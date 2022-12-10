Keeping dirt from tracking into your home is practically impossible, especially when you’ve got kids and pets living with you. And if you live in a part of the country where it rains a lot or experiences many snow days, chances are you have a mudroom. These additional entryways to the home are designed to stop the elements from getting all the way into your actual living spaces — as well as function as a space to store items or double as a laundry room. According to Maryland-based interior designer, Julia Longchamps, choosing the best mudroom rug can make all the difference in keeping your home clean. Not sure where to start? Check out her expert tips and our top picks, here.

The Expert

Julia Longchamps is a Maryland-based interior designer who owns the eponymous Julia Longchamps Design, which focuses on on high-end residential design projects. She earned a degree in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City before turning her focus to interiors. She is also a mother of three.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Mudroom Rugs

Material

Unlike the plush, high-pile rugs you might want for the main living area of your house, a mudroom calls for more minimalist “workhorse” rugs, according to Longchamps. “A low-pile performance rug is the name of the game for a durable rug. Performance rugs are generally made of synthetic fabrics,” says Longchamps.

Generally synthetic materials like polyester or polypropylene will be easier to care for than natural ones. “Read the care tag to see if [the rug] can be washed or sprayed down. Ideally, an indoor-outdoor rug would do the trick. Something that can be soaped up and sprayed or very lightly power washed,” adds Longchamps.

That said, if you love the aesthetic of jute or sisal, you’ll want to make sure it’s in an area more likely to stay dry. Jute can be vacuumed or spot cleaned, but shouldn’t get wet.

Color

In terms of colors, not choosing anything too light is common sense. But aside from going with a darker hue, Longchamps also recommends choosing something with a bit of a pattern, explaining that “a flat color will always show blemishes, which we do not want anywhere in our homes.” She also says that a pad is an absolute must in helping keep area rugs in place, while adding to their longevity, in addition to giving a plush feel to otherwise low-pile rugs. For that reason you’ll also find a highly rated rug pad on this list to keep your rug from slip-sliding.

Ready to choose the right rug for your mudroom? Here are 10 durable rugs that come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find one that’s perfect for your space.

01 This Fan-Favorite Indoor/Outdoor Rug amazon Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Heathered Rug $44 See on Amazon Boasting more than 6,000 Amazon ratings, this versatile flatweave rug can be used indoors or outdoors. The tight, power-loomed construction ensures no shedding and the heathered pattern hides dirt well. When it’s in need of a cleaning, simply take it outside and hose it down or toss it in the wash, if size allows, since the synthetic polypropylene material is machine washable. Helpful Review: “This rug gave my mud room a whole new look! Price is great, looks awesome, and fits well. I'd buy it again for sure!” Featured Size: 4 x 6 feet (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: Multiple sizes and shapes (rectangular, square, oval, octagon, round, runner) | Available Colors: 8

02 Another Indoor/Outdoor Rug In A Modern Print amazon Tommy Bahama Marlin Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug $130 See on Amazon This indoor/outdoor rug with an organic spotted mosaic is designed to stand up to the elements and is weather-, fade-, and UV-resistant, so you can bet it can take a beating in any mudroom. The synthetic polypropylene material can be gently power washed or scrubbed with a soft brush to keep it looking new for years. Helpful Review: “This rug is great in our mountain home!. It unrolled flat right away. It does not slip. I like that I can wash it outside with a hose, since it is in a high traffic area and in the kitchen. The pattern if very beautiful and the irregular size dots make it fun.” Featured Size: 7’10” x 10’2” (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 2 | Available Colors: 4

03 A Floral Rug With A Farmhouse Feel Amazon The Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Eden Collection Black Rug $93 See on Amazon The vibrant floral pattern against a black backdrop gives this durable rug an elegant farmhouse feel. The dark, busy pattern and medium-pile, power-loomed polyester construction are ideal for high-traffic areas in the home like mudrooms. Too pretty for your mudroom? It’s soft enough to walk on with bare feet as well. Shoppers report that it’s easy to spot clean. Helpful Review: “I am so impressed with this rug. The quality is better than I expected and it is very well made. It is so beautiful with cozy colors [...] My absolute favorite thing about this rug is that it feel so soft! [...] It is fairly water resistant which is excellent. I have spilt water on it and it had little droplets of water that were easy to absorb with a towel before it soaked in. Our new puppy also peed a little on it and that was very simple to clean up before it soaked in. I also used my spot carpet cleaner machine on that spot and it worked very well for cleaning it up and the rug looks good as new. It also vacuumed well and doesn’t get pulled up even with my strong vacuum [...]” Featured Size: 3’6” x 5’6” (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 9 | Available Colors: 6

