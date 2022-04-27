It’s surprising how much extra stuff is required when you travel with kids. You have to pack multiple outfits, toys, backup toys, and snacks — and that’s the easy part. Making sure they have a comfortable place to sleep when you arrive at your destination is essential for their, and your, mood. Getting a good night’s sleep, or even an afternoon nap, isn’t always easy to do outside of the comfort of their own space at home, but the best toddler travel bed can help.

Travel toddler beds come in many different forms and shapes. You can opt for a basic cot, or an inflatable or foam bed with bumpers to help contain especially active sleepers. Many have mattresses that fit your standard crib sheets, so you can bring their favorite linens instead of shopping for all new bedding sets. You can also use travel beds at home when your little one is in that in-between phase where they’ve outgrown a crib but aren’t quite ready for a “big kid” bed. But the best part of having a travel bed that you can bring with you on family vacations is that it saves you from having to share a bed with a squirmy, kicking, toddler all night.

Ahead, find eight travel toddler beds to help your tots catch some quality ZZZ’s wherever they are.

The Best Inflatable Travel Beds

The Overall Best Inflatable Toddler Bed, All Things Considered

With four bumpers (one on each side), this highly rated inflatable toddler bed will keep your little one sleeping safe and sound. The plush, removable mattress is made of extra-thick vinyl, has a max weight limit of 310 pounds, and fits all standard crib sheets. It comes with a high-speed pump that inflates the bed in just half a minute so you can get cranky kids down quickly. And it all packs up into a convenient travel bag to make it easy to pack wherever you go. It’s no wonder this pick has amassed a near-perfect Amazon rating after 5,000 reviews.

Review: “Okay, let me start by saying that this thing has magical powers. We bought this for our 2 year old son for when we travel. He has outgrown his pack and play so needed something else to use while we go places. And let me just say: this thing is great. My son has gotten the best sleep he’s ever gotten. He usually wakes up around 6:30, but when he sleeps on this bed, he doesn’t wake up until 8. I’m not sure what it is, but I’m here for it! It was super easy to inflate, and the quality of the bed is great as well. I highlyrecommend it!!”

Recommended Age: 2 years and up | Weight Limit: 310 pounds |Dimensions: 62 x 39 x 12 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 8 pounds

The Runner Up

Another highly rated toddler travel bed on Amazon, the EnerPlex bed is puncture-resistant to withstand even the most rambunctious toddlers, and it has nicely raised sides so you don’t have to worry about your tot rolling out of bed. (The bumper is tapered for getting in and out of bed easily, but at its highest point, it’s an inch taller than the hiccapop pick above.) The bed comes in two pieces which can each be inflated and deflated with Hi-Flo valves, and the inner bed fits regular-sized crib sheets so you can bring your favorite bedding from home. An external pump, three nozzles, and a carry bag are included. The only downside is that the weight limit is only 150 pounds, so you won’t be able to lounge on it for a shared bedtime story.

Review: “Don’t hesitate to buy. It’s perfect for sleep overs, guests and traveling. It is much larger than I expected. I’d say the inside pad is just a smidge larger than a toddler bed. The cushioning around it also make is much larger than a toddler bed. But the kids love it. It fits perfectly in our guest bedroom.”

Recommended Age: none listed | Weight Limit: 150 pounds | Dimensions: 66 x 44 x 13 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 12.91 pounds

The Best On A Budget

For kids ages 3 through 10 who might not need bumpers, this airbed is a comfy and affordable option. It has a soft, sleeping surface, has a 100-pound capacity, is water-resistant, and is made with durable PVC. It comes with a carry bag and repair patch, but you’ll have to bring your own pump. Several reviewers mentioned that a fitted twin sheet fit the mattress fine as long as it was tucked.

Review: “Bought 2 for my girls (4 & 8) to use indoors while on a trip. Size is bigger than a crib mattress but smaller than a twin. Easy to inflate, we used a small battery operated pump. Comfortable and perfect for them. Used for 3 weeks total with no issues.”

Recommended Age: 3 to 10 years | Weight Limit: 100 pounds |Dimensions: 34.5 x 62 x 7 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 7.13 pounds

A Durable Inflatable Mattress With A Pillow & Cloud Toy

Give your toddler all the comforts of home with this inflatable bed, which comes with a thick mattress with reinforced seams, inflatable pillow, and small plush cloud toy, too. It’s designed for toddlers 18 months and up, and can hold up to 300 pounds. For parents, a patch kit, a carry bag, and an electric pump are also included. The bed takes about 30 seconds to inflate. It can be used with a standard crib sheet.

