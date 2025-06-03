It’s no secret that baby names inspired by the past are becoming more and more popular. But while we love our “old lady” names and our super traditional boy names and names found throughout literature, it’s high time we start thinking about some retro baby names to bring back.

I know, I know — but we can all agree that “retro” is different than “vintage.” While a vintage baby name may make you think of picnics and tea parties and secret gardens, a retro baby name makes you think of roller skates, feathered hair, and rock and roll. There’s just something about the word retro that conjures up images of the ‘70s and ‘80s, and honestly, those decades had some pretty epic baby names.

And we’re not talking names like Jessica or Ashley (although those are just fine, too). Let’s dive deep. Let’s start naming baby boys Gregory and Heath and naming baby girls Nancy and Melanie. Some of these names have already started gaining popularity on the latest charts from the Social Security Administration, and some are just retro baby names we’re hoping become the norm again. Because a baby named Dennis or Marcia? It doesn’t get much more comforting than that.

Priscilla It just does not get more retro than the name Priscilla, especially if it makes you think of Priscilla Presley. The name has surprisingly stayed in the top 1000 for literal decades, actually getting a little more popular in the ‘90s than it was in the ‘70s and ‘80s. But in the past two years, it’s jumped a whopping 100 spots in the most popular baby girl names. Priscilla means “ancient” or “venerable.”

Gregory Solid, strong — and adorably shortened to Greg — Gregory feels delightfully ‘70s-ish but still has a pretty traditional vibe. It was extremely popular in the ‘60s, and that carried through the ‘90s until it took a backseat for a bit. But the baby name is slowly making its rise again, and with a meaning like “watchful” or “vigilant,” it’s sure to stay climbing.

Mark Mark is classic, but you can’t deny that punchy retro feel it has — it literally sounds like the name of everyone’s dad. It’s stayed in the top 300 for years, so it’s not completely unique, but I love it if you’re looking for an old-school baby boy name. Mark also means “dedicated to Mars” (not the planet, but the god of war) and has a strong, steady vibe.

Nancy Honestly, it’s just high time we bring back the name Nancy. Over the past few years, it has struggled to retain its spot on the top 1000 list, but this past year, it climbed a little higher, hitting #921. The name Nancy means “grace,” “favored,” and “pure,” so it’s a sweet choice for your little one. But it definitely has that punchy, retro feel (probably thanks to Stranger Things, too).

Roy Got a dad named Roy? An uncle? An older family friend? This name was incredibly popular for decades and has been slowly making a comeback, reaching #541 out of the top 1000 baby names for boys this past year. The name Roy means “red,” or it can mean “King” from the French surname.

Maxine Another Stranger Things connection (which is, of course, set in the ‘80s), Maxine has become a great contender for baby girl names. It had completely fallen off the top 1000 list in 1997, but in 2016 it started steadily climbing up again, getting a little more popular each year. In 2024, the name hit #520, and all I can see when I hear this name are tube socks, roller skates, and pigtails. The name Maxine also means “greatest,” which is pretty amazing.

Kenneth I just love the name Kenneth. Doesn’t it sound so strong? Like, I’m sure a Kenneth could let you down, but it doesn’t feel like it. Shorten it to Ken or Kenny, and you’ve got a perfect little retro name for your babe. The name Kenneth means “fire born” and “good-looking,” as well, so truly, what could go wrong?

Angela The baby name Angela is so fun and spunky, and it makes me think of feathered hair and a girl who has a perfect laugh. Angela also means “messenger of God,” and it has so many fun nicknames to choose from. Angie might be my favorite, but only if you sing it like Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones.

Patricia Patricia could be one of those fussy older names like Agatha or Agnes, but something about the P in the name really makes it feel fun and punchy. Pat, Patty, Tricia, there are so many cool nicknames for this one, too, if you find Patricia a little too formal. Patricia also has an Irish origin as it's the feminine form of Patrick, meaning “noble or patrician.”

Janet Thanks to Bluey, the name Janet doesn’t feel quite as retro as it used to, but it’s still a great choice if you love the ‘70s. The name Janet means “gift from God,” and it's extremely unique these days — it hasn’t been in the top 1000 baby names for girls since 2011.

Keith Like Kenneth, Keith feels like a name you can trust. Meaning “wood” or “from the battleground,” it was in the 700s in 2024’s top 1000 baby boy names list.

Marcia Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! I often wonder if this phrase is why the name fell out of popularity a bit, but I still think it’s an obviously perfect retro choice. It hasn’t been in the top 1000 baby girl names since 1993, and I think it’s high time we bring it back, especially since Marcia means “warlike.”

