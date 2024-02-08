When it comes to sequels, no one can do 'em better than Disney. Just look at Toy Story 2 (through soon-to-be Toy Story 5). Or Finding Dory. Or Monsters University?! And in a surprise announcement, Disney just gave fans some seriously exciting sequel news: Moana 2 is on the way, and it's not the live-action version everyone already knew about.

Although scarce details have been released about this animated Moana 2, there are a few things eagle-eyed viewers and listeners can pick out from the *very short* preview courtesy of the official Walt Disney Animation Studios TikTok account. Between the bellow of Maui (aka Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) to the unveiling of the actual release date (yes, really!), the sneak-attack teaser is already generating a lot of buzz.

But is there more just under the surface? Here's what we know so far.

Is this legit? Are they really making an animated Moana 2?

Yes! While it's possible the teaser preview made its way to you courtesy of an unofficial account's repost on your FYP, this is the real deal. Aside from the authenticated Walt Disney Animation Studios' TikTok account releasing the clip, Disney also published a press release from the company's CEO, Bob Iger.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November," said Iger.

Who will star in Moana 2?

Considering fans just found out about Moana 2 on Feb. 7, there aren't many confirmed details yet. However, we do know a few things — one of which is that Johnson will reprise his role as the charismatic-albeit-conceited Maui.

It's unclear if Auli'i Cravalho, who originally voiced Moana, will return for the sequel. Silver lining: She has signed on to executive produce the live-action Moana, slated for release in 2025.

Also potentially not returning? The film's original composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Moana 2's music team lists Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. While the soundtrack surely rests in capable hands (and voices), here's hoping for another announcement regarding Miranda's return.

When does Moana 2 release?

Fans have something to be extra grateful for heading into the holidays this year — Moana 2 hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, just one day ahead of Thanksgiving.

For those counting down: That's less than a year away! While that means you probably won't be able to buy a DVD to put under the tree, you'll be able to see it in theaters throughout the holiday season and likely stream it on demand on Disney+ soon after that.

What will Moana 2 be about?

The line where the sky meets the sea? It's calling again.

Per the official Disney release, Moana 2 "takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

What could that possibly mean? Only time will tell. But for this journey, Moana will likely not be leaving Montanui alone or with just Maui. Now that she's shown her father what she's made of and how important it is to face your fears, he's likely to let her set sail with some of the others from her village.

Perhaps this adventure will find Moana learning to lead a band of reluctant followers. Most exciting for many young Moana fans, if you look closely at the released photo, it looks like Pua will join Moana on the journey this time! And while Moana's grandmother's time on Earth has passed, we hope to see a visit from a very special stingray along the way, too.