You thought you were simply here to pick out a cute floor lamp, but it turns out that creating the right light ambiance for baby is an important factor to consider when shopping for the best floor lamps for nurseries. In fact, the lighting in your baby’s room can greatly influence the quality of their sleep. When looking at light color temperature, cool lighting has been found to worsen sleep quality. Opting for warm, soft light is important, and you’ll want to avoid blue light at all cost. Of course, aesthetics can’t be ignored either, and this list of the best floor lamps for your baby’s room has something for every style, without sacrificing functionality.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Floor Lamps For Nurseries:

Adjustable brightness : As mentioned above, soft, warm light has been found to be beneficial for sleep hygiene because it’s less likely to interfere with melatonin release. You’ll want to find a lamp that allows dimming, especially if you plan on using the light for nighttime feedings. We’ve also made sure to note if the lamp comes with a light bulb or not, should you want to provide your own bulb for amber or red lighting — both colors found to be the most suitable for sleep.

Size & style: You'll also want to keep in mind the size of your nursery so you can find a floor lamp that seamlessly fits into the space. And, of course, options abound in terms of style, from Scandinavian-chic lamps to ones with rustic charm. No matter which nursery decor you like best, there's a lamp here to suit your tastes.

With all that in mind, it’s time to choose the right lamp for enjoying those long days that go by too fast, and making sure baby does, too!

1. A Dimmable Floor Lamp With A Remote Control

This dimmable floor lamp features four color temperature settings and stepless dimming from 5 to 100% for creating the perfect nursery ambiance. It is fully controlled by a remote (hello, convenience!) as well as a handy on/off foot switch for when you have baby in your arms. The matte glass shades provide just the right amount of filtering (no harsh lights here) and it goes with many different decorating schemes, from modern to farmhouse and beyond.

Enthusiastic Review: “Loved how many different light settings it actually had. It's perfect for my nursery!”

Dimensions: ‎‎9.84 x 9.84 x 65.8 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: Yes | Dimmable: Yes

2. A Floor Lamp That Doubles As A Side Table

This floor lamp doubles as a side table with three tiers of faux marble shelves that are perfect for plants, photos, or just servings as a convenient place to put down your phone and drink (because as a new mom, you’ll need the coffee always within arm’s reach). It comes with a dimmable rotary switch so you can adjust the color temperature and brightness to achieve that perfect warm glow with a simple turn of the switch. Just note that no bulb is included.

Enthusiastic Review: “This item arrived quickly and was so easy to assemble. I put it together alone and I typically struggle at any home projects. It looks even prettier in person and the shelves are perfect. Would absolutely recommend. Im so happy with this purchase!”

Dimensions: ‎16‎ x 16 x 60.04 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: No | Dimmable: Yes

3. A Pink Floor Lamp With Custom Dimming

This stylish floor lamp is a lovely shade of pastel pink with rose gold accents. And its multiple features include an adjustable gooseneck, stepless dimming with a range of 10 to 100%, and a convenient touch switch. You can choose from three brightness settings, including a soft, 3,000-kelvin(K) warm white.

Enthusiastic Review: “This little light is SO cute. Very simple, and with completely flexible brightness settings! Rather than just 3 brightnesses to switch between, it lets you choose from bright white or soft light, and then has a dimmer function, that allows you to choose your custom brightness.”

Dimensions: ‎‎8.5 x 8.5 x 64.5 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: Yes | Dimmable: Yes

4. A Scandinavian-Style Floor Lamp For A Modern Nursery

Natural wood and clean lines create a Scandinavian-style floor lamp that can match a variety of decor styles, from mid-century to modern. While the lighting isn’t dimmable, the round, flaxen lampshade helps create warm lighting that’s ideal for nurseries. There’s even a convenient hook on the wooden base for tidy cord storage.

Enthusiastic Review: “So profoundly happy with this purchase. My 4 year old son and I put it together and had a blast. The instructions were easy to follow and it came with all the tools and hardware needed for assembly. So attractive, so sturdy, so happy!”

Dimensions: 19.68 x 19.68 x 60.62 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: No | Dimmable: No

5. The Best Turned-Wood Floor Lamp

Whether you’re looking for a charming coastal cottage look or something more farmhouse-chic, you can’t find a better floor lamp than this one from Barnes & Ivy. It takes two light bulbs (not included) so you can choose to use one or both — using the cute pull chains — for the perfect lighting. While it doesn’t have a dimming feature, the oatmeal linen shade lends itself to warm lighting. Made of solid willow wood, it’s likely to last well past the baby years!

Enthusiastic Review: “It's beautiful! My husband thought the lampshade was too big but I loved it instantly well within a minute. It's very classy looking and I love the way it turns off and on. Well worth the money. Thank you for putting out such a nice product!”

Enthusiastic Review:‎‎ 20 x 20 x 63.5 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: No | Dimmable: No

6. A Contemporary Floor Lamp For Glowing Ambiance

This minimalist floor lamp features a textured fabric shade with a subtle marble effect that filters the light, creating a glowing ambiance. The 7-watt, power-saving LED bulb is long-lasting so you won’t have to worry about changing the bulb for a long time! It’s dimmable via the foot switch so you can choose from three light settings. Plus, it’s lightweight, making it super easy to move. The highly rated lighting option boasts more than 1,200 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon.

Enthusiastic Review: “We got this because our overhead light sources uses exposed bulbs and we wanted something that had a gentle light source for our baby’s nursery. This lamp gives off a lot of light but also is not harsh. It has a nice design, is lightweight and dose not tip over easily.”

Dimensions: ‎10 x 10 x 61 inches ( L x W x H) | Bulb Included: Yes | Dimmable: Yes

7. A Statement Floor Lamp With Rattan Shades

Three tiers of environmentally friendly, beautiful hand-woven rattan shades emit soft light in this bohemian-inspired floor lamp. The convenient foot switch makes turning it off and on when your hands are full a breeze, although it should be noted that there’s only one switch for all three lights. The wobble-free weighted base makes it safe for choice for pets and babies once they’re on the move.

Enthusiastic Review: “Loved this lamp. Bright and sturdy. Perfect for what needed it for.”

Dimensions: ‎‎10 x 10 x 65 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: No | Dimmable: No

8. A Fun Abstract Floor Lamp That Shoppers Love

If you’re looking for a functional, but unique and fun floor lamp for your baby’s room, this abstract lamp resembling the human figure checks all the boxes. The “body” is adjustable so you can direct the light where it’s most needed, and includes a warm white LED bulb that’s controlled by a hand switch (though it’s not dimmable). Boasting nearly 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, this quirky lamp is one that your child will love as they grow, too.

Enthusiastic Review: “Searched for months for a Nursery lamp that excited my brain just upon looking at it. I wanted something creative and odd that would make our baby think. We loooove this lamp, it really adds a pop of quirky personality to our gray nursery and I really could not be happier with it.”

Dimensions: ‎31 x 11 x 63 inches (L x W x H) | Bulb Included: Yes | Dimmable: No