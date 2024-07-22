Redditors Listed The Best Twin Names They've Ever Heard

If you’re having twins, you might be feeling double the pressure to do right by your kids and give them a name that has meaning, sounds great, and won’t make them look silly as an adult.

In the /NameNerds subreddit, one Reddit user was curious about what kinds of twin name pairings other people had heard over the years that always stuck with them in a good way.

“I have always loved the idea of twin names that go hand in hand and yet I have a very hard time coming up with a set of names that actually seem to do this. Even though it kinda gets looked down on in this group I do love the idea of a theme. ie nature names, vintage, or modern,” the OP wrote.

“So, what's your fave twin names?”

“Honestly, for me it’s hard to beat the Rugrats combo of Phillip and Lillian (Phil and Lil) 💕,” one user wrote with several others in agreeance that there’s something about rhyming twin names that just hits different.

“I actually know a set of twins with rhyming nicknames! Victoria & Nicole and they go by ‘Vic & Nic,’” another wrote.

One user thought the rhyming, sing-songy was overdone and a bit corny.

“Make sure you don't make them rhyme. The kids hate that. They aren't a fancy poodle. They're people,” they wrote.

One Reddit user wrote that she knows a set of twins whose names don’t rhyme but have another interesting connection.

“Alice and Celia, because they’re anagrams! Sound super different but have a not-so-obvious implicit connection,” they wrote.

Another echoed, “My mom told me that if she had ever had boy twins, she would have named them Noel & Leon. I don't love matching twin names but I love both names separately so I honestly don't hate it”

“When I was a little girl, I was planning to have twin girls & name them Dawn & Eve. 😅,” another said.

“My mom works in insurance, so I asked her. She's seen a lot of unique ones, but the only twins she remembers are Gwenivere and Lancelot... bonus points... little brother was Merlin,” another shared.

“Aubrey and Zoe- they’re A to Z,’ one Reddit user replied in the thread.

One person, who happens to be a twin, chimed in with her own feelings on “cutesy” twin name pairings, and wrote. “As an identical twin, I can tell you that it's hard enough to be treated as an individual whole person rather than half of a matched set without having same-sounding names. I am so thankful my parents didn't saddle us with cutesy, matchy names.”

Like any baby name, she has a point here. There is something off about a cutesy name that is absolutely adorable for a little one but kind of loses its luster once they’re an adult.

