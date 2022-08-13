A lot of parents struggle with keeping kids in their own beds, especially during the toddler years when LOs just want the comfort of you. Shedding a little light on the situation (literally) is sometimes all it takes to make their room (or their room at grandma’s house) a safe sleep haven, helping them to once again look forward to bedtime and catch some much-needed zzz’s. But we also know that too much light can have the opposite effect, so we’ve come up with this list of the best night lights for toddlers that will create the perfect slumber setting.

Because our bodies require darkness to produce melatonin — also known as the sleep hormone — avoiding bright lights before bed, and throughout the night, is crucial for a restful sleep routine; this “sleep hormone” is activated by the absence of light, and being exposed to too much light at night can actually block the production of melatonin, making it hard to fall and stay asleep. And blue light is the worst offender when it comes to disrupting your natural sleep cycle. For night lights, look for ones that emit a soft, warm glow — and while it might seem odd, red light is actually the best light for not affecting your body’s all important circadian rhythm.

Rest assured that the practical and unique night lights on this list feature soft lighting ideal for striking the perfect balance between what the body needs and what the imaginative mind of toddlers requires.

01 Editor's Choice: This All-In-One Night Light & Sleep Trainer Amazon LittleHippo MELLA Ready to Rise Trainer Alarm Clock $50 See On Amazon This best-selling trainer alarm clock by MELLA is more than just a digital clock, it’s also a sleep sound machine, night light, and nap timer rolled into one cute little package. But the real standout feature here is the “sleep trainer,” which uses three simple colors to teach toddlers when it is time stay in bed and when it’s time to rise and shine. Plus, this highly rated pick on Amazon (16,000+ ratings and counting) is totally child-safe and durable. Editor Praise: “I wasn’t sure if my kids would take to the “red light” stay in bed and “green light” get out of bed idea, but turns out: It works. Best money ever spent. Plus, my girls think the face is super cute and have even given it a nickname, so it’s a well-loved light. Talk about a win-win.” - Kate Miller, Scary Mommy editor Dimensions: 4.25 x 4.25 x 4.50 inches (L x W x H) | Power Source: USB cable is also included

02 An Affordable 2-Pack Of Plug-In Night Lights With Warm, Amber Glow Amazon DOREShop Amber Night Light (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Wall night lights are where it all began. And there’s a good reason long-lasting plug-in versions like this one are still winners in the night light game. The solid bubble surface creates just the right amount of warm, amber light for toddlers to get a good night’s rest, and you never really need to unplug it thanks to the dusk-to-dawn sensor. It comes in a 2-pack so you can have one for the bathroom, too. You can also spring for the 6-pack in the listing if you want a few more lights for siblings’ rooms. Helpful Review: “These night lights glow so perfectly and emits beautiful light. The decorative pattern looks very beautiful. It is so pleasing and doesn’t disturb or irritate the eyes at night time. The dimmable feature works great and the button to adjust the brightness has a smooth up and down sliding operation. The automatic sensor senses the surrounding light perfectly and so the night light doesn’t need to be turned off manually. The acrylic panel is not fragile like glass and that makes me feel safe to use these lights in my kids bedroom. Love that this is a two pack set at an affordable price. [...]” Dimensions:‎ 3.5 x 2.07 x 1.61 inches (L x W x H) | Power Source: Standard plug

03 Some Space-Themed String Night Lights Amazon AceList LED Astronaut String Lights $16 See on Amazon String lights might not be the first thing you search for when looking for the perfect night light for toddlers, but these space-themed lights are a great alternative and are sure to delight space-loving toddlers while giving them the perfect soft, glowing light to sleep under. The USB charging option makes moving these lights a breeze, but you can also power them up with three AA batteries. Helpful Review: “I got this to light under my son’s lofted bed. He loves it during the day for play and at night as his night light, and I love that I don’t have to buy batteries because it has a usb power option. The lights and figures are a wonderful quality as well. It’s been on almost constantly day and night for a month and I have no complaints yet!” Dimensions: 120.00 inches x 3.00 inches x 3.00 inches x (L x W x H) | Power Source: USB cable is included