Valerie Oh, I love how punchy the name Valerie is. It has a sweetness to it, but it still feels pretty strong and badass for a girl’s name — just something about it makes you feel like you don’t want to mess with a Val. (And it has the perfect nickname.) Valerie means “strong, healthy, and brave,” and I don’t think that’s a better wish for your baby girl.

Cynthia Over the years, Cynthia has faded from popularity, but it jumped a few spots from 2023 to 2024 and absolutely deserves a retro-loving chance. Cynthia means “moon,” so if you have a celestial love, this is an extra great choice.

Dennis While naming a baby Dennis may feel like you’re setting them up to be their own version of Dennis the Menace, I still think it’s worth trying. Denny is the absolute cutest nickname for a little boy, and it’s still pretty unique without being over the top. Dennis means “follower of Dionysus,” who was the god of vegetation and fertility in Greek mythology.

Gwen Gwen is a ‘70s “cool girl” name, I’m sure of it. It has such a light, airy vibe without being too out-there, and I think it’s one of those names that works with any kind of last name. Gwen is Welsh and means “white, holy” and could be short for Gwendolyn or Gwyneth, but is strong enough to stand on its own.

Eileen Eileen feels like an old-fashioned name but in the best, least-fussy way. It’s such a pretty name to say out loud, and I think it works with a wide range of last names and sibling names. Eileen’s also making a bit of a comeback, hitting in the 500s on the top 1000 baby names for girls for the first time since 1999. Eileen also means “little bird.”

Susan I’m sorry, Susan is just classic. There’s a reason so many characters in children’s books were named Susan, and it’s a solid, good-as-gold name for your own little one. Plus, it means “lily of the valley,” which is just so sweet.

Rocky Rocky does feel a little modern these days thanks to Kourtney Kardashian, but the Rocky movies were huge in the ‘70s, and I think it’s worth paying tribute to that retro icon with this name for your little boy. It is becoming a little more popular, jumping over 200 spots on the top 1000 baby boy names list, but it’s still a punchy (ha), unique choice.

Heath Heath was a pretty popular baby name back in the ‘70s and ‘80s and has slowly edged its way out over the years. But since 2022, the name has been climbing back to the front, and I think it’s long overdue. Heath is definitely a cool ‘70s guy name — he’s the one driving the Thunderbird, you know? — but it also works on the sweetest of baby boys.

Chris I know, I know, this name has been done a million times. Every Chris has gone by Chris S. or Chris W. or whatever initial stands for their last name at least once. But that’s what makes it feel so retro. It’s rare to meet a baby named Chris these days, and if you skip Christopher, it really feels like a unique choice.

Wayne I’m sorry, but how perfectly retro is the name Wayne? I can’t get over it, and apparently, neither can a bunch of parents — the name has stayed in the top 1000 for boys for over 65 years, but in the last few, it’s slowly gotten even more popular. From 2023 to 2024, it jumped around 50 spots, so you know it’s hitting the zeitgeist.

Ricky If Rocky feels a little too on the nose for retro vibes, why not try Ricky? You don’t have to go formal with Richard, so it gives you a fun, playful moniker for your little one. It’s also still pretty unique, staying in the 800s or so on the top 1000 baby boy names list, so you don’t have to worry about a bunch of little Rickys in their preschool class.

Ronald A mainstay baby name of the ‘60s and ‘70s, Ronald never really left the popular baby name lists. In the last year, though, it’s gotten more popular, jumping nearly 40 spots. Ronald means “mighty counselor,” and I love the nicknames Ronnie or Ron.

Darren Spell it Darren or Darrin or even Darin — it doesn’t matter. This retro baby name might be completely out of the top 1000 names for boys in 2025, and then it’ll be an extremely unique option for your family. It’s an Irish name, so if you feel that connection, it might be the perfect choice for you. The name also means “oak tree” if you like a vintage vibe.

Joe Not Joseph, just Joe. I mean, how retro and fun is that? Joey is always a sweet nickname for a babe, but I really love how solid Joe sounds on its own. It’s picked up a few spots in the last year — maybe thanks to President Joe Biden? — and is a great, classic choice for a little boy.

Melanie Oh, how great is Melanie? The name means “dark” or “blackness,” so if you have some kind of goth love, this really plays into it. But beyond that, Melanie was a super popular ‘70s baby girl name and still holds a lot of that retro magic today. Mel is such a fun nickname, too.

No matter how retro you want to go, there are plenty of baby names just waiting to be brought back to popularity.