gray recommends reading labels carefully, choosing “fragrance-free” products, and “avoiding parabens, phthalates, [and] aluminum” to reduce your exposure.

To make life easy, we’ve included what ingredients each deodorant is free from, along with its Environmental Working Group (EWG) Skin Deep rating. These ratings range from 1, which is a product containing ingredients of lowest concern based on a wide range of criteria, to 10 which is a product that contains ingredients of high concern.

Is It Safe To Use Spray Deodorant While Pregnant?

One product that can increase your exposure to chemicals is spray deodorant. Dr. Gray says aerosolized deodorants “can not only expose you to chemicals through skin absorption but also through inhalation.” To avoid this risk, we steered clear of spray deodorants here.

We’ve rounded up the most highly reviewed, natural, effective, and best deodorants for pregnancy so you can focus on more other things — like choosing nursery decor for your new bundle of joy.

01 The Fan-Favorite Natural Deodorant With Over 75,000 Ratings Amazon Native Deodorant Cucumber & Mint (2.65 Oz.) $12 see on amazon Fans report that Native Deodorant is an actually effective, natural deodorant — not surprisingly, it has racked up more than 75,000 ratings on Amazon. Formulated with baking soda, coconut oil, probiotics, and shea butte, it’s a cruelty-free, vegan choice offering 24 hours of odor protection. The refreshing, light mint and cucumber scent of this featured deodorant may also be helpful for those dealing with a sensitivity to smells and queasiness — although it’s also offered in four other scents, including an unscented option. Helpful Review: “I am loving the Native deodorant stick! I had been using another brand for the last almost 2 years. However, since I got pregnant, I could no longer stand my other deodorant. My skin also started reacting to it badly. I decided to give Native and a few other brands a try. Native maintained the nice vanilla scent, it did not make my underarms itchy!! [...] Unlike antiperspirants, Native washes away nicely in the shower and doesn’t leave a weird residue behind on my underarms or fingers when I use soap.” Free From: Aluminum, Parabens, Phthalates, Talc | Scents: 5 | EWG Rating: Varies by scent; Cucumber & Mint is a 3, whereas Lavender Rose and Unscented are both rated 1

03 An Aluminum-Free Roll-On Deodorant From A Trusted Swiss Brand Amazon Weleda 24 Hour Roll-On Deodorant, Citrus (1.7 Fl. Oz.) $6 see on amazon Dermatologically tested and boasting long-lasting odor protection, this Weleda deodorant is a clean and natural deodorant that keeps you smelling fresh for up to 24 hours. The nontoxic formula uses minerals, essential oils, and fruit, flower, and root extracts to neutralize and prevent odor. Reviewers say this deodorant is gentle on sensitive skin, isn’t sticky, and that it doesn’t leave marks or scents on clothing. Swiss brand Weleda is Certified Natural by NATRUE for its sustainable manufacturing practices, and it’s also Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT)-certified for protecting biodiversity. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love the smell of this deodorant. All natural, doesn't stain my shirt, and believe it or not I've had it on all day and as I'm preparing for my shower, I did the special sniff test.... guess what... I smell like just the deodorant. No mixture of funky sweat and flowers, just a light, feminine, very confident, sweet smelling armpit! I'm pregnant and sweat alot too... lol. Anyways if you are natural and want a deoderant that doesnt stain and last all day and night, this is highly recommended by [this] sweaty pregnant woman. [...]” Free From: Aluminum, Artificial Colors, Artificial Fragrances, Parabens, Phthalates, Preservatives | Scents: 3 | EWG Rating: 4

