Designing a nursery? You probably have a running checklist of all the essentials, like the perfect crib, a sturdy changing table, and a rocking chair. But there’s one piece of furniture that is absolutely required if you’re expecting to raise a bookworm — a bookcase that’s cute and designed for kids’ books.

Just think about it: reading aloud is a great way to bond and build memories with your mini-me as well as the best way to instill a love of books. If you’re a book lover, then you know how quickly a home library can get out of hand without a bookshelf. From board books and picture books to fold-out books, your aspiring bookworm will need a bookshelf to stow their own growing collection.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks, from space and penny saver options to shelving units that double as reading nooks and have extra storage room for toys and games. Thinking about giving your nursery a theme? We found boho, safari, and aviation-themed bookcases, too. Make reading time both you and your child’s favorite time of day with these adorable nursery bookshelves.

Scary Mommy may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Humble Crew Kids 4-Tier Book Rack

This compact bookcase allows your kiddos to display their prized books front and center — and it comes in five different colors, too. The pockets, which are made from super soft fabric, BTW, are deep enough to stow an array of differently sized books including, board books, picture books, and fold-out books. It’s economical, too.

Heehee Children’s Rotating Bookshelf Display

This freestanding bookshelf not only rotates 360 degrees, but is equipped with 10 storage shelves — there’s even room for the stuffed animals. Made from eco-friendly pine wood, the house-shaped display stands nearly four feet tall. It basically looks like it came straight out of a nursery interior design magazine.

Aheaplus Toy Storage Organizer with Bookcase

If you’re looking for a bookshelf that’ll double as a storage unit, this one may be it. In addition to an open shelf layout and lots of counter space for pictures and knick knacks, the case includes an ergonomic cubby for miscellaneous items. Shop from multiple tier and color options — customers swear it’s easy to assemble, too.

G Taleco Gear Kids Bookcase with Reading Nook

Warning: this bookcase may result in jealousy among adult bookworms. It features both storage and display compartments. Plus, its minimalistic design allows it to fit any nursery room aesthetic. Oh, and did you notice the built-in, cushioned reading nook? There’s even a backboard for extra support and the entire unit can support up to 200 pounds.

Wallniture Lissa Wall Mounted White Bookshelf (Set of 2)

This set of floating bookshelves is both a space- and penny-saver. It’s a favorite among Amazon customers, who praise its sturdiness, easy installation (all hardware is included), and functionality. Safety first: the shelves have a rail to prevent falling books.

UTEX Kids’ Book Caddy with Shelf

Sometimes you just need a basic and simple piece of furniture to get the job done, like corralling your baby’s books. In which case, you need this wood book caddy. According to customer reviews, the two-shelf system can hold about 50 books depending on size and thickness, and it looks great whether it’s displayed on a dresser or on the floor next to baby.

KidKraft Wooden Airplane Bookcase

How cute is this? Take flight with a new book every night and have fun picking it, too! This airplane-themed bookcase has two small shelves located at the bottom and a long shelf that runs horizontally across. We love the aviation artwork and details.

South Shore Sweedi Teepee Shelving Unit

If you have big Boho plans for your nursery, then you need this uber chic teepee shelf. It’s also made from pine wood and boasts neutral tones and straight lines, perfect for any color scheme. Our favorite feature is the removable and washable cotton casing. You can also fasten the exterior and shelves to the wall for added safety.

Delta Children Serta Happy Home Storage Bookcase

If you already have an extensive library for your kid (maybe after a book-themed baby shower), this three-tier case can hold a lot of books and store the endless amount of crap your kid seemingly inherits on a continuous basis. Several customers said they plan to double the bookcase as a dollhouse or schoolhouse as their kids get older. Shop white or gray options.

Fantasy Fields Sunny Safari Animal 3-Shelf Bookshelf

This might actually be the cutest nursery bookcase we’ve ever seen! Not only does this safari-themed case make reading more fun, but cleanup time as well. There’s two shelves for storing books and a pull-out drawer for toys (or more books). Buyers recommend anchoring the unit to the wall for extra support.