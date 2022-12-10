We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Keeping dirt from tracking into your home is practically impossible, especially when you’ve got kids and pets living with you. And if you live in a part of the country where it rains a lot or experiences many snow days, chances are you have a mudroom. These additional entryways to the home are designed to stop the elements from getting all the way into your actual living spaces — as well as function as a space to store items or double as a laundry room. According to Maryland-based interior designer, Julia Longchamps, choosing the best mudroom rug can make all the difference in keeping your home clean. Not sure where to start? Check out her expert tips and our top picks, here.
The Expert
Julia Longchamps is a Maryland-based interior designer who owns the eponymous Julia Longchamps Design, which focuses on on high-end residential design projects. She earned a degree in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City before turning her focus to interiors. She is also a mother of three.
What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Mudroom Rugs
Material
Unlike the plush, high-pile rugs you might want for the main living area of your house, a mudroom calls for more minimalist “workhorse” rugs, according to Longchamps. “A low-pile performance rug is the name of the game for a durable rug. Performance rugs are generally made of synthetic fabrics,” says Longchamps.
Generally synthetic materials like polyester or polypropylene will be easier to care for than natural ones. “Read the care tag to see if [the rug] can be washed or sprayed down. Ideally, an indoor-outdoor rug would do the trick. Something that can be soaped up and sprayed or very lightly power washed,” adds Longchamps.
That said, if you love the aesthetic of jute or sisal, you’ll want to make sure it’s in an area more likely to stay dry. Jute can be vacuumed or spot cleaned, but shouldn’t get wet.
Color
In terms of colors, not choosing anything too light is common sense. But aside from going with a darker hue, Longchamps also recommends choosing something with a bit of a pattern, explaining that “a flat color will always show blemishes, which we do not want anywhere in our homes.” She also says that a pad is an absolute must in helping keep area rugs in place, while adding to their longevity, in addition to giving a plush feel to otherwise low-pile rugs. For that reason you’ll also find a highly rated rug pad on this list to keep your rug from slip-sliding.
Ready to choose the right rug for your mudroom? Here are 10 durable rugs that come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find one that’s perfect for your space.