The headache of figuring out childcare as a working parent is a canon event. Do you put the kids in preschool? Get help from grandparents? Hire a nanny? Do a nanny-share? A combination? Or do you get risky like me and just work from home with the kids running around? It’s insane, but it works (when you can’t afford $40k a year for a nanny).

Childcare costs are no joke (we’ll get to that!), and one women-owned and operated company knows that struggle all too well. So, they’re doing something about it.

The founders of CAKES Body — a company in the nipple-cover space — are sisters Taylor and Carrie Capuano. Both Taylor and Carrie are working moms themselves and know the struggle of balancing it all, plus paying for the ever-rising costs of child care in America.

In a now-viral video on the CAKES Body TikTok, the sisters announce to their employees that they will be covering 100% of childcare costs for children under the public school age.

“We are excited to announce ... the CAKES Childcare Credit, where we will be reimbursing 100% of childcare costs for our employees with kids under the public school age,” they announce to audible gaps in the room. Some women are seen wiping tears from their eyes.

“We are so excited to do this for our team. We hope to inspire other employers and really inspire to change the world. It’s only possible because of our team. We are a profitable company. We have a great company, but that wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have a team...”

Period! They know that they would not be where they are without the hard work and sacrifice of the people on the front lines, helping CAKES Body succeed, and now, the Capuano sisters are showing them their appreciation.

This is a masterclass in how to run a business, show appreciation for your team, gain great PR, hire the best people, and reduce turnover. Everyone knows that no one works harder and smarter than a mom! You want moms on your team, trust me.

The comments on the video were overwhelmingly positive, praising CAKES Body for being a trailblazer.

“WOMEN BELONG IN LEADERSHIP,” one user wrote.

“I will buy from Cakes now because of this,” another said. (SAME!)

One user wrote, “My daughter is no longer in daycare but if my company ever offered this to other moms they’d forever have my respect and loyalty. It would make me so proud to work for them.”

“This is the most generous benefit I have ever heard of,” another wrote.

One mom said, “Making my first purchase today thanks cakes! I’m a working mom of three girls in sales and have been drowning in childcare for years seeing this happen for others is life changing”

In another video, Taylor and Carrie chat more about their Childcare Credit.

“There's no village, there's no universal childcare. There's no affordable child care, no great parental leave policies. And if anyone's leaving the workforce, most of the time it's the woman,” Taylor says.

“I'm really excited. May 1st — we are launching our new initiative for our employees, where we are going to be covering 100% of child care costs for our employees with children under public school age,” Carrie chimes in.

“I mean, this is why we started Cakes to be able to do things like this makes me happy, and I really do hope it sets the standard for, and I mean, we're gonna do a lot more, but I hope it sets the new standard for just how to treat people.”

“Until society, the powers that be, create policies, it is on the employer to improve the workplace and be more supportive for women,” Taylor added.

A 2020 report found that the national average annual cost of childcare was $10,174 per child. That’s more than 10% of the median dual income for a married couple, and more than 35% percent of the median income for a single parent.

Anyway, everyone, go buy some nipple covers from CAKES Body!