Keeping your baby safe is a full-time job. But you already know that. The minute you turn your back, your baby is getting into cabinets and beelining it for the stairs. And because your to-do list is a mile long, you definitely need somewhere safe to put them down for a minute. Sure, a crib will do, but if you need to keep them nearby while you whip up a quick dinner, you’re probably looking for something more convenient. And if you’re traveling (even if it’s just to grandma’s house), having one of the best pack ‘n plays is essential so that you and baby get a good night’s sleep.

Pack ‘n play’s have come a long way since most of us were kids. Now you’ll find features with everything from built-in sound machines to removable bassinets and changing tables. Models with wheels make it easier to move them from place to place, while ones with zippered doors allow your little cruiser to get in and out so you don’t have to strain your back (rejoice!).

Compact, lightweight designs have taken over the pack ‘n play world so that you can travel with them with ease. And in terms of ease of use, some pack ‘n plays these days take as little as a few seconds to set up and use. Just add a pack ‘n play sheet and you and baby will be ready for sleep after a long day of travel.

Scroll on to find the best pack ‘n play for your babe — and they’re all conveniently on Amazon.

01 The Fan-Favorite: A Graco Pack ‘N Play With 40,000+ Ratings Amazon Graco Pack ’N Play On The Go Kagen Playard $80 See On Amazon Graco is a trusted brand when it comes to baby gear, so it’s no surprise that the Graco Pack ‘N Play Kagen has earned more than 40,000 ratings on Amazon. It comes with a bassinet insert, but there’s an option to add a diaper changer or to scale back and just get the standalone playard. The featured bassinet option comes with a soft, high-contrast toy bar to keep your little one entertained. Parents especially appreciate how simple and easy to use this no-frills model is — and, in fact, this was the most popular pack ‘n play model among Scary Mommy’s shopping editors. Helpful Review: “When I was pregnant, I thought I had to have the best of everything, including a pack n' play. This is the third one I've purchased and it has certainly been the most econonomical. The first one was a mini pack n play. It served as a bassinet. It worked perfect at first, but by about 4 months, my son outgrew it. The second pack n' play stays at my parent's house. It had all the bells and whistles, none of which we used by the way. When it came time to purchase this one, I was skeptical because the price was so low, but it has worked perfectly!! If I knew then what I know now, I would NOT have purchased a fancy pack n play. This one is great!!” Dimensions: 39.5 x 28.25 x 29 (L x W x H) | Weight: 21.21 Pounds (with insert) | Wheels: Yes | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag, Toy Bar

02 The Best Co-Sleeper Pack ‘N Play Amazon BABY JOY 5-in-1 Pack and Play $170 See on Amazon The fold-down sides on this co-sleeper pack ‘n play make sleeping next to your baby convenient and safe by giving them their own sleep space within arm’s reach. There’s a strap included to attach it to your bed. And this model really lives up to its name, functioning as a bassinet, pack ‘n play, changing table, and even has a built-in sound machine! There are two locking caster wheels for portability and there’s even a zip-down entrance for when your toddler wants to use it as a fun activity space. Helpful Review: “Easy to assemble and love the drop down side for bedside sleeping.” Dimensions: ‎39.5 x 27.5 x 47.5 (L x W x H) | Weight: 23 Pounds | Wheels: Yes | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag, Mobile, Sound Machine

03 The Best Pack ‘N Play for Travel amazon Guava Lotus Travel Crib $240 See on Amazon You can literally pack up this travel pack ‘n play in the included bag and take it as a carry-on backpack when you board your flight. And when you get to your destination, it pops up in a matter of 15 seconds (really!), giving your baby a safe and comfortable place to sleep and play while away from home. There’s even a zippered side door so you don’t have to throw your back out trying to lift your tot out in the morning. With a 4.8-star rating after 2,000+ reviews, it has many parents saying it’s “worth every penny.” Helpful Review: “This travel crib is a life saver when traveling with a baby. We took it on our international trip with our 9month old, and it saved our lives. Baby slept comfortably at the hotel, and when we had to spend (unplanned) a night at the airport he got plenty of rest. We took it on the plane as a carry-on.” Dimensions: ‎‎‎45.5 x 31.5 x 25.5 (L x W x H) | Weight: 15 Pounds | Wheels: No | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag With Back Straps