04 A Synthetic Sisal Rug That Brings Earthy Texture To Your Space Amazon iCustomRug Zara Synthetic Sisal Area Rug $69 See on Amazon While natural fiber rugs may be hard to clean, this synthetic sisal rug is stain-resistant — perfect for any high-traffic mudroom. It’s latex-backed so it won’t slip and slide on your floor, and the low-profile design makes it a natural fit for your entryway. The thick border adds some visual appeal, too. Helpful Review: I have been looking for a rug that my 2 mini Dachshunds won’t snag with their nails after many failed attempts I finally found this rug and I’m very satisfied love it!!! It’s very soft easy too clean and so pretty couldn’t be happier!!! Ordered 2 more for different rooms! Featured Size: 4 x 6 feet (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 20+ | Available Colors: 7

05 This Moroccan-Inspired Rug With A Near-Perfect Rating amazon JONATHAN Y Moroccan Trellis Rug $39 See on Amazon This indoor/outdoor rug looks lovely with its trellis pattern in neutral colors of gray on navy. The woven polypropylene construction adds texture that’s ideal for stopping dirt from tracking into your home. The low-pile synthetic weave is easy to keep clean by simply vacuuming and spot-cleaning, when needed. Not surprisingly, it’s earned rave reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Helpful Review: “I placed this rug on my front porch which is a high traffic area at my home. It's super easy to clean, stylish, and beautiful. The texture is somewhat soft to walk but retains its firmness for easy cleaning.” Featured Size: 3 x 5 feet (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 9 | Available Colors: 9

06 This Machine-Washable Mudroom Runner amazon HEBE Boho Runner Rug $24 See on Amazon This geometric and floral pattern rug would work great as a mudroom runner since it’s made with a durable and machine-washable high-quality woven cotton blend. We love that it doesn’t shed and holds up well to frequent vacuuming. Helpful Review: “My cats are having a great time with area rugs. I like that a rug like this, I can machine wash it on gentle, cold, cycle, hang dry, even tumble a bit on low, and it came out fine. It does slip on the tile or laminate floor, but I'm ordering a cushy pad for underneaath. For a patterned rug, it goes nicely in any room. I also really like that it is cotton [...]” Featured Size: 2’ x 6’ (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 2 | Available Colors: 2

07 A Kid- and Pet-Friendly Rug That’s Also Machine Washable amazon ReaLife Machine Washable Rug $113 See on Amazon This pet-friendly rug has a beautiful, classic floral pattern and scroll border. It’s constructed from eco-friendly recycled fibers and is machine washable so it’s easy to keep clean, especially in homes with pets and kids. The nonslip backing keeps this rug firmly in place. Helpful Review: “I have dogs and kids which is A LOT of messy foot traffic. I haven’t had to wash yet because when mud or dirt etc gets on the rug it just wipes right up. I’m not sure why the fabric is so repellant to stains but I LOVE IT.” Featured Size: 5’ x 7’ (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 6 | Available Colors: 10

08 This Natural Jute Rug With 23,000 Ratings Amazon nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug $122 See on Amazon The course weave of this natural jute rug helps stop dirt and mud in its tracks. With nearly 15,000 perfect five-star reviews, this rug is an Amazon favorite for a reason. Reviewers love the bohemian look and how well it performs in high-traffic spaces. Helpful Review: “This rug is perfect in my mud room. It would also be great outside. It’s not one I would use inside as it’s coarse. It looks great though and I love it for where I’m using it.” Featured Size: 7 feet round (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 10+ | Available Colors: 6

09 This Colorful Entryway Rug That’s Washable & Stain-Resistant Amazon GLM Rugs Washable Area Rug $33 See on Amazon This printed rug has a bright vintage-inspired pattern that gives off an artistic look. The multifaceted pattern is great for hiding dirt while the low-pile weave makes it sturdy enough for entryways, mudrooms, kitchens, and even kid’s playrooms. And when it gets dirty you can toss it right into the washing machine. Helpful Review: “Such a pretty hallway rug. Perfect for an entryway, hallway, or an upstairs landing. Exactly as pictured and it’s really great quality. I recommend getting some carpet tape so it doesn’t slip. This rug really ties a space together and I’m very happy with it.” Featured Size: 2 x 3 feet (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 8 | Available Colors: 12

10 This Whimsical Area Rug In Several Stain-Hiding Colors amazon Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Maison Collection Nightingale Area Rug $123 See on Amazon This whimsical rug features a live bird and botanical print in a sophisticated dusk palette, ideal for hiding dirt and other household messes. There are also two other dark-hued rugs in the listing to choose from. And its 100% power-loomed polyester face makes it ultra-durable, easy to maintain, and long-lasting. Helpful Review: “I got the long runner for my hallway and I absolutely love it. It feels woven and is perfect for the foot traffic the hallways receive. It has held up to cleanings from pet messes and kid spills, as well as animal claws.” Featured Size: 5’ x 7’6” (W x L) | Total Available Sizes: 12+ | Available Colors: 6