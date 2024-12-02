This Mom Says You Should "Buy All The Gifts" For Your Kids This Holiday Season

The holidays are here! The halls are being decked and our kid’s Christmas wish lists are being compiled! If you have younger kids, ones that are still asking for Barbies and trucks, you might feel overwhelmed by all the asks, but one mom says to cherish their childlike wonder for as long as you can — and give them everything they want!

Jane Ippolito posted on her TikTok with her “unpopular opinion” when it comes to Christmas gifts for kids, noting that she thinks parents should buy all the gifts for their kids. Seriously, spoil them rotten because, as Ippolito says, one day soon they won’t want anything more than a couple of gift cards.

“Unpopular opinion, but buy all the Christmas gifts,” she says. “Let grandma, grandpa, and uncles buy all the presents they want. Don't ask for gift cards. Let them get all the gifts.”

“Let the kids walk downstairs and see the whole living room filled because one day it turns into gift cards and clothing or little fragrance bottles and then you don't see all those toys and it's just, ‘Here's another gift card’ and you miss those memories of like them ripping the presents open to shreds and getting that new toy and the excitement on their face. But before you know it, it's like, ‘yup, I'm just gonna put a gift card in the envelope for them.’”

Ippolito’s advice was agreed upon in her comment section with several parents recalling when their kids’ interests changed, admitting that the holiday magic dimmed a little bit with each passing year.

“You are 100% correct. My kids are 29 & 25 & it’s just so depressing. The magic is gone 😩😳😢😬🤷‍♀️hopefully one day soon I’ll be a grandma 👵,” one user wrote.

Another noted, “And wrap every little thing if possible. Chapstick, socks, etc. Those little faces just love unwrapping everything! 🥰🥰🥰”

“Totally agree with this!!!!! They grow up way too fast!! We will wish that we spent the money and bought the gifts! The memories you make are well worth it!!!!” one user said.

While surely a counter-argument could be made to Ippolito’s point — noting that overconsumption, capitalism, and spoiled children should all be points of consideration when buying all the gifts — I’m mostly in agreement here.

I think there’s something so special about reliving the holidays through the eyes of a child who believes so deeply in the magic. As kids grow older, learning that maybe the holidays aren’t all cookies and reindeer and jingle bells, the sparkle of the season does dim a bit, so why not ring out every single last drop of innocence and joy that we can while kids are young?