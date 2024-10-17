Chappell Roan, who calls herself a “thrift store pop star,” has quickly become a part of mainstream culture. With her stunningly powerful vocals and campy, catchy pop hits, she continues to make a lasting impression on the music industry.

Having acquired five “Billboard Hot 100” hits, seemingly all at once, Chappell Roan is an absolute icon. (And if you haven’t seen her VMAs performance of “Good Luck, Babe” yet, holy sh*t, go watch it ASAP!) Deservedly so, Roan took home the award for Best New Artist.

Though not new to the music scene, she has made a big impact, especially as a queer artist with a strong love for drag performance. Roan also stands out for having set clear boundaries on interactions with fans, telling Rolling Stone the following: “‘I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child; I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.’”

So, if you’re a devoted fan who got H-O-T-T-O-G-O and now has a baby O-N-T-H-E-W-A-Y, I’ve got some ideas for you. Provided that you promise to be cool and use these names to honor the amazing singer, not harass her, OK?!

Chappell Starting with the most obvious name inspo, Chappell means “living near a sanctuary.” If any pearl-clutchers question where your baby’s name came from, just give them Chappell Roan’s own response: You were inspired by your grandfather’s favorite song.

Roan You could also easily go with the surname Roan as a first name. Of Irish origin, it means “little redhead.” Sharon Stone chose it for one of her three sons, but this name works for any gender, really.

Nova OK, other parents would definitely judge you if you named your child “Red Wine,” but if you love the catchy song “Red Wine Supernova,” you can opt for this classier choice. Nova refers to a bright star, so this name is fitting for a future superstar.

Monica If you dream of leaving Tennessee for Santa Monica, literally or figuratively, allow me to give you some advice (in the form of this name). Literally, “advice” is one meaning of the name Monica, a name that stems from Saint Monica.

Santos or Santana A “Pink Pony Club” inspired pair of names are these two variations of the name “Santa” (so... good if you’re also really into Christmas?). All varieties of this name mean “saint,” though just to warn you: Naming your baby something angelic does not mean you get a free pass from dealing with the terrible twos.

Fortune, Felicitas, or Felix These names all mean “luck,” though they might not roll off the tongue if placed in the title of Chappell Roan’s most-played song on Spotify. “Good Felix, Babe” just doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but the name is still cute as hell.

Kendra This baby girl name means “bold power” and “knowing,” making it a great option for your little femininomenon!

Saulė In Baltic mythology, Saulė was the name of the Lithuanian sun goddess who rode through the skies in a copper chariot. So, the name is interpreted as “sunlight” or sun.” In other words, it’s H-O-T-T-O-G-O — along with other names on this list of sizzling summer baby names (Blaze and Solstice are two more standouts).

Kayleigh Rose If you want a more subtle nod to the singer, you can pick either name (or both for a double first name), which together are Chappell Roan’s birth name. Kayleigh means “crown” and “keeper of the keys.”

Rodrigo This name meaning “fame” and “ruler” would be an homage to Chappell Roan’s fame, which was bolstered by her touring as Olivia Rodrigo’s opener on the Guts tour.

Sasha RuPaul’s Drag Race fans will recognize this name, as it’s the name of Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, who introduced Chappell Roan’s VMA performance. Chappell Roan is known for her saying, “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” which is a variation of Sasha Colby’s catchphrase, “I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.”

Sisu Coming from the Finnish word that means “strength” and “resilience,” the name Sisu embodies the tenacity of Chappell herself.

Cheers to your future little pink pony who will one day dance at a baby club (aka a music and movement class).