A baby shower is not only a way to get spoiled before baby arrives, but also a chance to receive some much-needed items for baby’s nursery or even your hospital bag. That said, shopping for the right thing to wear to your shower can be a challenge, especially if it’s close to your due date and you’re just so uncomfortable. Fortunately this curated list of the best maternity dresses for a baby shower is here to help. Whether you plan on having a low-key gathering or a formal affair, there’s a maternity dress here for every style and shower theme. All promise to look chic while feeling utterly comfortable.

Thanks to fashion-forward maternity clothing brands, finding a dress that doesn’t look like a frumpy potato sack or a moo moo straight out of the 70s is actually possible. The maternity dresses you’ll find here include everything from dramatic mermaid styles to the perfect little black dress — with extra stretch, of course. And whether you want to show off your bump with a tight-fitted bodycon maternity dress or give the bump some extra room with an empire waist gown, you’re sure to find the look you’re going for here.

Once you have your wardrobe settled, you can spend your time on other important shower matters: like what baby shower games you’ll (grudgingly) play.

01 An Adorable Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maternity Dress Amazon LaClef Off Shoulder Sweater Maternity Dress $30 See On Amazon You’ll want to live in this cozy knit maternity dress. The ribbed fabric is soft and stretchy in all the right places with no ruching in sight. It hits right above the knee and features an off-shoulder top for a fun, trendy look. And who doesn’t love an easy pull-on dress? That’s what we thought. Helpful Review: “I ordered an expensive dress for my baby shower and I was unhappy with how I looked in it so I jumped on Amazon and purchased this dress. It was very comfy, stetchy and just the right thickness for my fall babyshower!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 83% Rayon, 13% Polyester, 4% Spandex

02 A Fan-Favorite Maternity Dress In Sizes Up To 5X Amazon Xpenyo Maternity Maxi Dress $39 See On Amazon With more than 4,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, this maternity maxi dress has an elegant yet effortless feel that expectant mamas love. It comes in solid hues, floral prints, plus some funky leopard print or paisley options — and it’s offered in sizes up to 5X. It features a stretch V-neck top, and as one fan reported, “This dress is the softest thing I’ve ever worn.” Helpful Review: “I bought the dress for my babyshower, but it’s been a go-to ever since. I’m so happy that the top allows easy access for breastfeeding and pumping. It’s very comfortable, and I get compliments every time I wear it! Sizes: Small —5X-Large |Colors: 34 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

03 An Elegant Floral Lace Maternity Dress Amazon KIM S Floral Lace Maternity Dress $40 See On Amazon This lace maternity dress looks great dressed up with heels or dressed down with cowboy boots, making it a versatile choice for mamas who aren’t sure about their baby shower plans just yet. It features a comfy empire waist and ultra-wearable midi length — plus it comes lined so nothing will be showing except that bump! Choose from an array of rich jewel tones and lovely light neutrals. Helpful Review: “I am so happy that I found this dress!! It is beautiful with all the lace and design, comfortable material, appropriate length, and just the perfect maternity dress for my baby shower. I also was very happy with the color. I had lots of compliments on the dress! Price was very affordable, compared to some other maternity dresses I've seen, especially for the design. [...]” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 100% Polyamide

04 This Cold-Shoulder Maternity Dress In Tons Of Gorgeous Prints Amazon My Bump Cold Shoulder Fitted Maternity Dress $33 See On Amazon Cold-shoulder, peek-a-boo shoulders — call it what you want — the shoulder detail on this midi maternity dress is just plain fun. It hits at the knees and the side ruching will give your bump all the room it needs. And we love that it literally comes in over 60 colors and prints. Helpful Review: “The dress was SO COMFORTABLE and hugged the curves and the belly in the right places. I highly highly recommend. I had a second dress option or my babyshower and ended up wearing this one because it looked and fit so much better than the other one. For sure get an undergarment though [...]” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 50+ | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

05 This Velvet Maternity Dress In Rich Jewel Tones Amazon My Bump Velvet Bodycon Maternity Dress $35 See On Amazon This velvet maternity dress has a shimmery look and soft texture. The ruffle top sits off the shoulders, staying in place with an elastic finish — although there are several styles available within the same listing, if you’re looking for a cut-out shoulder or dramatic bell sleeve. While fitted, reviewers report this festive dress stretches nicely to make room for growing bellies. Helpful Review: “I bought lots of dresses for my baby shower and returned all but this one. The fabric is stretchy and the fit is great. My belly grew a lot in the three weeks prior to the shower and the dress definitely had room for my belly to grow so much bigger! I am 5' 7" and was 32 weeks pregnant and ordered a medium. I would recommend this dress for any expecting mommas out there!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 30+ | Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

