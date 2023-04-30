Infants are adorable, they smell good, and their skin is the softest thing you’ll ever touch, so you probably cuddle your love bug every chance you get. But because you also likely have a miles-long to-do list, you need a place to put your baby down while you get stuff done. The best DockATot alternatives are designed to be a safe place for babies to hang out, and, in the case of those designated as specifically sleep products, catch some Zzzz’s. We’ve made sure to note the intended use for each pick below so that you’re always keeping baby safe.

What Happened With The DockATot?

The DockATot Deluxe+ is not considered a safe place for baby to sleep. On June 23, 2022, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued new safe sleep rules for baby products. Then, in the fall of that year, the CPSC issued a statement that the DockATot Deluxe+ was in violation of those new sleep rules, and warned parents and caregivers about the product’s unsafe nature, urging them to discontinue using the product immediately.

What Can I Use Instead Of A DockATot?

To find the best DockATot alternative for you and your little one, you must first decide on how you’ll be using the product since cozy “nests” for babies who are awake and alert will not necessarily be safe when they’re asleep. Here’s what you need to know about each type.

For Sleep

If your desired use for a DockATot alternative is for baby to snooze in, you’ll want to ensure that the bassinet or bedside sleeper meets the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Product Rules, namely that the product:

Should have legs or a stand (i.e. it should not be an in-bed nest).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also provides strict guidelines for helping babies sleep safely. They include making sure that babies sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface approved for infant use and free of loose and soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, crib bumpers, and soft toys.

That means that babies should only sleep in and use safety-approved baby sleep products like traditional cribs, co-sleepers, and bedside sleepers.

For Day Use With Supervision

If you’re just looking for a safe place to let your baby stretch out on their back while you sit nearby and catch up on a few texts, nests can be a safe option; they should simply always be used with constant supervision and on a flat, non-elevated surface away from anything that could be in baby’s reach or present an immediate danger, like a heater or pet.

With that in mind, it’s time to find the best DockATot alternative for your little one. All of the options below are conveniently available on Amazon — and all come backed by hundreds, if not thousands, of glowing reviews from new parents.

01 This Compact DockATot Alternative That’s Safe For Sleep Amazon Graco Sense2Snooze Bassinet $320 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a place where baby can safely chill and sleep but doesn’t take up too much space, this Graco Sense2Snooze Bassinet checks all the boxes. The mesh sides are breathable and high enough to ensure that baby cannot roll away, and as a bonus, it uses the brand’s proprietary ‘Cry Detection Technology’ to soothe baby with three different head-to-toe motion speeds. You can also choose from two vibration settings and 20 songs and sounds. Its compact size and wheels make it easy to move it from room to room, and the canopy blocks light. Helpful Review: “Perfect for babies! I work from home and can’t always be next to the baby’s crib, so having this portable bassinet is so convenient for me!” Intended Use: Sleep | Dimensions: 19 x 26 x 41 inches (L x W x H)

02 This Infant Lounge Nest That Folds Up For Easy Portability Amazon Baby Delight Snuggle Nest Harmony Portable Infant Lounger $80 See on Amazon The rigid high mesh walls on this portable infant lounger are designed to provide babies with a breathable environment to lie down in for supervised awake time. The memory foam pad provides a comfortable surface, and the removable cover and included sheet are machine-washable. Place baby inside and watch them enjoy the soft sounds that come from the removable light and sound unit. To store the lounger or take it on the go, simply fold it up and tote it to its destination with the convenient handle. This popular nest comes backed by an impressive 4.5-star rating after more than 5,000 Amazon reviews. Helpful Review: “Get this product! We love how lightweight, easy to fold, clean and how little space it takes up especially when it’s folded. It’s sturdy and washable, I’ve washed the matters cover twice and it’s held up well and still going. I’ve used this thing everywhere.” Intended Use: Supervised Awake Time | Dimensions: 33.5 x 14 x 8 inches (L x W x H)

