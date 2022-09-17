Little jet setters need a lot of things to travel comfortably. We’re talking neck pillows, blankets, cool clothing, and of course some luggage that’s just the right size. While parents are busy managing logistics, their own luggage, and everything else (don’t forget the travel bed), kids as young as toddlers can get a bit of autonomy by wheeling their own suitcases. The best luggage for kids is cute and functional while being easy for them to wheel around while on vacation.

What Size Luggage Is Best For Kids?

[One of the first things to consider when buying luggage for kids is what size is best, and your child’s height will have a lot to do with what luggage to buy. Older kids can handle an upright carry-on, while toddlers will need something smaller, like an 18-inch rolling suitcase versus a more standard 22-inch height.

Just like clothes, kids can go through luggage pretty quickly, especially if you’re buying luggage with cutesy prints. If you want the luggage to last for several years, it might be worth investing in something that grows with them; look for one that has an adjustable or telescopic handle. If you’re only shopping for one trip or a season, you’re better off with something more affordable. Our picks range from about $60 to over $100.

Which Type Of Luggage Is Best?

Kids are notorious for being rough with their stuff, so it’s understandable that you’ll want to consider a suitcase’s durability. So keep in mind that hard-side luggage is especially durable and protective of what’s inside, but the exterior easily scuffs and scratches; soft-side luggage is often more lightweight, affordable, and features convenient exterior pockets, though keep in mind cheaper soft-sided suitcases can rip. Then there’s also ride-on luggage, which tends to be hard-sided, that makes traveling through the airport fun for your kiddo and easier for you — just always make sure they’re riding supervised to avoid falling off and injuring themselves.

With all this in mind, keep scrolling for the best luggage for kids. They’ll be all set to hit the road (or skies) — whether it’s with you for a family trip or a fun weekend away at Grandma’s house.

01 The Overall Best Luggage Set For Kids Amazon Travelers Club Kids’ Luggage Travel Set (5 Pieces) $61 SEE ON AMAZON The Travelers Club five-piece luggage set is a one-and-done purchase that’s perfect for little travelers — and you’ll love the matching accessories in your kiddo’s favorite motif. The set comes with an 18-inch hard-side carry-on, 15-inch backpack, 10-inch lunch bag, a neck pillow, and a luggage tag. The lunchbox fits in the backpack, and the backpack has a trolley sleeve so it can slide onto the carry-on’s handles. Helpful Review: “The luggage set is super nice! Every piece it comes with is durable which I appreciate especially with kids and the ruggedness of traveling. My kid loves it and was excited when he saw the pillow. We use the backpack constantly when he visits Grandma.” Available Styles: 7 | Available Sizes: 1 | Type: Hard-side suitcase; soft-sided backpack

02 The Best Hardside Spinner For Kids Amazon Rockland Jr. Kids' My First Hardside Spinner Luggage (19-Inch) $55 SEE ON AMAZON The Rockland Jr. spinner suitcase is perfect for your child’s first trip. It’s small enough that toddlers can wheel it around themselves, and the interior can fit an ample amount of clothes and shoes. Customers rave over the cute design and quality, and the straps that help to keep everything in its place. We are swooning over the thoughtful details like the zipper with matching tabs and the matching luggage tag. Helpful Review: “This bag is beyond adorable. It rolls easily enough for my 4-year-old to maneuver without issues. The liner is silky smooth and also has ladybugs on it. The hard shell is sturdy and hasn’t taken any damage from a cross-country journey. My daughter was ecstatic when we received it and she saw it for the first time. It certainly has a wow factor for the kiddos. This was a great purchase. We are very satisfied.” Available Styles: 8 | Available Sizes: 13 x 10.5 x 19 inches (L x W x H); smaller carry-on size also available | Type: Hard-side

03 The Best Softside Luggage For Kids Amazon Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage $44 SEE ON AMAZON The Stephen Joseph rolling luggage looks like a backpack but rolls like a suitcase. It has several exterior zipper and mesh pockets that make it easy to access tablets, books, snacks, and more. It also has a mesh interior pocket for undergarments or dirty clothes. It can fit in overhead bins and has a carry strap for parents. Just choose one in your kid’s favorite design. Helpful Review: “Light and easy to carry, handle works great and even has a sleeve to attach it to a carryon. Perfect size for a few days’ trip, and it’s super cute!” Available Styles: 17 | Available Sizes: 14.5 x 6.5 x 18 inches (L x W x H) | Type: Soft-side

04 The Best Ride-On Luggage For Kids Amazon Trunki Kids Ride-On Suitcase $100 SEE ON AMAZON The innovative Trunki ride-on suitcase has taken the world by storm and parents are super grateful to have a multifunctional piece of luggage that kids can ride on. This design makes getting through the airport fun for kiddos; they can hold onto the ‘horns’ and push themselves or you can tow them with the included strap. Reviewers note this sturdy pick can withstand bumps and bangs. Helpful Review: “My son absolutely loved this! He just recently went on his first flight and my wife and I were looking for any trick to help make the flight easier for him. Another parent recommended the Trunki and believe me when I say it's worth it. He loved being able to "pack" his own bag and then drag it around in the airport. When he got too tired or (more often during our trip) we were in a hurry to catch a connection he had a blast riding around on it in the airport. We had so many folks in the airport laughing at him riding around and there were at least a half dozen people that came up to us asking where we bought his Trunki. We had no trouble getting it into the overhead bin and it made it easy to get to his toys during the flight” Available Styles: 7 | Available Sizes: 17. 5 x 8 x 12. 2 inches (L x W x H) | Type: Hard-side

05 The Best Overnight Duffel For Kids Amazon Wildkin Kids Overnighter Duffel $48 SEE ON AMAZON This adorable Wildkin duffel bag is lightweight and just the right size for kids to carry on their own. It works well for trips, and can also be used for sports practices and games to lug all that gear. It has a padded shoulder strap and an exterior pocket to fit important items. Helpful Review: “This is the perfect weekend bag for kids! I think the most I've packed for is 3 days and I don't think I'd pack it fuller. But the younger the child the more you can pack! Every child is different but my 4 yr old can easily carry her own bag even when it's full. We have 2 and plan to buy more! Absolutely love the quality of these!!!” Available Styles: 21 | Available Sizes: 18 x 9 x 9 inches (L x W x H) | Type: Soft-side

06 The Best Disney Luggage For Kids Amazon American Tourister Kids' Disney Softside Upright Luggage $50 SEE ON AMAZON Chances are a trip to Disney is on your travel bucket list (if you haven’t already gone). And if it is, you might consider gearing up with lots of Disney-themed travel products, like this Disney suitcase. It wheels upright with an adjustable pull handle, so kids don’t have to drag it, and it features a mesh pocket inside. This pick comes in several Disney-favorite prints like Frozen, Mickey, Minnie, and Baby Yoda. You can also snag these designs in a hard-side suitcase for kiddos. Helpful Review: “Unlike a duffel, this opens fully so that our little one can see everything at a glance and yet still keeps organization. The inner slip pocket and the outer zip pocket are great in keeping undergarments and accessories separated. Perfect!” Available Styles: 8 | Available Sizes: 12 x 7 x 18 inches (L x W x H) | Type: Soft-side