Watching toddlers use their imagination while playing is one of the many joys of parenting, and indoor tents provide them with a dedicated place to play, read, and let their imaginations soar. The best indoor play tents for toddlers have nice extras to turn play sessions into something truly magical, whether that’s with fairy lights, a ball pit to crawl through, or dedicated storage for their favorite blanket, stuffies, and books.

These days, play tents come in so many different forms too, from extra-large play tents that have multiple play areas (and even some with tunnels) to pop-up play tents perfect for traveling. Of course, there are also classic teepees that are not only adorable as decor but also perfect for little ones to curl up in for rainy-day rest times.

We love these ready-to-go tents because they are easy to set up. We know kids love a good fort, but parents don’t really love the cleanup and the sheets that need to be washed in the aftermath. These play tents are kid-sized and come with amazing features, and there’s very little tidying up to boot.

Whether you opt for or simple pop-up tent or go for an elaborate castle-themed tent complete with lights, there is something for every child on the list below.

01 This Easy-To-Set-Up Teepee That Shoppers Love Amazon USA Toyz Happy Hut Teepee Tent $24 SEE ON AMAZON This teepee is super portable and packs up conveniently into a travel case with a carrying strap. The water-resistant fabric makes it easy to clean, plus it has a mesh window and a top opening that keeps the teepee flowing with air. The door flaps tie back so you can make it easy for your little one to scoot in and out, too. Customers rave about how easy it is to set up and also comment that customer service is very responsive should you have any issues. When the indoor fun leads to outdoor adventures, this tent can be taken to the beach or park. It’s perfect for little ones to take a nap or a break from the sun. Helpful Review: “This teepee-style tent was a huge hit for our son. The picture perfectly matches the product it is large enough to lie down inside and tall enough for him to stand up in has windows and tie back flaps. For inside use it is extremely durable- It wouldn't be my first choice for even a backyard camping experience but it is a fun teepee tent in a nice carry bag.” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 61 inches (L x W x H) Tent Material: Polyester

02 A Cult-Favorite Princess Play Tent With Over 16,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Monobeach Playhouse Castle Tent $39 SEE ON AMAZON When a product has five-star reviews well into five figures, you know it must be good. This play tent is a dream and surprisingly uncomplicated to assemble. The wide base leaves ample room for several kids, making it great for sleepovers or birthday parties. The best part of this tent is that it comes with start lights that you can string inside or outside of the tent. They require two AA batteries (not included) and truly make playing in this tent a magical experience. Some shoppers report using this tent outside, and the mesh curtains tie back for airflow. Helpful Review: “I was totally impressed with this and completely surprised that it came with lights! Easy to assemble, too, I did it by myself at 8 months pregnant!” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 55 x 55 x 53 inches (L x W x H) Tent Material: Polyester Taffeta

03 This Big Inflatable Fort That’s Up In 30 Seconds Amazon The Original AIR FORT $45 SEE ON AMAZON This ingenious product requires next to no cleanup, making it a top choice among parents. The Air Fort inflates in 30 seconds and has no base so kids can have easy access to get in and out from any spot. A fan keeps the fort inflated and there is a mesh divider that keeps kids from accessing the fan and getting hurt. It’s pretty big so it might not work well in smaller areas but once deflated the fort can be placed back into its carry bag and weighs just 1.5 pounds. Plus, the “parachute-like” material is entirely washable so you can keep it fresh season after season. The Air Fort comes in several different colors and styles including a spaceship, castle, tiki hut, barn, and more. Helpful Review: “I bought this for my 5-year-old daughter. The constant challenge of trying to build new forts with chairs and blankets has gotten the best of me. This is awesome and she loves it!” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 77 x 77 x 50 inches (L x W x H) | Tent Material: Polyester

04 A Cute Calming Oasis That You’ll Want To Use Too Amazon Avrsol Kids Play Tent $56 SEE ON AMAZON This play tent comes with a think cotton mat which makes it a great spot for snuggling up. The see-through mesh panel door has tie-backs so it can stay open, but it also gives kids just enough privacy when closed while allowing parents to keep a watchful eye. Shoppers report that the tent is spacious (big enough for a parent to crawl in too) and works well for toddlers as well as older kids. Many reviewers commented that this tent has been the go-to spot for reading and homework. We have just one question: Does it come in a larger size for our bedroom? Note: the larger pom-pom decorations are not included, though you can buy them separately. It does, however, come with a string of lights. Helpful Review: “Perfect toddler playhouse. It’s large enough for the anywhere chair and all her lovies as well as a place to lay down and read. She’s almost 2 and I think will enjoy this for many years to come. Great way for her to have her own space but still be supervised.” Recommended Age: 18 months and up | Dimensions: 47 x 39 x 55 inches (L x W X H) Tent Material: Canvas-like material according to reviewers

