During baby’s first year, many milestones are accomplished. But as they start saying “hi,” you’ll be saying “bye-bye” to their bottle. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you start phasing out the bottle between 12 and 24 months, and that a sippy cup can be helpful during the transition to an open cup. But with so many sippy cups out there, it’s hard to know where to begin. Scary Mommy reached out to licensed speech pathologist Michelle Mintz to learn more about what to look for when shopping for the best straw cups for babies.

California-based Michelle Mintz, MS, CCC-SLP, is a licensed speech pathologist, early development specialist, and creator of Baby Blooming Moments. She is committed to helping parents and caregivers navigate the early, most formative years of a child’s development and is passionate about using proactive strategies to help children reach their full potential.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Straw Cups For Babies

The best straw cups for babies are easy to hold, spill-proof, and good for their speech and muscle development. "For proper muscle development and coordination needed for speech, it is extremely important to transition babies to a straw cup,” says Mintz. “There are different muscle movements which help with oral motor development and speech, and finding the right straw cup for each parent might be different, but the importance is on the early introduction to the straw so that muscle development and speech production can be given its best chance.”

If you’re worried about the transition from breast or bottle to a straw cup, Mintz says you can start at about 9 to 12 months, and “demonstrating use and modeling how to suck through a straw by an adult is a good way to show a baby how to use a straw.”

Ultimately, choosing the best straw sippy cup is personal to each family, and since there are weighted straw cups (which keeps the straw at the bottom so it works from any angle), as well as ones with handles and ones without, it might take a bit of trial and error to find the best one for your baby.

Here are a few of our favorites to get you started on your straw sippy cup journey.

1. A Weighted Straw Sippy Cup With 31,000+ Five-Star Reviews

Every now and then, we come across a product that is a massive hit among parents on Amazon, and this is one of them. The Munchkin weighted straw cup has over 31,000 perfect, five-star reviews from parents who rave over the weighted straw, easy-to-grab handles, and how quickly their babies figure out how to use it. Of course, the weighted straw is the star factor since it makes it easy for little ones to drink from the cup at any angle. It’s worth noting, however, that this one isn’t the easiest to clean, although it does come with an included straw cleaner to help get to places the dishwasher can’t reach.

Helpful Review: “I wish I started my daughter on this at around 6 to 8 months rather than at around 11 months. She instantly knew how to use it and loves it. Other cups miss the mark. She sometimes struggles to hold other cups or lift them up to get liquid which frustrated her. This cup is simple and operates at any angle. No struggling at all.”

Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes, top rack| Capacity: 7 Oz.

2. A 2-Pack Of Dr. Brown’s Sippy Cups With Weighted Straws

Dr. Browns already makes parent-loved bottles, so it would make sense that they would expand into sippy cups. This two-pack of Dr. Browns Baby’s First straw cups gets rave reviews for being leak-proof and for having a lightweight, weighted straw to help babies sip their drink with ease. The handles also come off when baby no longer needs them. You’ll get a cleaning brush to help with those straws, and fans report that it’s fairly easy to clean. Plus, the large 9-ounce capacity makes this a great pick for babies accustomed to bigger bottles.

Helpful Review: “We've tried so many different cups and this is the one! It's easy to clean, doesn't leak, durable, and easy for him to drink from. No straw he has to coordinate to bite or certain way he has to hold it. The way the straw is more square shaped makes it much easier for him to get a good seal and drink plenty. He drinks a lot more with this cup. Highly recommend!”

Material: Plastic, silicone spout | Dishwasher Safe: Yes| Capacity: 9 Oz.

3. A Silicone Straw Sippy That Can Also Be Used As An Open Cup

This sippy cup is a top choice for eco-conscious parents. The Olababy silicone training cup is made from 100% food-grade silicone and is BPA-free. The soft silicone is safe for your baby’s teeth and gums and it has a weighted bottom, so it’s not easy to knock over. Once your baby outgrows the straw, you can use it as an open cup. Another nice feature? The see-through finish makes it easy to eyeball how much is left in the cup.

