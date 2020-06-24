9 Best Stroller Accessories So You Can Have Everything Baby Needs At The Ready

The best stroller accessories can make your outings with BB a little more comfortable and convenient. When you’re in that giddy and glowing pregnancy period and you’re looking for the perfect stroller to walk your sweet little baby in, you’re probably thinking two things: sh*t these are expensive and at least I won’t have to make another stroller purchase for a while. You’re right — on both accounts. But while it’s true you likely won’t be buying a new stroller (until it’s time for a sit and stand stroller), you will most definitely be wanting the bucket load of accessories offered to pimp out your ride (and let’s face it, make life a little bit easier).

You might think “Me? Naw, I’m low maintenance as can be.” But let us just ask you: Where do you plan on putting that dripping cold ice coffee when you’re done sipping and you’re in the middle of a walk? The answer is you’ll need a stroller cup holder—and most strollers don’t come with them. You’ll also need a small pouch to store essentials like your phone, some baby sunscreen and non-toxic bug spray for your little one, chapstick, and those headphones so you can tune out the world (including your fussy baby). And what about a tray to feed your constantly-starving child some snacks? See — all of these items are sold separately — but usually at a reasonable price.

Adding accessories to your stroller not only adds practical features but also makes it more unique than the next stroller-pushing mom walking around the block, which is always a plus.

Here are some of the stroller accessories that will instantly up your stroller game. (Also check out these compact strollers that make traveling with a BB easy.)

Best Stroller Cup Holders & Accessories

Jamming out to music while you are out pushing the stroller is akin to therapy. It is one of the best ways to tune out the world and tune into your own peace of mind. Listening through your earbuds is great, but if you want to get your kiddo in on the fun (and help ease his fussiness), you gotta get yourself one of these portable Bluetooth speakers. You can clip the speaker right onto your stroller, be it your handlebar or in your storage basket down below. You could also clip it onto a backpack or diaper bag. Customers on Amazon love it, as it has over 50,000 five-star reviews.

One Reviewer Says: “I love the size and weight of this speaker. It is small enough and light enough so that it isn't a burden. The sound is superb, crystal clear, and loud enough for my purpose. The hook is a big plus, I attach it to my fanny pack and I am good to go.”

This might look like a simple piece of cloth draped over a car seat, but trust us—this stroller accessory is a must-have, especially during those first few months when your baby naps every 20 or 30 minutes. It’s made of a nice stretchy material that fits over virtually all car seats to give your snoozing baby the privacy he needs to stay asleep. It can also be used as a nursing cover for breastfeeding mamas. It’s so easy to pull over whatever you’re wearing and can accommodate your hungry baby inside—perfect for going out to eat or a stop at the park bench. While you’re shopping for groceries, simply throw it over the cart so your little one’s bottom doesn’t have to sit directly on the grates. It comes in 16 colors, including the basics—white-gray, granite gray and black—and folds up nice and tiny so you can fit it into your diaper bag or purse.

One Reviewer Says: “Hands down the best nursing cover I’ve had! I’m on baby number 4 and this is by far the best versatile cover! I use it to cover the car seat and then for breastfeeding! It’s super soft and I absolutely love how it fully covers baby when feeding! I’ve gotten so many compliments from other moms when I use it! Especially great when baby is more mobile when feeding - helps reduce distractions since they can’t pull [the] cover off themselves! Can’t recommend this enough & all Copper Pearl products. Softest & stretchest swaddles, blankets & covers you’ll find”

The worst thing is when you’re on a walk, finally in your groove and feeling like you are getting enough of a “workout” that you’re actually releasing endorphins, and then BAM! Your kid decides it is the perfect opportunity to whine and beg for a snack (even though you had just offered her a four-course meal before you walked out the door). For this type of inconvenience, there is a solution—in the form of a snack tray. Tons of strollers offer them, but one of the most popular out there is Uppababy (maybe because so many parents love the Uppababy stroller to begin with). It has a recessed bowl that gives your kiddo easy access for scooping up whatever you’re serving. It is also dishwasher safe and BPA-free, and it folds right in with the stroller so you don’t have to keep removing it every time you stow your stroller away.

One Reviewer Says: “So happy with this product wish I got it sooner. Fits perfectly. So easy for my little one to grab his snacks and sippy cup. (Also so easy to clean.) He is 18 months old. I could have gotten it sooner although it does look a little tall on the stroller but he has no problem reaching what he wants.”