04 A Lightweight Budget Pack ‘N Play That’s Also Great For Travel amazon Dream On Me Travel Light Playard $98 See on Amazon This small pack ‘n play is designed for travel, and its compact and lightweight design is exactly what makes it our top choice in this category. It’s just over 10 pounds and takes only a couple of minutes to set up. With mesh sides, you can be sure your baby will have a safe and breathable place to play or sleep. And if you’ve got a crawler, the zipper door is a super convenient feature. Helpful Review: “This pack n play is exactly as described! It is super light weight and very compact. It is truly very easy to set up. Took me 1 minute and 5 seconds to set up when being timed, so if I did it like a normal person it would probably take 2-3 minutes max from out of the bag to totally set up.” Dimensions: 40.5 x 27 x 26 (L x W x H) | Weight: 10.5 Pounds | Wheels: No | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag

05 The Best Pack ‘N Play With Changing Table amazon Delta Children LX Deluxe Portable Baby Play Yard $86 See on Amazon The changing table on this pack ‘n play is sturdy, removable, and waterproof — ideal for all those squirmy, messy diaper changes. And with a hanging storage bag, your diapers and wipes will always be handy. Once baby is changed, simply remove the pack n’ play changing table feature and pop baby into either the included bassinet or the main playard. For its under-$100 price tag, this is a real workhorse. Helpful Review: “Besides the fact that this is super easy to assemble, I have used this EVERY SINGLE DAY since the day my daughter has been born -- that means for 5 months straight I have used this product to change my baby's diapers, to nap her in, you name it. It is a staple staple staple for this mama of 3.” Dimensions: ‎27.75 x 37.5 x 40.2 (L x W x H) | Weight: 26.2 Pounds | Wheels: Yes | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag, Mobile, Hanging Storage Bag

06 The Easiest To Set Up: A Pack ‘N Play That Pops Open In 1 Second amazon Bugaboo Stardust Playard $340 See on Amazon Many of the pack ‘n play’s on this list take only a few minutes to assemble, but this easy-to-fold pack ‘n play by Bugagboo takes the cake. It unfolds in 1 second flat (Yes, dreams do come true!) and folds down — with the mattress still inside — in just 3 seconds, to a slim 5.5 inches. Now that’s what we call easy! Helpful Review: “We’ve tried a lot of different ones. This playpen is honestly the best. Super easy to open and close and carry. We take it pretty much every where and just makes it so easy to get setup. It would always make me crazy when I had to open the other type of playpens that have to many clicks and unlocks.. this is just one and open.” Dimensions: 25 x 38.8 x 33.5 (L x W x H) | Weight: 17 Pounds | Wheels: No | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag

07 The Best Pack ‘N Play For Toddlers amazon Graco Pack 'n Play LiteTraveler LX $170 See on Amazon This is the ultimate pack ‘n play for toddlers since it sits right on the ground (with a padded surface) and has high, sturdy sides. There’e s a zippered side door for your little one to cruise in and out. It can be used indoors or outdoors, where the UV 50 canopy will provide shade for sleep or play sessions. It folds up compactly for easy storage, too. Helpful Review: “This playpen is spacious and durable. It is perfect for our little one to play in. The folding system is so easy to use. We love it!” Dimensions: 50.5 x 50.5 x 27 (L x W x H) | Weight: 16.57 Pounds | Wheels: No | Included Extras: ‎Carrying Bag

08 Worth Considering: A Canopy Cover To Keep Your LO From Climbing Out At Night Amazon Nahbou Baby Pack ‘n Play Tent $45 See on Amazon This sheer mesh pack ‘n play tent is a must-have for little escape artists. It allows them all the comfort of a traditional pack ‘n play with the added security of a firmly attached canopy to keep them inside. The canopy pops up for quick use (and has a handy zipper door access) and folds down when not needed. Helpful Review: “My almost two year has been climbingout of hiscrib despite our efforts. We moved our pack n play into his room, added the tent, and can now have peace of mind knowing he can’t hurt himself climbingout. Genius idea! Definitely designed by a parent! [...]” Dimensions: 37.5 x 25.5 x 51 (L x W x H) | Weight: N/A | Wheels: Y | Included Extras: N/A