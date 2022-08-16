Most every kid loves a Capri Sun pouch in the summer, but make sure that your kids are staying safe after the popular brand announced a voluntary juice box recall.

On Friday, Kraft Heinz issued a recalled for 5,760 cases (an estimated 230,000 pouches) of their wild cherry flavor, cautioning consumers not to drink them. No other flavors were affected.

In a statement, the company said that, “diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.”

The contamination was discovered after several consumer complaints about taste, the company said.

Kraft Heinz said it's "actively working" with retailers across the country to remove the "potentially impacted product from circulation."

The possibly contaminated products feature a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023, and a universal product code of 087684001004 on the cartons.

If you have a recalled case of Capri Sun, you can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to confirm if your product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

You can read all of the details of the recall, including the affected lot numbers, here.

The popular juice brand recently announced that it was reducing the sugar content of its iconic drink by about 40%, down from 8g to 5g per serving, using monk fruit concentrate, a natural sweetener. The juice has never used artificial colors or flavors.