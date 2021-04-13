Soothing Bubble Bath For Kids (That You'll Probably Want To Borrow)

Nothing helps kids wind down after a long day like a bubble bath, but you may want to make sure that your kids’ bubble bath is good for sensitive little kid skin. Now that many kids are back to in-person classes in some form or another, you probably want them to take extra care and give themselves a good scrub. Hand sanitizer’s great for school, activities, and errands, but nothing beats a good long soak in the tub to wash away the day’s dirt and grime.

For better or worse, most parents fall into two camps: the bath time whisperer or the bath time wrangler. There is no in-between. Fortunately for you, a great bubble bath can help in both situations and be the gateway to jammies and a good night’s sleep. A great-smelling tub full of bubbles and some choice toys will entice even the most stubborn naysayers and make bath time even more fun for everyone. Bubble bath has come a long way since our childhoods when there was only a small handful in grocery stores full of questionable chemicals and synthetic scents. When we know better, we force companies to do better, which is why there’s a great selection of natural and organic body care products free of harmful chemicals and dyes.

Rub a dub dub, get some bubbles in the tub with these bubble bath products for kids!

Best Bubble Bath for Kids & Toddlers

Babo Botanicals is known for its line of gentle and plant-based body care for kids, and they’ve come out with a great new scent. Eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary are fresh without overpowering sensitive noses, promoting relaxation while soothing cold symptoms like mild coughs and congestion. If you hated Vicks VapoRub and that godawful smell as a child, this one’s for you (er, your kid, we mean). The hypoallergenic 3-in-1 combo contains no dyes and is free of harsh chemicals and nut products. Ingredients are also EWG-certified and USDA Certified Organic.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Smells great and relaxing. We mainly use this for when the kids have a cold or recovering from one, used in a steamy bathroom helps with clearing mucous.” — Amazon Customer

If you’re looking for an organic bubble bath that includes magnesium and potassium, check out the Dead Sea Collection. All you need to create a bath filled with bubbles is two ounces of product, so these should last some time (that is, unless you have a lot of kids at home who’ll be using it). Each bottle is easy to squeeze, and you’re bound to love the scents, which range from sweet vanilla to bubble gum.

One Reviewer Wrote: “With two bottles in a pack, you can enjoy numerous bubbly baths for your little ones. The easy-to-use design allows you to pour just the right amount of bubble bath into the tub, creating a luxurious and enjoyable bathing experience. As kids have fun with the bubbles, the bath works to cleanse their skin from impurities while also providing essential moisture. This results in soft and supple skin that feels refreshed after every bath.” — Sumit Gupta

Help the kids cool the jets and get ready for a good night’s sleep with Dr. Teal’s 3-in-1 Sleep Bath. Melatonin is a natural hormone that’s linked to better sleep regulation and sleep-wake cycles. Added essential oils also make it smell great and promote calm and relaxation (things EVERY parent appreciates by 7 p.m.), and it’s free of parabens, phthalates, and dyes. Its combination of bubble bath, body wash, and tear-free shampoo makes it a bathtime multi-tasker and must-have for the nighttime routine.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The best bath stuff ever. We use this every night and my kids smell so good and they sleep even better! 10/10.” — l_xi

Best Kids Bath Pods

Plunk, fizz, bubbles! These pre-measured water-soluble pods create just the right amount of bubbles with no waste or fear of too many bubbles (as if there’s such a thing). The combination of colloidal oatmeal and allantoin keeps skins soft and its yumberry scent makes little noses happy. Its non-toxic formula contains no parabens or phthalates, and is cruelty-free certified and biodegradable. If you live in an area with hard water, you may need more than one pod to achieve the desired amount of bubbles. And it probably goes without saying, but here it is: Keep pods out of reach of younger children to keep soap-pod eating to Gen Z only (just kidding!!!).

One Reviewer Wrote: “My son has sensitive skin and loves bubble baths so we would waste much of his body wash just so he can have bubbles. But these bubble pods are so amazing! Just as everyone is writing, yes, they make so [many] bubbles and [are] great for sensitive skin. No complains of burning eyes either when he applies the bubbles to his face.” — Michael Macato

We couldn’t include a best-of-bubble-bath list without this popular crowd-pleaser. If The Honest Company isn’t a household staple, it should be. Its line of natural and gentle body care for kids and babies gets a lot of press and accolades—nearly 14,000 5-star reviews on Amazon! Kids love all the foaming bubbles in the bath, and you’ll appreciate the naturally derived combination of botanicals and essential oils that’s gentle on sensitive skin. Its lavender scent is also super yummy and smells good enough to eat (but please don’t).

One Reviewer Wrote: “My grandson loves it, I like the smell and just enough bubbles to make him happy. Most importantly no skin reactions.” — Pleiku64

Alaffia is a West African greeting that translates to health, well-being, and peace. Their line of bubble baths is specifically formulated for kids’ sensitive skin with all-natural ingredients and no synthetic scents or dyes. This bubble bath smells like strawberries and coconuts and will have you daydreaming about your next vacation. Alaffia is a Black-owned and founded brand, and supporting more BIPOC businesses is something we should all get behind.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Just three capfuls of this stuff fills the tub with bubbles. They're hearty and foamy. My daughter builds castles with them and they stick around until the end of the bath. Plus I like the smell. Good purchase!” — Brooke

Best Kids Bubble Bath Bombs

Remember in another life, probably during brunch or a night out with friends (before kids), we said we’d never use bribery to get our future children to do what we want? Oh, how naive we were! Idealism is for suckers in parenthood. These fizzy bubble bath bombs are a surefire way to get even the most personal hygiene-resistant kids excited about bath time. From one Amazon reviewer: “Made my stinky little boys EXCITED to take a bath!” Bonus parent points: They even have a little toy surprise inside (choking hazard – not recommended for children under 3). Hand-made bombs feature pleasing scents like vanilla, strawberry, rose, and lemon as well as organic essential oils.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My kids love these. They smell great and I like that they are made with cleaner products. The little toys that come in them were fun for my kids to find. And they are actually really cute.” — Rickelle

If your little one has extra-sensitive skin that’s easily irritated by soaps and detergents, California Baby bubble bath is worth a try. Calendula oil is known for its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial benefits and can help provide relief from skin issues, diaper rash, and eczema. Aloe extract acts as an emollient to keep skin soft and moisturized, and kids will like the fresh scent of basil leaf extract, anise, and lavender. A bubble wand is included for merry bubble-making!

One Reviewer Wrote: “What a pleasant surprise to have so many bubbles with nontoxic ingredients! The bubbles are in my baby's mouth and eyes in the tub without any problem — no foul taste and zero burning. I tried it myself and it has zero taste and is very gentle. I love this brand!” — LA Girl