06 This Stunning Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon Glampunch Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress $37 See On Amazon Maxi dresses are a maternity staple. But this stunning off-the-shoulder maternity maxi dress is something extra special. The buttery fabric has a luxurious, weighted feel and the pleated waist gives it a structured look while still remaining super comfortable. We love the featured cream color but if you’re on the hunt for a baby-boy blue maternity dress or a sweet pink maternity dress, you’ll find those in this listing too. Helpful Review: “Bought this dress for my baby shower and was very hesitant at first. Tried it on, and fell in love! Fits perfectly everywhere! Long enough to cover your feet/shoes which I wanted because I didn’t like any style shoes with this dress. Hangs off your shoulders or can be pulled above them.” Sizes: Small —X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

07 A Buttery-Soft Maternity Dress With A Hi-Low Hem Amazon Mother Bee Maternity Hi-Low Ruffle Faux Wrap Dress $43 See On Amazon This maternity dress features a ruffly high-low hem and a peek-a-boo faux wrap neckline. But all those stylish details won’t detract from the fact that you’ll feel like you’re wearing your favorite T-shirt, thanks to the buttery-soft fabric blend. Did we mention it comes in practically every color you can imagine? It’s no wonder this pick has racked up nearly 2,000 positive ratings from expecting mamas who rave about how comfy it is. Helpful Review: “I bought this as a back up to my original baby shower dress but this one was so much more comfortable and fit way better so I ended up returning the other dress! I will be keeping to wear even when I’m not pregnant and all my other pregnancies as well!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 41 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

08 The Perfect Maternity LBD Amazon Motherhood Maternity Elbow Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon This maternity “little black dress” is perfect for any occasion — the office, your baby shower, dinner with friends…the list goes on. The soft rayon fabric blend and side ruching makes this as comfortable as it is stylish. Oh, and the scoop neckline makes adding a statement necklace a dream. Consider this LBD an MVP. Helpful Review: “This was one of my go to dresses when pregnant. It works for casual or dressy events and it’s form fitting but also stretchy and comfortable. Everyone complimented the dress when I wore it. I still wear it postpartum at times since the stretch allows it to remain form fitting and still look good with a little bit of the baby weight still on. I highly recommend this dress!” Sizes: X-Small—3X | Colors: 10 | Material: 90% Rayon, 10% Spandex

09 This Maxi Maternity Dress With A Removable Floral Sash Amazon KIM S Wrapped Maternity Maxi Dress $40 See On Amazon The gorgeous flower sash on this maternity maxi wrap dress draws attention to the bump, but if it’s not your thing, the sash can also be removed. Available in a nice range of colors and sizes, this dress makes for a perfect shower look, bit it would also be great as a maternity photoshoot dress or even a nursing-friendly postpartum dress. And don’t be fooled by the length and long sleeves, this dress is made from a soft and breathable rayon blend that’s perfect for wearing all year long. Helpful Review: “Pretty dress. Comfortable fabric and fit. Bought for my babyshower but was able to wear it for multiple occasions.” Sizes: Small —3X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

10 This Ruffle Sleeve Midi Maternity Dress Amazon Bhome Flying Sleeve Maternity Dress $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a casual outfit for your baby shower, this ruffle sleeve lightweight midi maternity dress might be it. It features delicate flutter sleeves for a cute touch and ruching at the sides for extra stretch. The price is right, too. At just around $20, it’s a great budget-friendly option. Helpful Review: “This dress is great, it's cute and feminine while being really comfortable too! Wore this for my baby shower. I am having twins and it's stretched perfectly without being too tight.” Sizes: Small —X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

11 This Chiffon Maternity Dress With A Smocked Waist Amazon Maacie A-Line Chiffon Maternity Dress $30 See On Amazon This chiffon maternity dress has a cute feminine look thanks to details like lantern sleeves, a smocked waist, and ruffles. It pulls on so there are no buttons or zippers to fuss with, and the waist sits right over the bump for a great fit through all trimesters. Plus, it’s lined so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Helpful Review: “I loved wearing this dress at my baby shower and got several compliments, Amazon wins again! Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 98% Polyester, 2% Viscose

12 A Romantic Tulle Maternity Dress Amazon Ever-Pretty Off-Shoulder A-line Tulle Maternity Dress $53 See On Amazon This tulle maternity dress is straight out of a fairy tale. Puff sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a sheer back give this dress a romantic, whimsical feel. And those layers of flowy tulle are totally swoon-worthy. Reviewers report that it’s also incredibly comfortable. Helpful Review: “I loved this dress so much I wore it not only to my babyshower, but in my maternity pictures too. It was extremely comfortable which is something I always look for especially in a maternity gown. Fits true to size and washes well in the washer, I used a garnet bag and hang dried. Came out looking brand new.” Sizes: 4 —26 | Colors: 7 | Material: 100% Polyester

