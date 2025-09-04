Baby name trends are nothing new. For years, “old lady/man,” “vintage,” and “classic” baby names have been among the top naming trends for parents looking for something iconic to name their little one. However, sometimes a dark horse name gets in there based on pop culture, like when the main characters of Twilight dominated the charts. For some reason, baby name trends are fascinating to people, so when one mom living in Brooklyn noted an interesting baby name trend in her neighborhood, she wondered why they were all so different from the more popular names she usually hears.

“We got my two-year-old daughter's class list, and it kind of made me laugh because, while in some parts of the country, people are naming their kids like Breighlynn and Braxleigh and Peightyn and whatever. I guess, in Brooklyn, we're going in the complete opposite direction,” mom content creator, Laura, shared in her video.

Here are some of the names of the other kids in her daughter’s preschool class:

Edith

Oscar

Arthur

Nicholas

Bonnie

Owen

Henry

Ruby

Lewis

“The trend, at least around here, is going back to traditional names, which I think is cool. I find name trends so interesting, so I would love to know what class lists look like in other parts of the country,” Laura concluded.

Several TikTok users commented on Laura’s video, noting similar trends.

“My 16-month-old niece, Betty, is good buddies with Roy and Greta,” one user wrote.

“There’s a Judy at my kid’s preschool and I’m actually obsessed,” another said.

One user wrote, “My kindergartener has a Carol in her class. I made her repeat that 😂”

Another joked, “Pre-k teacher here. We are waiting for Jenny and Susan to show up. Barb and Dorothy are already here.”