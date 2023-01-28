We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If your toddler is showing signs that they’re ready to drop their diapers and start using the toilet, you may be wondering what the best way is to set them up for success. Scary Mommy reached out professional potty training expert and published author Allison Jandu to learn about the best step stools for potty training and how they encourage independence while setting up toddlers (literally) with the prime position for the job. Read on to find out what the classic potty training readiness signs are and Jandu’s personal favorite potty products.
The Expert
Allison Jandu is the founder and owner of Potty Training Consultant. She’s completed over 5,000 hours of research on all things potty training and has helped thousands of families with their potty training needs. She is also a four-time published author on the topic and a mom herself. She developed her passion for potty training when training her own two kids and has been bringing reliable, science-based potty training resources to families all over the world. She holds a BS from the University of Baltimore.
What Age Do You Start Potty Training?
Most children are ready to begin potty training around the age of 2. But Jandu says being aware of tell-tale signs that a child is ready to begin potty training is more important than age, as all children develop at their own pace. “Your child may exhibit one or all of the [following] signs, and it's important to remember that they are signs, not requirements!” explains Jandu. “For the kids that don't ever seem interested or ready, it is perfectly okay for parents to introduce the process when they are physically capable of doing so.”
Developmental Potty Training Signs:
Possessing basic communication skills (These can be either verbal or non-verbal but we need the child to be able to express their needs to us in some way)
Having the ability to understand and follow basic directions
Mimicking the actions of adults
Wanting to please and/or seeking adult or peer approval
Sitting, standing, and walking independently (Fine motor skills such as dressing/undressing can come later)
“Potty-related” Potty Training Signs:
Having a general interest in the bathroom
Staying dry for longer periods (typically an hour or more) throughout the day
Waking up dry
Asking for a diaper change when they are wet or soiled
Hiding to poop
What Is The Prime Potty Position?
Small potty training potties are great because they’re kid-sized and portable. Jandu says that while these tiny potties aren’t necessary, ensuring that kids are in the right potty position is. “If using the standard toilet alone, it's important to have your child's feet supported and not dangling so they are in the optimal physical position for releasing their bladder and bowels,” she said, adding that potty training step stools are a great tool.