For moms and dads who don’t know, a buggyboard is a must-have add-on for big kids. It’s a stand-on platform that attaches right to your stroller so that your older kid can ride along as you push your baby or toddler in the stroller. This is not only fun for your kiddo, but it also lets you go for longer rides without him getting tired from all that walking. This Mini version fits 95% of stroller models and can safely transport around 66 pounds.

One Reviewer Says: “We purchased this item in August 2018 and since then (due to my travels with work) we used it in two different continents and four different brands/models of strollers. For each stroller, we bought we went to the Lascal website to ensure it was compatible and as long as it was on the list, the installation has been a breeze. I am able to take my two kids around with a tiny compact stroller and even NYC inaccessible subway stations are easy to travel with two kids thanks to the buggy board.”

Okay, so I know that you probably want to be the parent that engages with their child fully during stroller walks. But, phones exist. Whether you need to check in with work during a lunch break with your kid or just want to access your podcasts, this phone mount is a great accessory to help you out and keep your hands free. It rotates 360 degrees, and is also a great fit for golf carts, grocery carts, and stationary bikes.

One Reviewer Says: “Blows away other ones I've tried. Even bumpy terrain doesn't affect this device.”

During the summer months, it’s tough to protect a baby under 6 months old from the sun’s harmful rays because they’re too young for sunscreen. A good option is to cover them with a light blanket, although most breathable light blankets don’t fully protect your babe from the sun. That’s why you need one made with UPF 50+ fabric, like this one from Coolibar. It blocks 98 percent of all UVA and UVB rays to protect your baby from the sun and heat. It’s made from ZnO fabric, which is super soft and lightweight so it keeps your baby cool and comfortable. Reviewers also love that it’s versatile and can be used for pretty much anything—even as a beach coverup hung over the bottom part of your bathing suit.

One Reviewer Says: “The blanket is a nice size for covering my 3-month-old. It's big enough to go over the stroller or just cover the baby. I recommend this product”

Running moms and dads rave about the BOB running stroller, so it only makes sense that the stroller’s accessories are also highly in demand. In addition to being a regular stroller console that will hold your drinks, phone, keys, wallet or whatever you have with you on the ride, this also contains a tire pump so you can easily inflate any deflating tires on the go. It’s made of water-resistant materials and contains two cupholders — one standard, and one for larger drinks.

One Reviewer Says: “It sits very secure on the handles, and the air pump is so handy to have. The cup holders are really sturdy, they don't slide up and down the handle which is what I really like. The little pouch in [the] center is big enough to put a couple [of] cell phones and I have my dog's poop bags in there and could probably fit a few more items. Very happy with this [purchase].”

If you only take one accessory with you anywhere you go in those first few months of your little one’s life, let it be a white noise machine. It will be one of the smartest parenting moves you make. This one is made for use on the go thanks to its small size and integrated clip that attaches to anything—your stroller, car seat, what have you. It’s also rechargeable so you don’t have to have it plugged in 24/7. It features small, dim light indicator lights, 6 different white noise tracks (including human shushing and the most peaceful ocean waves you’ve ever heard). You can choose to have it running on a timer so that it shuts off at a certain time or opp for continuous play throughout the night or during your baby’s nap.

One Reviewer Says: “This little cute device saved the day in so many situations for my little baby who would just cry inconsolably. I didn’t try its Bluetooth function, I use the pre-recorded white noise. It’s a must when we go for a walk in the stroller or in Ergo. I love that it’s rechargeable but the battery lasts long. It was only charged once and we use it daily for about [a] couple of months. I can’t tell if it will help other babies as all little ones are different, but it’s [definitely] a must in our household.”

Of course you need stroller accessories — but, so does your baby. If your baby isn’t at an angle where they can look outside and see the world, these stroller activity toys will be a good way to keep them entertained. Plus, they’re adorable, and add a little touch of fun to your stroller setup. The moon contains a soft mirror, and the cloud makes an appealing noise that won’t get on your nerves. Plus, you can also use it in the car.

One Reviewer Says: “Looks just as pictured. My 11-month baby loves this toy on his stroller! He always throws things so this is perfect and keeps him entertained on our walks.”

Now that you’re strolling in style, check out our other mom-friendly baby gear!