Helpful Review: “Olababy knocked it out of the park with this one! It's easy for my baby to grip, and the material is so soft but sturdy. Its also so easy to clean! Talk about leakproof too. It's been knocked over a bunch of times and has yet to spill! I also love how it can be just a cup, straw cup, or learning sippy cup. Already planning on ordering a second for my oldest since she wants one too.”

Material: Silicone | Dishwasher Safe: Yes| Capacity: 5 Oz.

4. This Spill-Proof Straw Cup That Can Grow With Your Baby

This truly spill-proof Grosmimi sippy cup can be used two ways to help your baby get used to the straw. First, without the tube so your baby can sip from it in the same manner as they would with a spouted sippy. Then, if you add the tube, it functions like a tradition straw cup. The straw is made of bendable silicone that is gentle and safe for babies accustomed to a soft, bottle nipple. Plus, when they get a bit bigger and start chewing on the straw, you can upgrade to the Stage 2 straws that are sturdier. This bottle is made of safe polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) plastic that does not absorb any odors and it can be sterilized without worry that the cup will deform. All parts detach so they can be thoroughly dried after washing.

Helpful Review: “I bought this cup to transition 14-month-old from breast to sippy cup. She had never drank out of a straw before so I liked that she could tilt up and then add the cup straw in the future. It was successful and it only took one night. Once she learned to suck through the straw (mouthpiece) I was able to add the cup straw attachment and she is now drinking successfully. Love that I didn’t have to buy different cups to see which she would take. Worth the money!”

Material: Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) | Dishwasher Safe: Yes| Capacity: 6 Oz.

5. A 2-Pack Of Stainless Steel Straw Cups With Double-Wall Insulation

This two-pack of “unbreakable” cups is made from stainless steel and food-grade silicone. The Cupkin cup will keep drinks like water, milk, or smoothies cold, thanks to the double-wall insulation and fitted lid. The best part is that these cups are guaranteed for life. If there is any defect, the manufacturer will replace the cups. Plus, we just adore all the bright color combos.

Helpful Review: “These Cupkin cups are amazing! I was looking for quality sippy kids for my children. I love these cups. They are really sturdy and hold a decent amount of juice/milk. My kids love the flexible straws, and they are easy to wash.”

Material: Stainless steel, silicone | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Capacity: 8 Oz.

6. This 2-Pack Of Weighted Straw Sippy Cups With The Coolest Snap Lids

Much like the cups above, the Mama Bear weighted straw sippy cups feature straws that makes it easy for babies to drink from any angle. The cups are made from BPA-free plastic and have removable handles. But what we especially love is that the cups come with snap-open covers, making them an ideal option for on-the-go use. The spill-proof cover ensures that surfaces, and your baby, will stay dry from spills and messes.

Helpful Review: “I bought these cups a few months back. They hold up well I have a toddler aka master of destruction. The cup is very sturdy. Its easy to clean, easy to assemble. Doesn't appear to stain easily. Doesn't leak.”

Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Capacity: 9 Oz.

7. A 4-Pack Of Cute Tumblers For Drinks Or Food Storage

This four-pack of Elk and Friends stainless steel cups come with silicone straws for easy sipping, and the straws have stoppers so they stay in the cup (genius!). They also have a silicone lid and grip, making it easy for tiny hands to grab. We love that you can also put snacks in there, and at 10-ounces each, they’re the biggest cup on this list. Plus, the set is freezer- and dishwasher-safe. Choose from several fun color combinations.

Helpful Review: “After reading so many great reviews on this product, I decided to buy these for my 9-month-old. As a school-based occupational therapist having many speech therapist friends, I learned the importance of having babies drink through straws to help with oral motor and speech development. My son took to this cup immediately. Sucked up water through the straw with ease. They are easy to clean, keep liquids cold, and are easy to grip. Highly recommend this product and company!

Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Capacity: 10 Oz.

