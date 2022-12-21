Staying organized is the name of the game when it comes to caring for a baby. Of course, babies have their own agenda and can throw a wrench in even the most well-thought-out parent’s plan. Still, seemingly small details can make all the difference, like having a handy place to store diapers — which is why investing in one of the best diaper caddies is both a necessary time- and sanity-saving organization hack.

What Do You Put In A Diaper Caddy?

Judging by the name, you might be thinking that a diaper caddy sounds like a place to store diapers. And you’re not wrong. But diaper caddies are designed to hold much more, taking organization to the next level with compartments to store everything from baby wipes and diaper cream to gas relief drops and even nursing items for you.

Depending on the size and style of your caddy, you may also be able to fit a burp cloth, pacifier, nasal aspirator, baby nail trimmer, thermometer, baby lotion, baby comb/brush, and a teether. When your baby gets a little older, you’ll also want a toy on hand to keep them distracted and not squirming away mid-change.

What To Consider When Shopping For A Diaper Caddy?

Most diaper caddies will sit on top of your diaper changing table, so it’s important to take some measurements to make sure it will fit your setup. For your convenience, we’ve noted the dimensions for each caddy below. If you’re particularly cramped on space, there are a few models that hang — which are perfect for saving real estate and moving from room to room (think: nursery changing table to pack-and-play). That said, most diaper caddies have handles so you can tote them around with ease when needed.

Ready to get your nursery organized? Scroll on to see the best diaper caddies on Amazon.

01 This Skip Hop Light-Up Diaper Caddy With Rave Reviews amazon Skip Hop Diaper Caddy Organizer With Touch Sensor Night Light $33 See on Amazon No more fumbling for diapers during middle of the night changes — or worse, waking up baby by turning on a bright light. This best-selling Skip Hop light-up diaper caddy has a built-in touch sensory night light on its handle that’s just bright enough to make seeing in the dark a bit easier, without disturbing baby. The caddy’s two main compartments are great for storing diapers and other large items — and the center divider is adjustable so you can get the perfect fit for your supplies. There are also smaller interior and exterior pockets for storing tinier items like thermometers and supplements. Reviewers rave that this caddy is a “game-changer.” Helpful Review: “This is a must have with a newborn! I had a csection and it was really important to have everything I needed close by (for baby and mom). I used a decorative box with my first and so glad I upgraded! The handle is very sturdy. The size is perfect. All the pockets are key! Bonus light on handle so you can see what you are grabbing at night. This is either on my ottoman or my nightstand at all times!” Dimensions: ‎9.5 x 9.5 x 15 inches (L x W x H) | Material: ‎Polyester, Plastic | Available Colors: 1

02 This Hanging Diaper Organizer With A Cult Following amazon Maliton Hanging Diaper Caddy $21 See on Amazon This hanging diaper caddy is a space-saving superstar that is designed to be hung on the side of a pack-and-play, changing table, or crib with two C-clips to keep it securely in place. It holds approximately 52 standard disposable diapers that are accessible through the handy mesh opening, and it has four side pockets for storing extra items. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 7,000 reviews, this ingenious hanging diaper organizer is clearly a parent-fave. Helpful Review: “I love love love this when my son was first born I had his wipe warmer on top of his changing table with him and that worked well for a short time as he grew I noticed he needed that room to kick I had storage for other things under the changing table witch was nice but this caddy was an absolute game changer and I can’t imagine life without it now the warmer fits perfect and it holds everything at my finger tips.” Dimensions: 8 x 10.5 x 18.5 inches (L x W x H) | Material: ‎Polyester, Plastic | Available Colors: 7

03 This Rope Diaper Organizer Available In The Trendiest Colors amazon Natemia Rope Diaper Caddy Organizer $30 See on Amazon This rope diaper caddy by Natemia is simply gorgeous with its minimalist design featuring seamlessly integrated handles perfect for carrying around your home or even during travel. The three inner compartments make organizing diapers, wipes, and other baby items a breeze while the cotton blend adds to its durability. Choose from nine trendy, muted colors — like glaze, harvest gold, and misty rose — that promise to fit perfectly into your nursery decor. Helpful Review: “Great little caddy that holds alot of stuff. It holds my pump, along with diapers, wipes, lotion, etc. It moves around the house and we even throw it in the car when we travel. My older kids can bring it to me as well.” Dimensions: ‎‎15 x 10 x 8 (L x W x H) | Material: Cotton, Polyester | Available Colors: 9

04 This Cute Hanging Linen Organizer That Fits Into Any Nursery amazon Linen Baby Bedside Hanging Storage Bag $10 See on Amazon This hanging linen organizer with tie straps can hang from almost anywhere — a crib, changing table, even a stroller. Its smaller size lends well to storing a handy stash of essentials like diapers, wipes, and diaper cream in the two open pockets. Parents love the cute, neutral design that fits in with so many nursery decors. Plus, it’s machine washable and can even be tossed in the dryer. Helpful Review: “We use this on the side of the changing table for creams, nose Frida, and all kinds of baby must haves. It's super sturdy and holds quite a bit. Love it!” Dimensions: ‎20 x 11.97 inches (W x H) | Material: ‎Linen | Available Colors: 4

