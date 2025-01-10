Here's Why You Might Want To Turn Off The California Wildfire News If You Have Young Kids

Fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions, a series of wildfires erupted Tuesday and continue to burn across the Los Angeles area, destroying hundreds of homes and killing at least 10 people.

Because of this devastating disaster, every news outlet is covering the fires. News outlets also seek out the most shocking or emotion-provoking footage, some of which can be extremely disturbing. I, myself, can barely stand to watch some of the videos circulating right now, so imagine being a little kid.

A decades-long parenting expert, Anastasia Arauz, recommends that parents of young children think twice before leaving the wildfire news coverage on all day.

“The California wildfires are heart-wrenching and while we feel pulled to stay informed, it is important to shield our little ones from this kind of news. Small children do not have the tools to process heavy or frightening content. They think in concrete terms, so seeing wildfires on TV might make them believe the danger is right outside,” she says.

“Even with the explanations, their young brains can't fully grasp distance or context leading to unnecessary fear and anxiety. Research shows traumatic images can increase stress hormones in kids, disrupting their sleep, appetite, and focus. Our job is to protect their emotional safety just like we protect their physical safety. Please keep this in mind as you watch.”

A 2016 study from the journal, Frontiers in Pediatrics, backed up the Arauz’s recommendations.

“Constantly viewing threatening images and acts of violence produce episodes of stress that increases a child’s heart rate and blood pressure as well as the production of stress hormones,” the study reads.

“Because of their age, children do not have the resources to manage this stress, which can disrupt the development of brain architecture and other organ systems with lifelong consequences. The elevated stress levels may last longer than in an adult, interrupting the natural process of development causing physical cognitive and emotional problems.”

I remember in 7th grade, on September 11, my social studies teacher turned on live television so we could watch news coverage. (Can you imagine this happening now?) At 12 years old, I watched the second plane hit the Twin Towers. Our entire class watched as innocent people fell out of the sky.

Twenty-four years later, I still remember those images vividly. Being exposed to these kinds of traumatizing images at such a young age can do damage, I am living proof.

Besides turning off the TV and waiting until after bedtime to scroll TikTok, what else can parents do to help shield their kids from these kinds of stressful images?

Early childhood non-profit Zero to Three shared a few ways to help kids cope with trauma and the stress of the wildfires.

First, parents should pay attention to their facial expressions and body language. Babies as young as three months can sense fear in their caregivers. Secondly, parents should also try and keep routines as normal as possible. Routines help young children feel secure, even in times of change and stress. Be patient with your kids during this time. Though you may be stressed yourself, as parents, it’s important to take extra care with our kids.