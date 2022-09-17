Little jet setters need a lot of things to travel comfortably. We’re talking neck pillows, blankets, cool clothing, and of course some luggage that’s just the right size. While parents are busy managing logistics, their own luggage, and everything else (don’t forget the travel bed), kids as young as toddlers can get a bit of autonomy by wheeling their own suitcases. The best luggage for kids is cute and functional while being easy for them to wheel around while on vacation.
What Size Luggage Is Best For Kids?
[One of the first things to consider when buying luggage for kids is what size is best, and your child’s height will have a lot to do with what luggage to buy. Older kids can handle an upright carry-on, while toddlers will need something smaller, like an 18-inch rolling suitcase versus a more standard 22-inch height.
Just like clothes, kids can go through luggage pretty quickly, especially if you’re buying luggage with cutesy prints. If you want the luggage to last for several years, it might be worth investing in something that grows with them; look for one that has an adjustable or telescopic handle. If you’re only shopping for one trip or a season, you’re better off with something more affordable. Our picks range from about $60 to over $100.
Which Type Of Luggage Is Best?
Kids are notorious for being rough with their stuff, so it’s understandable that you’ll want to consider a suitcase’s durability. So keep in mind that hard-side luggage is especially durable and protective of what’s inside, but the exterior easily scuffs and scratches; soft-side luggage is often more lightweight, affordable, and features convenient exterior pockets, though keep in mind cheaper soft-sided suitcases can rip. Then there’s also ride-on luggage, which tends to be hard-sided, that makes traveling through the airport fun for your kiddo and easier for you — just always make sure they’re riding supervised to avoid falling off and injuring themselves.
With all this in mind, keep scrolling for the best luggage for kids. They’ll be all set to hit the road (or skies) — whether it’s with you for a family trip or a fun weekend away at Grandma’s house.