05 A Pop-Up Play Tent With All The Bells And Whistles Amazon UTEX 3-in-1 Pop Up Play Tent $36 SEE ON AMAZON When thinking of a pop-up play tent, you might be tempted to think of a basic tent with no bells and whistles. But this tent from UTEX is here to prove you wrong. With a classic tent, a square tent, a tunnel, and two options for a ball pit (although you’ll have to provide the balls) this play tent more than delivers. In fact, it has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who rave about how much their kids love it and how easy it is to set up, put away, and store. Plus, each of the three parts can also be used independently making this a multi-purpose playtime winner. The large tent folds down to a small size and can be tucked away in between uses in the included storage bag. Helpful Review: “Super awesome play set. [...] Pops out and assembles in minutes and we bought balls to add to it for more fun as the ad suggests. We only use it in our small play area in the living room (so the size is pretty perfect) and haven't had it outside yet, but it does include some stakes to keep it in place.” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 119 x 31 x 34.6 inches (L x W x H) | Tent Material: Polyester Taffeta

06 This Customer-Loved Teepee With Interior Toy Storage Amazon Tiny Land Large Kids Teepee $70 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for something classic, a teepee is the way to go. This teepee from Tiny Land is made from durable cotton and nontoxic wooden poles. The teepee comes with a nonslip padded floor mat and star string lights that require two AA batteries (not included). Our favorite feature is the interior pockets that can hold toys, stuffies, books, and more. It’s a great way for kids to really take ownership of their special space, and might even incentivize cleanup! Helpful Review: This teepee is wonderful! It is perfect for a playroom or for outdoors. It seems to be made very well - very sturdy canvas. It is a very good size, can fit a few children or one baby and one adult. The white color is beautiful, and can be decorated however you like. Recommended Age: 3 years and up; Dimensions: 72 x 48 x 66 inches (L x W x H) Tent Material: Cotton

07 A Camping-Inspired Play Tent That Allows You To Bring The Outdoors In Amazon FUN LITTLE TOYS Kids Play Tent $29 SEE ON AMAZON Of course, tents use to mean one thing: camping! So if you’re looking to bring some of the great outdoors inside this tent is the way to go. It has 18 camping toys, including a pretend lantern (that really lights up), Swiss army knife, gas stove, and food. This is a perfect gift for your little adventurer and we can only imagine all the living room camping adventures that are possible with this fun set. Helpful Review: “Worth every penny!!! My niece and therefore my sister absolutely love this set. It engages the imagination, and you can tell “campfire” stories by the light of the lantern. It’s awesome. Nearly every piece has more than one use too.” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 30.7 x 30.7 x 35.5 inches (L x W x H) | Tent Material: Not specified

08 A Castle Fit For Tiny Royalty Amazon Kiddey Knight's Castle Play Tent $27 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a tent shaped like a castle that also comes with a sword and shield. The tent pops up to open and requires four poles on top to keep it standing. The front door can roll up to stay open and there are two mesh windows on either side for good airflow. This tent also works well outside and is made from durable polyester fabric that can stand up to the elements and comes with stakes to secure it to the ground. There will be no storming of this castle! Helpful Review: “This tent is awesome, my daughter loves it. There is enough room for me to go in there with her, and I am 6ft 220 pounds. The windows are a nice touch. The door rolls up and can be tied up out of the way or you can let the door down and use the Velcro to secure the door to the bottom of the opening.” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 41.5 x 41.5 x 53 inches (L x W x H) | Tent Material: Polyester

09 A Cutesy Clubhouse With A Secret Door Amazon Swehouse Clubhouse Tent $26 SEE ON AMAZON Give your kid their very own clubhouse with this affordable play tent. Kids can have a place to call their own with this tent that looks like an outdoor clubhouse made of wood. No detail was spared and kids will get a kick out of the doorbell, mailbox, and funny signs that are splashed across the exterior. This tent also has doors and windows that can be rolled up or down, and customers say that the assembly was fairly simple. You can choose to get the tent with lights or with a projector for more bells and whistles. Helpful Review: “My son has loved this playhouse and spends hours in it with his stuffed animals and toys as well as read his books or just hide from mom and dad. Another great thing is it keeps the toys in a central location with a "clean" look even though there is a billion dinosaurs hiding in that club house.” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 38.6 x 27.6 x 42.5 inches (L x W x H) Tent Material: Not specified

10 This Extra-Large Tent Perfect For Kids Of Different Ages Amazon PigPigPen 3-piece Kids Play Tent $40 SEE ON AMAZON If you’ve got more than one kid at home this play tent is sure to impress. It comes with three pieces: a tent, a tunnel, and a ball pit. The pieces can be used separately or connected to create one big play space. We especially like that the ball pit can be removed for smaller children to play. Please note that you will have to purchase the balls separately. The pop-up feature makes it easy to break down and set up, and it comes in several different designs like dinosaurs, mermaids, unicorns, and more. Helpful Review: “My son loves this tent and ball pit! It is a little bigger than I expected, but a great value for the money! It is big enough that I can sit comfortably in the tent with my son and a dog and read books. We love this and would definitely recommend it to any other toddler parents!” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: Tent: 40.2 x 57.5 inches (D x H); Tunnel: 45.2 x 18 inches (L x H) Ball Pit: 24 x 24 x 28 inches (L x W x H)| Tent Material: Polyester