13 This Swingy Turtleneck Maternity Dress Amazon Motherhood Maternity Long Sleeve Turtleneck Babydoll Dress $35 See On Amazon Babydoll dresses are designed to have a swingy feel, and this chic babydoll maternity dress does just that! But that breezy hemline is balanced out with a cozy turtleneck, making for a sophisticated shower ensemble for chillier months. There’s shirring along the center waistband for a comfortable fit, and when your baby shower is done, you’ll want to keep this dress in rotation for dinners out too. Helpful Review: “The fabric feels so good on your skin, which is probably itchy and irritated by everything! I wore it for my baby shower and LOVED it! I might even keep it now that baby is here, it's not noticeably "maternity" looking!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

14 This Mermaid Maternity Dress For Baby Showers & Maternity Shoots Amazon Saslax Ruffle Off Shoulder Maxi Dress $63 See On Amazon Calling all mermaids! Hey, it’s your baby shower and you can be whatever you want. This mermaid maternity dress is fitted all the way through the knees, opening up into a dramatic flair at the bottom. Soft, sexy, and stretchy — what’s not to love? Helpful Review: “This dress was amazing on me at our baby boy’s shower. It was comfortable, beautiful, and the color was perfect against my skin tone. I would recommend.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

15 This Cult-Favorite Cowl Neck Maternity Dress Amazon Mother Bee Cowl Neck Off Shoulder Maternity Dress $45 See On Amazon When a maternity dress has earned more than 3,500 positive reviews on Amazon, you know that it’s going to be cute and comfy. This long-sleeve, maxi maternity dress has a dramatic cowl-neck top and sweeping hem that promises to look so good in photos. Wear it completely off the shoulders or pull it up a bit for that classic cowl neck draped effect. Helpful Review: “Beautiful dress - I've received countless compliments!! Looks very high end. I purchased mainly for our maternity photo session, however, I was very pleased to find I can wear it to a baby shower or elsewhere. [...]The dress was very elegant in our photos. I absolutely love how they turned out!!! I ordered a size small, which is what my pre-pregnancy size was. It fit just as expected. The dress is stretchy and flowy, so it gives around the baby belly don't worry! [...] I'm I am so glad I found this gorgeous dress!!! LOVE IT. [...]” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

16 A Cute Tank Maternity Dress That’s So Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon KIM S Sleeveless Bodycon Maternity Dress $23 See On Amazon This sleeveless maternity dress is like wearing a super long tank top. In other words, it’s guaranteed to become one of the most comfortable maternity dresses you own. The soft and stretchy fabric blend is so easy to wear, and the ruched sides add extra stretch to the midsection. It’s perfect for summer but you can also add a cute cardigan or kimono shawl if you’re looking to wear this as a base layer during the cooler months. Helpful Review: “I wore this for my baby shower (35 weeks pregnant) and it fit perfect! I loved it. Also, it was about 95 degrees that day and it was very light and not hot to wear the entire shower.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 22 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

17 This Side Slit Maternity Dress With Dramatic Flair Amazon ChoiyuBella Bishop Sleeve Side Slit Maxi Gown $66 See On Amazon This isn’t your ordinary maternity dress. Where to start? This glamorous maternity dress features bishop sleeves, a deep V-neck design, a long train, and two sexy side slits that go all the way up (you can pin them for more coverage). It’s soft, stretchy, breathable, and perhaps best of all: statement-making for your special day Helpful Review: “The slits go all the way up to my hips but are easily invisible when the fabric isn't spread out as well. Stunning dress whether pregnant or not. Can't wait to take photos in it. I bought a medium and it fits wonderfully. The fabric is very good quality, stretchy and comfortable. Very elegant and worth the price.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

18 This Striped Maternity Dress In Soft Cotton Amazon BBHoping 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Dress $31 See On Amazon The vertical stripes and pleating on the skirt portion of this casual cotton maternity dress are extremely cute and leave a ton of room for growing baby bumps. The top fits like a comfortable T-shirt. Essentially, you’ll want to live in this. Helpful Review: “Bought this for my baby shower. I LOVED IT. Very soft and comfortable. Looked really good in pictures.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 18 | Material: 95% Cotton 5% Spandex

19 This Sweet & Simple Bodycon Dress For Showing Off Your Bump Amazon Coolmee Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Nursing Dress $24 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap maternity dress features henley top detail with a button-up placket and the mid-calf length gives it an elegant look. Pair it with a crop denim jacket to show off your bump in style! Helpful Review: “Every time I wear this dress I get so many compliments. It seems to fit better as my pregnancy goes on. It has turned into one of my go to outfits, especially as things just don’t fit anymore. It is perfect for summer. I like that I can bunch it up on my tummy to make it shorter but then when I sit I can pull it down over my knees to keep people from seeing my underwear, while sitting.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 60% Rayon, 35% Polyester, 5% Spandex