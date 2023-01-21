Are you a mom who loves slipping away for an hour (or four) of self-care — preferably in the form of a hot yoga session? While your littles might not be ready for that kind of heat, it’s never too early to get them started practicing their own self-care routines, and investing in one of the best kids’ yoga mats is sure to get them excited about calming down. That may sound like an oxymoron but it’s true. Exercise releases endorphins (aka “feel-good” hormones) and helps lessen stress and anxiety. And who doesn’t want a happy, calm kid?

Why Is Yoga Beneficial For Kids?

Yoga for school-aged kids has been found to help with focus, balance, strength, and endurance. And the benefits don’t stop there: One study that looked at the effects of yoga in a group of 5-year-olds found that practicing for 30 minutes two times a week benefitted those who experience hyperactivity and supported cognitive function, serving as an “effective sensory-motor training” through stretching, breathing, and meditation practices.

What To Consider When Shopping For Kids’ Yoga Mats

Kids’ yoga mats come in a range of sizes — from toddler to big kid. Note: A typical adult-size yoga mat measures 68 inches long by 24 inches wide. You’ll notice that most kids’ options are quite a bit smaller and we’ve noted the product dimensions for each pick below so you can find the right size for your yogi in training. But the best kids’ yoga mats aren’t just a smaller version of yours. Some come with kid-friendly prints that show specific poses to get them started and there are even options that include access to a free app or downloadable class with yoga moves intended just for kids. Most mats will require washing by hand but there are premium options that can be conveniently tossed in the washing machine for the easiest care.

Ready to get your kids saying namaste? Scroll down to find the best kids’ yoga mats around — and they’re all conveniently on Amazon.

01 This Fan-Favorite Yoga Mat From A Trusted Brand (That Comes In 12 Sweet Prints) amazon Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat $20 See on Amazon The Gaiam brand has been making durable yoga products for 25 years and its kids’ yoga mats definitely live up to the hype with more than 7,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. This kids’ mat is 6P free, meaning it’s free of six studied phthalates. It also features a “sticky” nonslip surface that provides a secure grip for little hands and feet while practicing poses. The variety of fun patterns and the downloadable bonus class from GAIAM are both great for keeping kids motivated to keep up with their yoga routines. This pick is perfect for kids ages 5 to 8, according to the brand. Helpful Review: “I purchased 2 of these, one for each of my kids (pink zebra for 7 year old daughter and blue rocket ship for my almost 3 year old son). They love to do Cosmic Kids Yoga on Prime and I was tired of them taking my yoga mat or trying to share a small play carpet we have. They love their mats. The mats are true to Gaiam's reputation. They are non slip and big enough even for my very tall 7 year old. They roll up for storage and I really couldn't be happier with them. They were also very affordable in my opinion. They'd make a great gift for a kid getting into yoga.” Material: PVC | Dimensions: 60 x 24 x 0.12 inches (L x W x H) | Machine Washable: No (Spot clean) | Bonus Features: Downloadable Class

02 These Interlocking Yoga Mat Tiles With Poses Amazon Alex Active Yoga Activity Mat $29 See on Amazon These bright and cheery yoga mat tiles encourage kids to try out the different pictured poses. They can even be lined up to create a fun obstacle course. Designed for ages 3 years and up, the set includes 24 chunky interlocking puzzle pieces that are easy for kids to assemble on their own so they can start their calming routine without any added help. At 2 inches thick, you can be sure their little noggins will be safe. Store them in the included carrying case when not in use. Helpful Review: “I am absolutely in love with this puzzle piece yoga mat. My son went absolutely crazy for the moment that he saw it was puzzle pieces. He loves all the characters that were on it and try to imitate the poses instantly. I like the book that was included inside of it that gave instructions and suggestions on different obstacle course games you can play with the puzzle pieces. The pieces are very durable and shock absorbent for comfort if he wants to jump. And they are very easy to clean. You just wipe and you're done.” Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 46.2 x 17.7 x 2.3 inches (L x W x H); All tiles assembled | Machine Washable: No (Hand wash only) | Bonus Features: Instruction Booklet, Carrying Case

03 This Cute Kids’ Yoga Mat That’s 100% Recyclable Amazon Yogi Junior Kids Yoga Mat $30 See on Amazon Recommended for babies and kiddos up to age 7, this hypoallergenic kids’ yoga mat is free of PVC, BPA, latex, and phthalates, and get this: The entire mat is 100% recyclable and biodegradable. It’s constructed from closed-cell technology that helps block bacteria too, which means it’s easier to keep clean. And even though it’s a quarter-inch thick (and super soft and squishy), it’s still lightweight, making it easier for kids to carry and roll out on their own. The cute prints are a bonus that kids will love. Helpful Review: “As a Pediatric Occupational Therapist, I have had the opportunity to use a variety of similar products with my clients, and so I can confidently say this yoga mat is by far superior. Beyond the quality material [...] the animal prints facilitate each child's ability to achieve a multitude of complex gross motor poses through developmentally appropriate, simple directions of which extremity to place on which animal (further enhanced with the single representation of each animal on the mat). I tend to be overly critical of products targeted specifically to the pediatric population, and so I was presently surprised by my inability to find any fault with this yoga mat.” Material: TPE Foam | Dimensions: 52 x 24 x 0.25 inches (L x W x H) | Machine Washable: No (Hand wash only) | Bonus Features: Mat only