04 A Clear, Unscented, Plant-Based Deodorant With Rave Reviews Amazon Kopari Aluminum-Free Unscented Deodorant (2.0 Oz.) $16 see on amazon If an unscented, 100% natural, plant-based deodorant that goes on clear is what you’re looking for, Kopari’s deodorant is a great choice (just trust the near-5,000 positive ratings). This glide-on stick deodorant uses coconut oil’s naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial properties to prevent odor. Sage oil soothes irritated or sensitive skin without leaving skin sticky. This cruelty-free brand also comes in fully recyclable packaging. While their unscented version would work well for pregnant people with sensitive noses, they also have several scents that reviewers say are refreshing and non-irritating. Helpful Review: “I figured I should leave a review since this is now my 3rd time repurchasing. Clean deodorants that WORK are so hard to find, and this is it! I have very sensitive skin, especially to fragrances, but the fragrance in these don’t irritate my skin at all! It lasts all day and the only time I’d have to reapply is if it’s a hot day and I’m sweating a lot, which isn’t often for me. For how clean it is, the price, and convenience of getting it off Amazon, I can say I’ve ended my search for a clean and effective deodorant!” Free From: Aluminum, Baking Soda, Parabens, Phthalates, Silicone, Sulfate | Scents: 7 | EWG Rating: 4

06 An EWG-Certified Deodorant Available In The Best Scents Amazon Each & Every Deodorant, Lavender & Lemon (2.5 Oz.) $17 see on amazon Each & Every Aluminum-Free Deodorant is so natural even its recyclable packaging is plant-based — it’s made using sugarcane. This “worry-free” deodorant features earth- and skin-friendly ingredients including coconut oil, dead sea salt (instead of baking soda), essential oils, and plant-based extracts like rose, vanilla, and bergamot. Effective and not irritating to sensitive skin, the brand is also vegan and cruelty-free. While on the pricier side, reviewers say this is a long-lasting stick and it is the only EWG-certified deodorant on our list which means it has met their strict standards for transparency and health. Helpful Review: “I'm 25 weeks pregnant and as many women know you produce a lot more sweat when you're pregnant. My old deodorant was not holding up. I could smell myself in an hour. This product though lasts all day and smells lovely. Highly recommend!!” Free From: Alcohol, Aluminum, Baking Soda, Parabens, Phthalates, Synthetic Fragrances | Scents: 8 | EWG Rating: EWG-Certified

07 A Gluten-Free Roll-On Deodorant With All-Day Protection Amazon Kiss My Face Liquid Rock Deodorant, Lavender (3 Fl. Oz.) $7 see on amazon A liquid roll-on deodorant that fights body odor with willow bark and mineral crystal salts, this is a well-reviewed option that doesn’t leave white marks on clothing. The roll-on format makes application fast and easy without worrying about a stick snapping off (been there!) While many reviewers commented that the lavender scent is light and fades quickly (while still fighting odor), this comes in several other options, one of which is unscented. This deodorant is gluten-free, vegan, and cruelty-free as well. Helpful Review: “When I transitioned from regular deodorant with antiperspirant to deodorant only, this was the one I found most pleasing and effective. Normally I’m not a lavender scent person, but for this…the scent is very nice and fairly innocuous. I like the roll-on vs some that are more gel…sticky. This goes in wet but then dries in like 20 seconds or less. It also has a high clean beauty score on EWG website. Highly recommend.” Free From: Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Artificial Fragrances, Parabens, Phthalates, Propylene Glycol, Gluten | Scents: 4 | EWG Rating: Varies by scent; Lavender is a 2; Patchouli is a 1

Studies referenced:

Rolfo, A., Nuzzo, A. M., De Amicis, R., Moretti, L., Bertoli, S., & Leone, A. (2020). Fetal–maternal exposure to endocrine disruptors: Correlation with diet intake and pregnancy outcomes. Nutrients, 12(6), 1744. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12061744

Rivera-Núñez, Z., Ashrap, P., Barrett, E. S., Llanos, A. A. M., Watkins, D. J., Cathey, A. L., Vélez-Vega, C. M., Rosario, Z., Cordero, J. F., Alshawabkeh, A., & Meeker, J. D. (2022). Personal care products: Demographic characteristics and maternal hormones in pregnant women from Puerto Rico. Environmental Research, 206, 112376. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2021.112376

Expert:

Dr. Megan Gray, OB-GYN at Orlando Health Physician Associates.