Review: “Our 4 year old twin grandchildren were staying with us, we used these for their visit and thought they were great! Easy to put together, durable and the kids loved them! They really loved the soft cloud to snuggle! [...]”

Recommended Age: none listed | Weight Limit: 300 pounds |Dimensions: 61 x 40 x 12 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 9 pounds

The Best Foldable Travel Beds

The Best Toddler Cot

Great for naps or nighttime, this foldable bed is lightweight and travel-friendly. It’s easy to set up, use, and clean; plus, the steel frame is durable enough to handle all kinds of travel. Ideal for toddlers, it measures four feet long, but it folds down to a compact size for easy storage. It can hold up to 75 pounds. The sleeping area is canvas and it comes with a fitted sheet.

Review: “These Regalo toddler cots are the best! My grandchildren love them. They can be used from the time the child is out of a port-a-crib (for travel, visiting) until ??? One of the grandsons is now 5 and still using his. They fold up very easily into a bag sort of like a camp chair. My daughter has brought these for the kids to sleep in when they are staying in motels, camping, visiting relatives and friends overnight. [...]”

Recommended Age: 2 to 5 years | Weight Limit: 75 pounds |Dimensions: 48 x 24 x 9 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 6.25 pounds

The Best Toddler Fold-Away Bed

Featuring a convenient trifold design, this bed not only can be set up in a flash (simply unroll it), but it’s also made of firm memory foam, for a more supportive feel than an inflated mattress. Cot sheets (like this pair) would be the best fit, but you could also use a fitted twin sheet in a pinch, although the mattress is more narrow so you’ll have to tuck. Toddlers will appreciate that they’re close to the ground, and as an added bonus, it’s big enough for parents to use too. Several reviewers noted that they used it next to their toddler’s bed as they worked through sleep issues. The cover is stain-resistant but it can also be removed for washing.

Review: “[...]We bought this to lay on next to our toddler's bed while we did our best to induce sleep. It is much more comfortable than the floor. It's easy to fold and store away. We use it almost every day. [...]”

Recommended Age: none listed | Weight Limit: none listed |Dimensions: 75 x 25 x 4 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 10.45 pounds

The Best Travel Tent (For Napping Anywhere!)

Whether you’re camping in or outdoors, this small tent will create a sense of nighttime adventure. It has a pop-open design so you don’t have to assemble anything, and it comes with a self-inflating pad with a washable cotton cover. The tent even has UPF 50 protection if you do decide to brave the elements. It comes in six different colors and packs up small — a mere 18 inches across — and weighs less than six pounds. The large size that’s featured here can fit kids 6 months to 5 years old, but there’s also a “regular” size tent available that’s a bit more compact and lightweight.

Review: “This thing is awesome! So easy to set up and break down, super light weight and portable. We even started using it in place of a pack and play indoors and our daughter loves it so much. Great quality product and worth the price as it seems like it will last for years.”

Recommended Age: 6 months to 5 years | Weight Limit: none listed |Dimensions: ‎51.5 x 28 x 24.4 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 5.5 pounds

The Best Travel Bed Rails

A 2-Pack Of Bed Bumpers That Reviewers Love

Sometimes you might not need to travel with a whole bed, but just a couple of rails to make sure your toddler doesn’t roll off the edge during the middle of the night. These inflatable rails inflate quickly with the included hand pump, are waterproof, and have grippy strips on the bottom so they don’t slide around (although you can place them under a fitted sheet for more security). Deflated, the rails are compact and a cinch to pack. They’re compatible with any bed, ranging from a toddler bed all the way up to a king-sized bed.

Review: “I have purchased 2 of these for both my young children. Great for hotel rooms or wkend trips to Grandma's. My son (age 3) moves a lot when he sleeps and the shrunk is enough to keep him in bed while sleeping, but allows him to easily climb over to get out of bed while awake. I highly recommend this to anyone with young kids going on any overnight trips.”

Recommended Age: 2 to 5 years | Weight Limit: none listed |Dimensions: 48 x 7 x 4 inches (L x W x H) | Item Weight: 1.43 pounds

About the Recommender

Lesley Chen has been a contributor for ScaryMommy since 2019 and covers shopping picks for busy parents, including everything from products to cover up kid-induced gray hairs to natural mood boosters. In addition, Lesley has covered general lifestyle topics for a number of different publications, and her work has been featured on BuzzFeed, SFGate, Well + Good, and other sites.