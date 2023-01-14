Got a kiddo who’s wetting the bed? Don’t feel bad if you’re feeling frustrated. Frequently having to change and wash your child’s bedding — especially in the middle of the night — isn’t fun, but know that you’re not alone. As many as 20% of 5-year-olds wet the bed, according to a study published in The Medical Journal of Australia. Until your kiddo can make it through the night dry, the best mattress protectors for bed wetting are waterproof to keep your baby or kid’s mattress in tip-top shape and save you so many headaches — and money. Just place one over the mattress and you’re set, so you can focus on other things, like how to keep your little one in bed. Maybe with the right night light?

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Mattress Protectors For Bed Wetting?

The best mattress protectors for bed wetting have a waterproof membrane underneath a softer top layer that’s often made of breathable cotton or affordable polyester. Though vinyl is a popular and affordable option for a waterproof layer, you may prefer a vinyl-free mattress protector for a more breathable option. Some picks also have certifications, so know that a GREENGUARD Gold certification means a product meets strict criteria and is free of thousands of chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Since leaks and bedwetting can happen from the diaper phase through potty training, and beyond, it’s likely that you’ll need several different mattress protector pads as your little one grows — from the more common elasticized covers that look like fitted sheets to fully-encased zippered mattress protectors to saddle-style pads that are easy to change and conveniently portable for weekends away. And you might even want to get one that fits your bed since kids just love to snuggle up with their parents. Pee happens, but you’ll be alright with a solid mattress protector.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best mattress protectors for bed wetting.

1. The Overall Best Mattress Protector For Bed Wetting: UltraBlock Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector

2. A Side-Saddle Mattress Protector That’s Easy To Put On & Take Off: Royal Heritage Home Waterproof Bed Pad

3. A Zippered Crib Mattress Protector: Biloban Zippered Crib Mattress Protector

1. The Overall Best Mattress Protector For Bed Wetting

Whether it’s nighttime breastfeeding sessions or family movie night, don’t fool yourself, at some point your kids will end up in your bed — and probably pee or spill something on it. This machine-washable waterproof mattress protector is a steal compared to the cost of replacing your mattress, and it’s backed by nearly 10,000 five-star ratings. The vinyl-free elastic cover has a cotton top and deep pockets that will fit even the plushest of mattresses. It’s also the only mattress protector that has passed a seriously impressive 100-gallon flood test. Go ahead and get one for your kiddo’s twin bed and one for your bed.

Helpful Review: “I have a brand new king sized mattress and two little kids who end up sneaking into our bed several nights a week. I wanted to make sure our mattress was thoroughly protected. This cover works perfectly! It truly is completely noiseless and is extremely soft. The sides are made of a stretchy fabric, kind of like a thick nylon, that keeps the mattress pad firmly in place. Best of all, it really does protect against leaks. I tested it by pouring water on it and all the water just beaded up, absolutely none makes it through.”

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Material: Cotton with waterproof backing (material unclear)

2. This Breathable Crib Mattress Protector

Consider this breathable crib mattress protector with a polyester lattice design to maximize the airflow between baby and mattress. The breathable 3D top is lined with a waterproof backing, keeping moisture away from the mattress. This machine-washable elastic mattress protector is GREENGUARD Gold certified and fits standard crib sizes.

Helpful Review: “Love love love this mattress and their covers. Our LO is drooling a lot, so I had to get another cover to keep on hand. Makes washing/rotating them easier, as I always have a clean one ready. Gave me peace of mind when my son started sleeping on his tummy, that there was a breathable layer between him and mattress if he puts his face a bit down.”

Available sizes: Fits standard crib mattresses measuring approximately 27 1/4 x 51 5/8 x 6 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Polyester with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) backing

3. This Affordable Zippered Crib Mattress Protector

The total waterproof protection in this fully-encased zippered crib mattress cover gives you total peace of mind for protecting a crib mattress, especially for a toddler who moves a lot during sleep so you’re protected from leaks — especially along the sides and corners. This pick fits standard crib mattresses, and keep in mind that top-to-bottom mattress protection from the zippered cover does take a bit more effort to take off and put back on again. It’s a fave with an impressive overall 4.8-star rating after 2,000 reviews on Amazon; this pick is also available in a convenient two-pack. It’s also available in this featured microfiber or bamboo.

Helpful Review: “Great mattress cover! My little one had a blow out and the mattress protector contained it all. Not a drop on her crib mattress underneath. I have washed it twice and it is just as soft and fits perfectly.”

Available sizes: Fits standard crib mattresses and measures 28 x 52 x 5 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Microfiber with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) backing; also available in bamboo

4. An Ultra-Versatile Mattress Protector Pad

This oversized waterproof mattress cover can be placed on just about any sleep surface and is great for taking on the go, whether that’s around your home during the potty training period or to grandma’s house. The cotton top layer provides a natural and soft place for babies to sleep while the waterproof middle layer promises to hold up to eight cups of liquid and is free of vinyl and PVC. That’s a lot of pee. Don’t worry; it’s machine-washable. Your little one will love the colorful rainbow design.

Helpful Review: “Absolutely love this product! Such a useful tool when potty training! I don’t have to do tons of laundry or ruin my son’s mattress if there is an accident at night great value for a great product!”

Available sizes: One size, 30 x 40 inches (L x W) | Material: Cotton, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and bamboo fiber non-slip backing

5. This Saddle-Style Mattress Protector For Older Kids

Half-asleep middle-of-the-night bedding changes are no picnic. That’s why this two-pack of saddle-style mattress protectors is one caregivers really appreciate. The protector drapes right over the center of the mattress and stay in place with 18-inch “tuck tails.” The waterproof layer of this machine-washable mattress protector is designed to hold as much as 10 cups of fluid. When wet, just untuck and replace — it’s so simple kids can do it themselves.

Helpful Review: “I highly recommend these waterproof covers. After having them for 8 weeks with daily washings they are still soft, absorbent and holding up well. We have a young son that is learning to stay dry at night. These make it easy for him to remove and put in the hamper and replace with a clean one. Giving him the satisfaction of "doing things himself" and it lightens my laundry load -instead of having to wash soiled sheets and the large waterproof pad that protects the entire mattress, I wash just this topper!”

Available sizes: Twin | Material: Fleece with waterproof backing

6. These Potty-Training Disposable Bed Pads

These potty-training disposable bed pads are perfect for travel, preschool, or use at home. The leakproof design features an absorbent, quilted design and stays firmly in place with peel-and-stick adhesive backing. This pack of 36 disposable pads is a favorite among caregivers with a consistently high overall 4.8-star rating after nearly 4,000 reviews.

Helpful Review: “My son had a bed wetting problem until he was about 11 years old. He just never woke up. Pull ups often leaked given his age and the size of his bladder. Not a big deal, it's pretty common and will usually go away. [...] These pads stick really well under the sheet but on top of the mattress pad and save you HOURS of laundry time. Extra bonus idea, they work great on carpet next to the bed for those nights when upset tummies may lead to an over the bed, middle of the night mess.”

Available sizes: Fits twin bed | Material: N/A