04 This Affordable Kids’ Yoga Mat With A Downward Dino Print amazon Kidnasium Kids Yoga Mat $14 See on Amazon At less than $15, this adorable kids’ yoga mat is a steal. Because keeping kids safe at all times is important, you can count on it being 6P free, meaning it’s free of six kinds of phthalates, and nonslip to prevent little feet from sliding. Designed for ages 5 to 8, this budget-friendly yoga mat comes in four different prints, but our favorite is the featured dino pose one so little yogis can follow along. Helpful Review: “My son really enjoys this mat. He will attempt to copy the poses of the dinosaurs. Great length for a growing child. He likes to sit on it, even when we are not doing yoga.” Material: PVC | Dimensions: 60 x 24 x 0.11 inches (L x W x H) | Machine Washable: No (Hand wash only) | Bonus Features: Mat Only

05 This Splurge-Worthy Kids’ Yoga Mat That’s Machine Washable Amazon Mindful and Co Kids Recycled Rubber Yoga Mat $75 See on Amazon If your goal is to get a nontoxic yoga mat that’s as easy to clean as possible, this hypoallergenic kids’ yoga mat is what you’re looking for. Designed for little ones ages 18 months to 10 years, this 100% recycled tree rubber mat can simply be tossed in the washing machine when you’re ready to freshen it up. The soft and grippy microsuede surface is printed with the sweetest Chloe Jasmine illustrations, and it even comes with a carrying strap. Helpful Review: “Could not believe the incredible quality of this yoga mat, the soft suede like finish and beautiful illustrations are so unique. My little one rolls out the yoga mat every night and practices her yoga, its so amazing to see how much she loves it and its become a part of her bedtime routine.I am so happy I purchased this mat.” Material: Recycled tree rubber | Dimensions: 56.3 x 24 x 0.12 inches (L x W x H) | Machine Washable: Yes | Bonus Features: Carrying strap

06 A Yoga Mat With A Bonus App & Motivating How-To Poster Amazon Chi Universe Phresh Chi Yoga Mat Yoga Mat $39 See on Amazon Getting kids off the PlayStation isn’t easy but this fun yoga mat just might make that task a little less of a pain. The Chi Universe kid’s yoga mat features symbols to help with pose placement, and it comes with a free app with games designed to keep kids focused for longer as they follow along with the mentally and physically challenging activities. The nontoxic, phthalate-free mats are easy to clean, and there’s even a helpful how-to poster to kickstart the routine. Choose from two sizes: the featuerd kids’ mat designed for ages 5 to 9 and a tween mat designed for ages 10 and up. Helpful Review: “Christmas gift for my daughter and she LOVES it. The poster that comes with it is 100% helpful as it shows the child where their hands and feet should go based off the symbols. It’s completely worth the money. It’s a great starter mat for the young yogi. I want one that’s my size now!” Material: PVC | Dimensions: 60 x 18.5 x 0.2 inches (L x W x H) Kids’ size; also available in a longer Tween size | Machine Washable: No (Hand wash only) | Bonus Features: Video and Game App, Poster

07 A Budget-Friendly Yoga Mat That Folds To Fit Into A Backpack Amazon Primasole Folding Yoga Mat $14 See on Amazon This option is a tad wider and longer than the average kids’ yoga mat, but its foldable design is ideal for stuffing into a backpack for those after-school yoga classes — no extra straps to fool with or worries about it being left on the cubby hooks. In fact, it folds up to the size of an average school textbook while still weighing in at only 2 pounds. Plus, it’s available in seven vibrant colors like lime green (featured) and azalea pink that make hitting the mat a little more fun. Helpful Review: “Super fun twist on a yoga mat! I love folding it up instead of rolling it, and it feels sturdy and nice with beginner and even advanced poses.” Material: PVC | Dimensions: 68 x 24 x 0.16 inches (L x W x H) | Machine Washable: No (Hand wash only) | Bonus Features: Mat only

08 Also Nice: This Fun Card Kit For Introducing Kids Of All Ages To Yoga amazon YOGI FUN Kids Yoga Cards $17 See on Amazon These yoga cards are a great way to make yoga a part of play with zero screens involved. The whimsical illustrations introduce kids ages 3 to 12 to yoga poses through rhymes and poems. The kit even includes a leaflet game and dice for added fun. The free included gift package and special birthday activity make it perfect for gift-giving. Helpful Review: “My kids absolutely love this deck. There are a ton of ways to play, there are informative poems on the cards describing each pose. We have also been playing yoga obstacle course, which has provided many days of fun active indoor activities.”