04 A Cool-Mist Humidifier Night Light Amazon PureSpa Cool Mist Humidifier $40 See on Amazon This quiet cool-mist humidifier doubles as a nightlight with seven colors to choose from, including a soft yellow and a sleep-compatible red. The 2-liter tank can cover rooms up to 350 square feet, and it allows for up to 50 hours of run time so it’s great for little coughs and dry skin. With a 5-year warranty, you’ll have a night light that will be around well after the toddler stage. Helpful Review: “We bought two of these for our kids room and they love the color changing aspect of it and I like that it provides some humidity for their room on the cold and dry Michigan winters. It’s pretty quiet too- so far we are happy with it.” Dimensions: 5.9 x 5.9 x 12 inches (L x W x H) | Power Source: Power cord

05 A Magical Lunar Night Light With A Realistic Moon Surface amazon Mind-Glowing 3D Moon Lamp (4.7 Inch) $18 See on Amazon Toddlers can sleep under the moonlight from the comfort of their own bedroom with this magical moon night light. The realistic surface features all the shadows and craters found on our actual moon, thanks to the 3D printing process based on NASA satellite images. The best-selling light features five stages of brightness, 16 dimmable colors, and a battery that can stay charged up to 15 hours (and then it’s rechargeable with an included USB cord). Plus, it comes with a cute wooden stand and a remote control for easy toggling between settings. Helpful Review: “Love this little moon!! My five year old has taken to sleeping with her light on, so I was searching everywhere for a night light that was glow-y, to use the technical term. The reviews were so good for this moon that I just had to try it. That and my little one has always had a love for the moon and everything space-related. When we got it, I loved it so much I bought another one for my son that day. He likes it too. I have a feeling it will be our go-to gift for friends and family.” Dimensions:‎ 4.7 x 4.7 x 6.5 inches (L x W x H) | Power Source: USB cable is included

06 An Adorable Night Light Projector With Soothing Tunes amazon Kawaii 360° Rotating Bunny Kids Projector $30 See on Amazon Adorable rotating bunnies surround this whimsical night light that’s also a sound machine and a projector. Kids can fall asleep to a colorful star and moon pattern (or five other films) projected onto their walls or choose from 12 different color lights. There’s also the option to have it play white noise or 8 other soothing sounds (and more if you hook it up to Bluetooth!). Parents can adjust the brightness, sound, and even set a timer with the convenient remote. Helpful Review: “I love that it has so many functions! You can use it as a light, or have it project on the walls. You can turn up or turn down the music, has multiple tracks of music. Change the light settings, etc it’s so cute! I love the soft music it has. Definitely recommend it!!” Dimensions:‎ 5.04 x 5.04 x 7.68 inches (L x W x H) | Power Source: USB cable is included

07 A Mobile Night Light That’s Perfect For Babies & Toddlers amazon Sympa Nursery Night Light $15 See on Amazon Perfect for hanging over a crib when baby is small and then moving to a nightstand as your child grows, this soft glowing and dimmable mobile night light features warm 3,000 Kelvin (K) light. It’s made from child-friendly, toy-grade materials and features eight relaxing sounds that you can play with an auto-shutoff timer. It is touch controlled for ease and comes with an included USB cable for easy charging — although the battery promises to last a really long time (up to 150 hours) before you need to give it some juice. It’s great for traveling, too! Helpful Review: “We keep this on the changing table for late at night. I like that you can adjust the brightness by holding down the on button. We like that it’s rechargeable and that the charge lasts a REALLY long time. We have had it a few months and only charged it twice! It’s also durable. It’s fallen a couple times onto the hardwood floors and didn’t crack or stop working. It’s good quality for the money without all the bells and whistles you don’t need in a nightlight.” Dimensions:‎‎ 4.60 x 4.60 x 4.00 inches (L x W x H) | Power Source: USB cable is included