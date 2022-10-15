The 10 Best Magnetic Blocks To Keep Your Kiddo Occupied For Hours
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
German early childhood educator Friedrich Froebel was on to something when he created the first set of building block toys as part of his series of “learning gifts” intended to both amuse and educate young children. His philosophy for early childhood education was that children learned and expressed themselves best through play-based activities. His blocks were later made famous by Milton Bradley who was an advocate of Froebel’s learning methods. Those same blocks have inspired toy designers ever since, leading to creative magnetic versions like the best magnetic blocks on this list.
Which Brand Of Magnetic Blocks Is Best?
Here you’ll find well-known brands like Magna-Tiles and PicassoTiles that have made a name for themselves in the magnetic tile space. Magna-Tiles version of the block — Magna-Qubix — is a fun way to add to your kiddo’s tile collection, although you’ll pay a premium for it. PicassoTiles are a budget-friendly alternative, but other block brands like Asago won’t break the bank either. And those blocks similar in size and material are usually compatible, making them great for combining sets.
But if you’re looking for wood, patterned, or even soft foam magnetic blocks, we’ve got those on this list, too. Keep scrolling to find the best magnetic blocks for your kiddo’s creative pursuits.