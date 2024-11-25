You're Probably Not Going To Like The Best Way To Help A Mom At Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving Week and that means that all across America, women — many of them moms — are already in the thick of holiday preparations. There’s a turkey to brine, pies to bake, and that Watergate salad recipe dig out because it’s time for that pale green beast to make a proper comeback.. And so many of our kind friends and relatives begin to ask “How can I help?” But there’s a hitch says TikTok creator Kelsey (@kelsey_p90). “They never like the answer,” she says in a recent video. “They don’t. Because you want to know what that answer is?”

At this, a high-pitched child’s scream can be heard in some far-off room in the house.

“Them! Take my motherf*cking kids!

“I can clean this house so good,” she continues. “But with thing one and thing two hanging on me, screaming in my face for snacks...?”

I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all been there, right? Perhaps even today? This very moment...

“This isn’t just applicable to hosting events,” Kelsey points out. “In general life stresses: take ’em! ... ‘I could help you move chairs and tables!’ I don’t need you to lift a finger in my house. I need you to lift a child out of my house. They’re very food motivated! They’ll be fine. Just, like, [take them to to a] park!

“My mom was like ‘How can I help you this week for Thanksgiving?’ I was like ‘Take your f*cking grandkids.’ ... they never like it.”

“So if you’re seeing this,” she concludes, “help them out and take the kids. That’s all.”

Perhaps it goes without saying that TikTok was here for this relatable content. Many chimed in with enthusiastic praise and agreement. Others counted their blessings for being in a position to unload their kids onto a loving family member for such occasions.

“Truer words have not been spoken,” cheered one. “The only help I ever need is help with my kids. I love them more than life itself, but dear lord I just need five minutes...”

“My absolute biggest flex in life is that my parents would trip over themselves to take my child to go do something fun,” another replied gratefully. “They’re obsessed and I’m here for it.”

“[‘Take the kids’] is always my answer and if they say they can’t then I’m like ‘Well you didn’t really want to help then, did you?’” observes another.

If you’re a parent, especially a parent who’s hosting this year, you know the truth of all of this, but if you’re a family member still on the fence about handling rambunctious kiddos, reflect on this very wise reply in the comments...

“Even two hours — a movie — will help! Moana 2 comes out Wednesday.”