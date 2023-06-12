Mom Shares Hilarious, No B.S. Birthday Party Invite Her Son Came Home With

If you’re anything like me, taking your kid to a birthday party when you don’t know the parents is pretty much hell on earth. It’s not just the awkward small talk that makes my skin crawl, but the comparison game I begin to play with myself when I see bounce houses, Pinterest-perfect decorations, and a homemade, three-tier cake for a two-year-old. Other kids’ birthday parties kind of put my balloons and cupcakes at the local park to shame.

One clever mom is trying to make all those parents, like myself, who absolutely dread kids’ birthdays feel a little bit better about going to her kid’s party. She sent out the absolutely best birthday party invitation we’ve ever seen.

A mom, whose son received the invite, posted on her TikTok, sharing the invite with her 16k followers, praising this mom for keeping it real. The video (and the invite) soon went viral.

Mom and TikTok creator, Nat aka @not.just.nat, shared the video with the caption, “These are my people.”

“My son has come home with the most hilarious birthday invitation I have ever seen and I need to share it,” she said. “It reads as follows: Evan, you are invited to [Insert Child’s Name Here] fifth birthday party. This event is brought to you by Pinterest Fails and the Dollar Store, so please set your expectations appropriately.”

The invitation then pokes fun at the random and picky nature of young kids who have outrageous requests for their birthday parties and change their minds 100 times before the big day comes.

“As requested, the theme will be unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats, but there should be princesses and also Minnie and we need dancing lights so dress accordingly. Please pack a bathing suit, sunscreen, puddle jumpers, etc. in case your sweet baby angels decide our original plan sucks and the pool would be a better time,” she continues.

The invite-maker then gives parents the chance to opt-out of the party all together and drop off their kids.

“If you would like to drop off and run, we support that entirely. If you would like to stay, we will provide adult juice and deny any offers to help, to be polite, but deep down, want to support you. You do you.”

“Needless to say, we will absolutely be attending because these are my people. This is the kind of mom I can be friends with,” the OP says.

The video soon went viral with over 3.7 million views, over 500k likes, and thousands of comments from other moms who fully support the realness of this mom’s birthday invitation.

“This is incredible. It’s what we’re all thinking when hosting kids parties 😂,” one user wrote.

“They said the quiet part out loud!” the OP responded.

Another echoed, “Lol omg those parents are the best”

The OP replied, “They are 😂 I can't wait to meet them!”

“I’m glad a parent is finally lowering the standards/expectations because I’m done with these Pinterest/IG inspired kid parties 🙌🥳🍹☺️,” one user wrote.

Nat replied with a follow-up TikTok, calling for an end to “highly curated” kid’s parties.

She then assures her followers that she will be attending the party and will give a full update after the party in July.

Nat says, “I absolutely will be posting a follow-up and I will bring some adult juice to share. I've also never met this mom and I'm super super super excited. I think we're gonna hit it off like besties right from day one. And if you have any ideas on what I should wear for the “rainbow princess mini bats dancing lights” theme, please let me know ...”

We cannot wait for the party review!