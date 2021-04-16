Best MP3 Players For Kids (That May Just Keep Them Quiet For A Few Minutes)

Kids’ MP3 music players are perfect for young music lovers who are always groovin’ to a beat. Love it or hate it, digital devices are a part of your kids’ lives — they’re using tablets in school, fitness trackers for everyday life, and likely stealing your cell phone every chance they get (that is, if they don’t have their own). If you’re not ready to get your kid a phone but still want something that can keep them entertained for a few hours (read: out of your hair and/or trouble), a kids’ music player is a great option. You can upload songs, plug in a pair of earphones, and let them shuffle through or play their favorite tunes on their own, which means you no longer have to be the world’s most boring DJ by playing the same Disney tune 100 consecutive times.

MP3 players for kids are also a great way to give your little ones their own device, but one that can’t accidentally call a random contact in your phone book or buy something on your credit card. Plus, who — no matter what age they are — doesn’t feel happier listening to music? Ahead are 8 MP3 players for kids that will help them jam out so you can hopefully get some peace and quiet.

Best MP3 Players

The Mighty Vibe music player is pocket-sized and durable enough for little hands — it’s water, sweat, and drop-resistant and doesn’t have a glass screen to break. You can clip it onto a jacket, seatbelt, or backpack, and play up to 1,000 stored songs (or about 5+ hours) without a phone, WiFi, or an internet connection. It has Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with Spotify and Amazon Music.

Reviewers Say: “Our three kids have each had their Mightys now for one year and they still work great for us. They allow our kids to listen to the music they want, but without access to [the] technology we aren't ready for. The setup was very straightforward for someone with limited tech skills.”

The Apple iTouch is basically an iPhone without the “phone” and is a good option if you’re looking for something a little more high-tech than a simple MP3 player. It can store and play music but it also has a big touch screen, room for apps, a camera, and WiFi capability. There are three sizes (32 Gb, 64 GB, and 128GB) and it comes in four different colors.

Reviewers Say: “Excellent device for kids who aren't old enough for a phone yet. Runs modern iOS and all phone apps easily. Can do text [messages] and FaceTime. It's basically a baby iPad. Battery lasts 6 hours straight on video playback or days doing little apps and music. My kids love it, it's cheap, and accessories like cases and such are plentiful. Camera is good enough for kids too.”

The bulky Sony walkman of your childhood has gotten a sleek, digital upgrade. The Sony MP3 player comes in black or red, has up to 35 hours of audio playback, an FM radio, and an easy-to-use drag and drop feature to load music and photos from your computer.

Reviewers Say: “We bought these for our two boys. We didn’t want them to have any internet access/WiFi capabilities, just the ability to play music and radio. This is perfect! It’s small, durable, loooong battery life, [has] good sound, and fits TONS of songs! Easy to plug into your computer and transfer music onto. The FM radio is great. It’s easy to use and navigate. My 12-year-old has had his for 3 years now and it’s still in great condition. My 10-year-old is harder on his, but after a year it’s still perfect. They listen to them everyday!”

This cute teal MP3 player packs a punch. The 32GB unit offers up 40 hours of continuous play after just a two and a half hour charge. It also supports voice recording and has an FM radio, so your kids will always have something to listen to. This is also a great MP3 player for adults — especially those who like to hit up the gym. This player comes with a clip that you can easily attach onto your workout gear.

Reviewers Say: “I walk a lot and listening to music while I'm walking is something I love doing quite often. While I'm walking, I prefer to use something small and portable that just plays MP3s. Most people have phones that will also play music, but for me, phones are too big. I do a lot of walking and I do not want the distraction of a phone while I'm on the go. I like a small, pocket-sized MP3 player for exercise. I'm quite picky with songs I like and this has a lot of internal memory on its own so I will never be able to fill it up. It also has the option of expandable memory, which is a nice feature. The headphones that come with the player are actually pretty decent, even though I wasn't expecting too much. There are just as good as ones I have purchased separately in the past.”

Best MP3 Players for Kids

This MP3 player with a cute cartoon case will make a great music companion for your kids. It not only plays their favorite saved tunes, but it also has an FM radio, eBook, voice-recording feature, alarm clock, and games. It has a bright color display and up to 26 hours of playback when used with earphones and up to 17 hours when using the built-in loudspeaker.

Reviewers Say: “We got this as a Christmas gift for a 5-year-old. I LOVE IT! It's easy enough to use that he can do it on his own. So far, we haven't run out of space with two dozen songs and some podcasts. It will hold "pictures" but they are grainy like from a really old cell phone. But - I didn't buy it for that. The sound is [of] good quality. I like that it's not ridiculously loud.”

This simple, thin MP3 player has an impressive 80-hour battery life, so your kid can listen to their favorite few songs on repeat all day long. It has no WiFi but has a big screen, FM radio, and simple button interface on the front. You can choose between 8 and 18GB of memory and four different colors.

Reviewers Say: “Bought this for my 5-year-old son and it's the best thing I've ever gotten him. Now he sits outside on his swing for hours listening to music and is completely quiet! For parents with a very talkative child who just need a moment of peace and quiet BUY THIS PRODUCT!!!!! It's easy for him to use by himself and lasts quite a while. The volume is a bit hard to use which makes it better for anyone with kids because it's harder for them to turn the music up too loud. He's dropped it, thrown it, dragged it across the floor and so much more and it still works!”

This compact, lightweight MP3 player has an FM radio and 8GB of storage so your kid can save up to 2,000 songs of audiobooks. It has a bright display screen and up to 18 hours of battery life. The clip can be easily used to attach to bags, clothes, or pockets, and the player comes in seven fun colors.

Reviewers Say: “I bought each of my children one of these for Christmas. They all love them. After five months of use, no complaints. Songs were easy to transfer from iTunes. Would buy again!”

Best Toddler Music Players

This kids’ music player also doubles as a mini sound machine, and it has 10 relaxing sounds including white noise, waves, and lullabies to help your tots drift off to sleep. It has a 2.4 inch screen, FM radio, alarm, equalizer, and can play video and record voices. It’s also Bluetooth compatible and comes with a lanyard to put around the wrist. The player has a life of up to 50 hours, more than enough time to keep your little ones out of (too much) trouble.

Reviewers Say: “I found this MP3 player for my 2-year-old granddaughter and I can say, this is an awesome product. So easy to use. She can easily navigate through the songs and turns it off and on. I did have to change the format but that was so easy to figure out... The battery is pretty decent. She plays it all night to sleep and it usually lasts a few days. If I actually remember to go turn it off, the battery last about a week. Just depends on how much you use it.”

For other ways to keep your kids entertained (read: out of trouble), check out our Kid Gear picks.