05 A Lightweight Felt Diaper Caddy With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating amazon Parker Baby Diaper Caddy $20 See on Amazon This lightweight diaper caddy is made from sturdy felt, giving it a beautiful, natural texture and appearance. The spacious interior and eight outer compartments means this caddy can hold a lot. With almost 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, you can bet this caddy will be a winner. After all, the brand, Parker Baby, was started by parents of four children — including twins — that really know their baby stuff. Helpful Review: “We love this diaper caddy. It's perfect for placing diapers, wipes, some [burp] clothes, and the side pockets can hold your diaper ointment of choice, along with baby's nail clippers, etc. I also got a 2nd one to place by me while I breastfed. In that one, I had a lot of [burp] clothes along with snacks for me. Bonus: Since it velcros together and apart, we were able to flatten it and take it when we traveled.” Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 7 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Polyester Felt | Available Colors: 1

06 This Munchkin Diaper Caddy With A Changing Pad amazon Munchkin Portable Diaper Caddy Organizer $20 See on Amazon Wipeable, foldable, lightweight, spacious — seriously, what more could you ask for in an everyday portable diaper caddy like this one from Munchkin? We love the easy-to-grab, large handle that’s strong enough to withstand 10 pounds of cargo. BONUS: It comes with a laminated changing pad that’s great for travel. Helpful Review: “Very useful! We have ours holding wipes, diapers, diaper cream, Q-tips, and whatever else we need on the regular. Great if you have multiple floors or a larger home. Very easy to clean, and comes with a very durable, very easy to clean changing pad. I love it! It’s great when you may not want to go all the way upstairs, or to the the side of the house to get to a changing table. I can see this being useful for in the go like maybe a trunk, or at the park, or wherever you need a mini changing station. Would definitely recommend!” Dimensions: ‎13 x 9.5 x 9.5 (L x W x H) | Material: Nylon, Plastic, Polyester | Available Colors: 1

07 This Sleek Ubbi Diaper Caddy That Transforms Into Regular Storage After The Diaper Years amazon Ubbi Portable Diaper Changing Station $40 See on Amazon Because this diaper changing station is made of ABS plastic, it’s waterproof, ensuring that nothing will leak out onto other surfaces. It has two deep main compartments and a brilliant little front drawer that’s perfect for keeping messy items out of baby’s reach. The nonskid rubber feet are genius, keeping the caddy in place. But what we love most about this organizer is that it can double as regular storage for pretty much anything — makeup, art supplies, bathroom items — once your diapering years are in the rearview mirror. Helpful Review: “Really like the functionality of this product. It's well made and attractive. Easy to carry. Fits enough of products that you won't be running around because you forgot things. It can carry quite a few diapers!” Dimensions: ‎11.06 x 10.39 x 8.9 (L x W x H) | Material: Plastic | Available Colors: 3

08 A Chic Seagrass Diaper Caddy That’s Worth The Splurge amazon BEBE BASK Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer $70 See on Amazon Looking for a more natural-looking place to store your baby’s everyday care essentials? This handmade diaper caddy made with organic seagrass — a soft and sustainable material — might be exactly what you’re searching for. And you won’t be giving up functionality for looks either; this pick features a removable three-way Velcro insert. Once you’re done with diapers, use it as a multi-purpose basket. Helpful Review: “The product looks and feels well-made. I love the handmade quality to it. Not to mention, it's gorgeous to look at. Also I like how versatile it could be when it comes to different usage (toy for our shelf, baby items, etc). Would really recommend!” Dimensions: ‎16 x 11 x 17 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Seagrass, Cotton, Plastic | Available Colors: 1

09 An Extra-Large Diaper Caddy You Can Toss In The Wash Amazon BILLIONBOXES Extra Large Caddy Organizer $25 See on Amazon The removable dividers on this large diaper caddy allows you to create custom spaces, like one large space for storing bulky cloth diapers. It’s made with sturdy cotton canvas that can be tossed in the wash if it gets swiped with diaper cream (or other unmentionables). The straps are extra-thick too for easy carrying from station to station, or even taking with you in the car. Helpful Review: “This is a great little organizer. The fabric pattern is cute and true to the pictures. The fabric feels durable without being rough - it almost has a padded soft feeling to it so it is comfortable to hold by the handles. The inside dividers can be removed to create one large space for storage and the whole thing can be easily folded up for future use. Great product!” Dimensions: ‎‎15 x 10 x 7 inches (L x W x H) | Material: ‎Cotton Canvas| Available Colors: 1

10 A Diaper Caddy With A Zipper Lid amazon Moteph Extra Large Diaper Caddy $27 See on Amazon The zippered top on this extra-large diaper caddy is so convenient for travel, giving you peace of mind that nothing will fall out and get lost. And because it's waterproof, you can also rest assured that nothing will get in either. Like you’d expect from any great diaper caddy, this one has pockets galore, a roomy interior, and stylish faux leather handles. Helpful Review: “I needed a way to keep our daughter's wipes, diapers, fold up changing pad, butt paste, lotion, teethers and other odds and ends organized in our camper. It needed to close in case it fell during travel, easy to clean in case I took it outside or to the beach, and easy to use. This is perfect! It wipes off easily and feels great quality while being cute, too. The top rolls back and can be secured that way which was an added bonus I didn't realize it did. It's so sturdy - we will be using it for a long time.” Dimensions: 15.75 x 10.24 x 8.27 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Polyester, Faux Leather | Available Colors: 1