03 A Bedside Bassinet That Checks All The Boxes Amazon Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Bassinet $216 See on Amazon The Iora bedside bassinet from Maxi-Cosi offers a safe space for baby to sleep, and according to numerous fans, it’s “stylish and checks all the boxes.” The tall, breathable mesh walls make it easy for you to view baby, and the firm mattress provides a stable and secure surface for baby to rest. The stand has four adjustable height positions and three horizontal slide positions to ensure the right fit with your bed. Plus, it has a large storage basket underneath to tuck burp clothes, pacifiers, and other baby (and new mom) essentials. The whole thing folds down flat, too, so you can pack it away in the included travel bag for taking on the road. Helpful Review: “I very rarely write reviews but feel compelled to because of how much I love this bassinet! It's so sturdy and the perfect height to put near my bed. Being able to easily see my baby through the mesh has given me enormous piece of mind that my baby is sleeping safely. I have tried other bassinets and this one has checked all the boxes. The mattress is firm and comfortable. They don't seem to make official sheets for the US market, however snug fitting sheets bought off Amazon seem perfectly fine. [...]” Intended Use: Sleep | Dimensions: 32 x 26 x 17 inches (L x W x H)

04 A Cult-Favorite Interactive Play Mat For Infants Amazon Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym $50 See on Amazon Infants might not be able to make full use of this play gym right away but there’s no doubt they’ll love the feel of the soft, comfy mat, bright colors, and getting their first peek of themselves in the baby-safe mirror. When they learn to use their little arms and legs, they’ll have fun reaching for the dangling jungle animal toys and doing tummy time. With four adjustable ways to play, it’s a budget-friendly product that’s sure to get lots of use as they grow. Not surprisingly, it boasts more than 15,000 perfect five-star ratings. Helpful Review: “My baby likes this activity mat. She started using this since she was newborn. Now she is two months old and is able to kick the keyboard to play music, and starts trying to grab the hanging toys. Easy to machine wash and play cute music.” Intended Use: Supervised Awake Time | Dimensions: approximately 32 x 26 x 17 inches (L x W x H)

05 The Pack ‘n Play That Has It All Amazon Graco Pack ‘n-Play Dome LX-Playard $220 See on Amazon Graco’s Dome LX playard is a fan-favorite on Amazon, with an impressive 4.8-star rating after 6,000+ reviews — and it’s easy to see why this one-stop baby station earned high marks. The five-in-one pack ‘n play has a roomy, portable bassinet with airy mesh sides that can be positioned at eye level for peace of mind, a diaper changer that wipes down easily, and a storage caddy for diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. The playard has front wheels for moving around the house and an easy fold-up design so you can take it to grandma’s in the included carrying bag. Reviewers reported that it’s a “must-buy” for life with a newborn. Helpful Review: “This turned out wonderful! My newborn sleeps in the bassinet and we use the changing table right next to it. I love how it can be used at different stages. It saved me from having to buy a bassinet which wouldn't have come with an attached catty which is very handy to have. It has been sturdy and very useful. Bassinet detaches easily and you can travel with it! It's worth the price to me. I also like how the bassinet sits higher up so it is easier to pick up the baby during recovery. This is one of my favorite purchases for my baby.” Intended Use: Sleep and supervised awake time | Dimensions: 28.5 x 27 x 37 inches (L x W x H)

06 This Portable Crib That’s Great For Travel Amazon BABY JOY 2 in 1 Travel Crib $70 See on Amazon The mesh sides on this travel crib are flush with the firm but comfortable mattress surface making it a safe, breathable environment for infants and toddlers alike. The high-quality aluminum structure helps prevent tilting but folds down with the 1-click design for ease in travel (it even comes with a carrying bag). When baby is old enough to explore, just open up the side zipper and watch them go in and out. Helpful Review: “This baby playpen is perfect for my newborn. It is so easy to set up and you can bring it anywhere because it is so light weight. We love to bring it to the grandparent house so my son can nap and play in it. It is very sturdy and stable. I love how it comes with a mattress on the bottom for extra comfort.” Intended Use: Sleep and supervised awake time | Dimensions: 45.5 x 31 x 27 inches (L x W x H)